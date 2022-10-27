Anna Baluch
Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.
Experience
- Car Insurance
- Property & Casualty Insurance
- Credit and Debt
Education
- Northwood University - BBA
- Roosevelt University - MBA