Anna Baluch

Insurance Writer

Anna Baluch is a Cleveland-based personal finance and insurance expert. With an MBA from Roosevelt University, she enjoys writing educational content that helps people make smart financial decisions. Her work can be seen across the internet on many publications, including Freedom Debt Relief, Credit Karma, RateGenius, and the Balance. Connect with Anna on LinkedIn.

  • Car Insurance
  • Property & Casualty Insurance
  • Credit and Debt
  • Northwood University - BBA
  • Roosevelt University - MBA
Anna Baluch's latest posts

How to Get Anonymous Car Insurance Quotes

To get an anonymous car insurance quote, use a comparison site and avoid insurance companies so you don’t have to provide personal information.

4 min. readAugust 15, 2022
Auto Insurance Brokers: Should You Use One?

An auto insurance broker is someone who helps you shop for car insurance. They can help you find a better rate, but some may charge fees.

4 min. readAugust 15, 2022
How to Switch Your Car Insurance in 6 Easy Steps (2022)

Switching car insurance companies is easy, and it happens all the time, but it’s always best to first check if it makes sense to switch.

4 min. readAugust 15, 2022
Pay-Per-Mile Car Insurance: A Guide (Updated 2022)

Pay-per-mile car insurance is a unique option for low-mileage drivers. It could save you big on your car insurance premiums.

4 min. readAugust 15, 2022
How to Cancel Your American Family Auto Insurance Policy in 6 Easy Steps (2022)

To cancel your American Family insurance, you can call customer support at 1 (800) 692-6326 or go directly through your American Family insurance agent.

5 min. readAugust 4, 2022
How to Cancel Your Amica Auto Insurance Policy in 6 Easy Steps (2022)

Not satisfied with your Amica car insurance? You can cancel your auto insurance policy by calling Amica’s customer care line at 1 (800) 242-6422.

5 min. readAugust 4, 2022

Anna Baluch's popular posts

How to Cancel Your Allstate Auto Insurance Policy in 6 Easy Steps (2022)

To cancel your Allstate policy, you can call Allstate at 1 (800) 255-7828 or go through your agent. Your agent may also ask for a written cancellation request.

4 min. readAugust 4, 2022
How to Cancel Your AAA Auto Insurance Policy in 6 Easy Steps (2022)

To cancel your AAA policy, you can either call the customer support number at 1 (800) 387-8378 or cancel in person at your local AAA office.

5 min. readAugust 4, 2022
How to Cancel Your Liberty Mutual Auto Insurance Policy in 6 Easy Steps (2022)

Liberty Mutual offers an easy way for policyholders to cancel their auto coverage—simply call 1 (800) 658-9857 and speak with an agent to get started.

4 min. readAugust 4, 2022