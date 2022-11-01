4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Riverside, CA
There’s a lot to explore in Riverside, and most residents prefer to get around by car. Wherever your adventures take you in your vehicle, you’ll need an auto insurance policy to stay legal on the road in Riverside. Unfortunately, car insurance coverage in Riverside isn’t exactly cheap. But you can find deals if you know where to look. Check out Insurify for free car insurance quotes in Riverside today.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Riverside is $199 per month, or $2388 annually.
Car insurance in Riverside is $22 more than the average cost of car insurance in California.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Riverside on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Riverside, CA
Some auto insurance companies in Riverside provide cheaper average rates than others. The best way to find the cheapest deal for you is to compare quotes with Insurify. But if you’re curious about what companies in Riverside are charging on average, below are the cheapest Riverside auto insurance companies, along with the average premiums drivers pay.
|Insurance Provider in Riverside
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Freedom National
|$139 /mo
|Metromile
|$147 /mo
|Anchor
|$148 /mo
|Travelers
|$150 /mo
|Progressive
|$156 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Riverside, CA
While auto insurance rates are an important factor when choosing an insurance company, you’ll also want to consider the reputability of each company so you can find the best cheap car insurance available. That’s why Insurify has evaluated a variety of data related to customer satisfaction, financial strength, and more to generate the Insurify Composite Score.
A high score means high-quality insurance services. Once you have your customized car insurance quotes from Insurify, you can compare companies with the cheapest car insurance premiums to our ranking of the best car insurance companies below. This will help you make an informed decision about the best auto insurance provider for you.
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$170 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$191 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$150 /mo
|21st Century
|80
|$163 /mo
|Progressive
|80
|$156 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|California Cities
|Los Angeles
|$195/mo
|San Diego
|$173/mo
|San Jose
|$212/mo
|San Francisco
|$132/mo
|Riverside
|$156/mo
|California
|$174/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in California
All motor vehicles operated or parked on California roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in California[1] are:
$15,000 per person for bodily injury
$30,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. California is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$5,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Riverside Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
The average cost of car insurance tends to decrease with age, with drivers in their 50s and 60s paying the cheapest rates in Riverside. That’s because young drivers have less experience and are more likely to be involved in a car accident. In fact, 16- to 19-year-old drivers are almost three times more likely to die in a crash than any other age group.
Below are the average rates drivers in each age group pay for car insurance in the state of California. Note that these are statewide averages and not specific to Riverside.
|Driver's Age
|Teens
|$388
|20s
|$272
|30s
|$174
|40s
|$148
|50s
|$136
|60s
|$133
|70s
|$150
|80+
|$157
Riverside Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
High-risk drivers, such as those with car accidents or speeding tickets in their driving history, will pay higher premiums for car insurance. On the other hand, people with a clean driving record pay the cheapest rates. Here’s what Riverside drivers can expect to pay on average with each type of infraction.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$220
|Speeding Ticket
|$272
|At-Fault Accident
|$282
|Failure to Stop
|$222
|DUI
|$238
Find local Riverside agents
Red Star Insurance Services Inc.11711 Sterling Ave.,
Unit A, Riverside, CA 92503
HUB International Insurance Services, Inc.3390 University Ave Ste 300,
Riverside, CA 92501-3315
Guardian Risk & Insurance Services, Inc.1737 Atlanta Avenue,
Suite H2B, Riverside, CA 92507
Auto Insurance Specialists, Inc - Riverside1600 Iowa Ave,
#100, Riverside, CA 92507-7422
Riverside Insurance Agency Inc.4166 Almond St,
Riverside, CA 92501
Willhite Insurance Agency Inc6117 Brockton Ave \#206,
Riverside, CA 92506
AIS \| Auto Insurance Specialists \| Riverside1600 Iowa Ave \#100,
Riverside, CA 92507
Melendez Insurance Agency3595 Van Buren Boulevard STE 201,
Riverside, CA 92503
Empire Independent Insurance Agency6792 Magnolia Ave,
Riverside, CA 92506
EG Insurance Agency11728 Magnolia Ave b,
Riverside, CA 92503
Riverside DMV Information
The Riverside DMV is open Wednesdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all other weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Many DMV services can be completed online or onsite, including registration and driver’s license renewals. But if you need to register your vehicle, get plates or placards, take a driving test, or complete another service, you can visit the Riverside DMV in-person at:
6280 Brockton Ave
Riverside, CA 92506
Check online to view wait times before you go or make an appointment ahead of time.
Public Transportation in Riverside
The Riverside Transit Agency provides 36 fixed routes, eight CommuterLink routes, and Dial-a-Ride services throughout the region. You can check schedules online ahead of time to plan your route. A 30-day pass costs $60 for fixed routes, and youth under the age of 18 ride for free.
While it’s relatively easy to get around Riverside by bus, most Riverside drivers rely on their vehicles to get to work. Only about 2.5 percent of workers use the public transportation system to get to their jobs. For those who drive, an active car insurance policy is essential to staying safe and following California law.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Riverside
Whether you’re looking for minimum coverage or full-coverage insurance, the best way to find the cheapest premiums for you is to compare customized car insurance quotes with Insurify . It just takes a few minutes to provide some information about your vehicle and driving record, and our artificial intelligence technology will find quotes from local and national insurers alike.
You’ll be able to adjust your coverage limits and deductible to see the impact on your rates. We’ll even factor in certain discounts you may be eligible for, such as a homeowners discount. And once you’ve chosen a car insurance policy, you can sign up online and get coverage in no time. It’s the easiest way to find affordable car insurance that meets your needs.
For more detailed California city level guides, check out these below.
FAQs - Riverside, CA Car Insurance
Some insurance providers in Riverside may offer you cheaper rates than others, so it’s important to compare customized quotes with Insurify before buying a policy. After a brief questionnaire, you’ll be able to view the cheapest premiums available to you in your area. It’s totally free to use, and the average Insurify user saves $585 per year just by switching.
The average cost of car insurance in Riverside is about $205 per month, according to Insurify data. But your individual rate will vary depending on the information in your driver profile, such as your age and driving history. To find the cheapest car insurance policy for you, use Insurify to compare rates across multiple auto insurance companies.
Car insurance in California is expensive in part because of a high percentage of uninsured motorists. Individual factors, such as infractions on your driving record, can also drive up your premiums in Riverside. And if you live in a ZIP code that has higher crime rates than other areas, you’ll pay more for car insurance as well.
Insurify Insights
How Riverside Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Riverside, California below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Riverside drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across California in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in Riverside
#266
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in California
#330
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in California
#297
City with the Most DUIs Rank in California
#174
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in California
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Riverside drivers rank 313 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #313
- Percent of drivers in Riverside with an accident: 7.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Riverside drivers rank 297 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #297
- Percent of drivers in Riverside with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in California, Riverside drivers rank 181 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #181
- Percent of drivers in Riverside with a reckless driving offense: 1.2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in California, Riverside drivers rank 162 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #162
- Percent of drivers in Riverside with a reckless driving violation: 1.5%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in California, Riverside drivers rank 266 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #266
- Percent of drivers in Riverside with a speeding ticket: 6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Riverside drivers rank 46 in clean driving records across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #46
- Percent of drivers in Riverside with clean record: 82.7%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Riverside drivers rank 256 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in California.
- Rank within state: #256
- Percent of drivers in Riverside with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.52%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- California Department of Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance." Accessed May 28, 2022