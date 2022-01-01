We’re in the business of making insurance fun.

(Can’t you tell by our smiles?)

Do you want to be part of one of Boston’s hottest up and coming startups? Since our launch, Insurify has let millions of shoppers compare quotes and buy insurance online. We’ve worked hard to become one of Boston’s fastest-growing startups, but we also foster a positive work-life balance environment with perks like unlimited vacation time!

Founded in 2013 and officially launched in January 2016, Insurify became the fastest-growing MIT Fintech startup and insurance industry disruptor in as little as one year. We believe that the only way to help people feel comfortable shopping for insurance online is if we can leverage the best in A.I., data, and design to revolutionize the insurance marketplace.

Since our founding, Insurify has won TDI LIVEFEST’s 2019 North America Startup InsurTech Award; a spot in the coveted InsurTech 100, presented by FinTech Global; second place in the 2017 Webby Awards for Best Financial Site; designation as one of BostInno’s Top 17 Startups to Watch in 2017; first place in the 2016 ACORD Innovation Challenge Startup Disruptor; and the 2016 WebAward for outstanding website design and development in insurance.

And now, with an average user rating of 4.8/5 from 2,500+ reviews, Insurify is the #1 highest-ranked insurance comparison platform in America.

Diversity isn’t aspirational; it’s necessary. At Insurify, we’re committed to creating a more inclusive culture for everyone, starting with our own company. Being a female and immigrant-led organization, we believe in the power of a diverse workforce in which we celebrate, empower, and accept all persons.

People of color, women, LGBTQIA+ individuals, people with disabilities, and others underrepresented in the tech space are strongly encouraged to apply. We encourage, but do not require, you to submit a blind resume that excludes your name, address, and year of graduation.

We are proud to be an Equal Employment Opportunity and Affirmative Action employer. We provide equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to race, religion, sex (including pregnancy, childbirth, or related medical conditions), national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity and expression, age, disability, genetics, or protected veteran status. It is our commitment to comply with all applicable national, state, and local laws pertaining to nondiscrimination action obligations.