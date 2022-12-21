4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Tucson, AZ (2022)

auto insurance

Updated December 21, 2022

Tucson drivers are in luck when it comes to their auto insurance prices. Minimum-coverage car insurance in Tucson costs an average of $152 per month, which is 57% less than the Arizona average of $239. Tucson’s average 11 inches of yearly rainfall compared to the national average of 30 inches may lead to better driving conditions that help keep insurance rates reasonable.[1] 

Here’s what you need to know about car insurance in Tucson, including how to keep your rates low, and Arizona car insurance requirements.

Table of contents

How much does car insurance cost in Tucson?

It can never hurt to shop around with a few insurance providers when you need to buy car insurance in Tucson, especially since rates can vary among providers. To get started, Insurify data scientists analyzed the latest insurance rates in the city to identify the cheapest quotes in Tucson. 

  • Mile Auto: At $71 per month, Mile Auto offers the cheapest liability-only insurance coverage in Tucson. 

  • Certainly: At $94 per month, Certainly offers the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Tucson.

  • Mile Auto: At $136 per month, Mile Auto offers the cheapest insurance for new and young drivers in Tucson. 

Cheapest car insurance in Tucson: Mile Auto and Certainly

In Tucson, the cheapest auto insurance provider depends on what coverage you want. The cheapest liability-only policy belongs to Mile Auto ($71) and the cheapest full-coverage policy belongs to Certainly ($94). It’s worth keeping in mind that different factors like location, car type, and age can affect your auto insurance rates. In general, these 15 insurance providers offer some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in Tucson. 

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Mile Auto$71$104
Foremost Signature$86$184
GAINSCO$97$243
Freedom National$114$175
AssuranceAmericaProtect$115$172
Certainly$123$94
Clearcover$135$143
AssuranceAmerica$146$233
Hallmark$161$321
Dairyland$164$294
Commonwealth Casualty$166$354
Direct Auto$189$206
Infinity$228$250
Bristol West$245$240
AcuityN/A$245
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How much car insurance do you need in Tucson?

Any car operating in Arizona must have insurance, and you may need to provide proof of insurance when requested by law enforcement, you want to renew your vehicle registration, or your car is involved in an accident.[2]

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arizona are:

  • $25,000 per person/$50,000 per accident for bodily injury

  • $15,000 per accident for property damage

Arizona DMV information

Most major cities in Arizona house a DMV location, but the state also makes some services available online. You can renew your vehicle registration, get vehicle title and registration assistance, and renew your driver’s license online.

Tips for getting cheap car insurance in Tucson

Here are some ways you can reduce your monthly car insurance premiums in Tucson:

  • Ask for multiple quotes. To start, you can shop around with different insurance providers. You don’t want to necessarily look for the lowest price, but you should look for the best rate for the amount of coverage you need.

  • Use pay-per-mile car insurance. Infrequent drivers may save a little cash on their policy by buying pay-per-mile car insurance, which charges them based on how much they drive. 

  • Look for discounts. Provider websites usually outline some of the discounts they offer their customers, but don’t be afraid to call and ask what discounts you may qualify for.

  • Bundle your policies. Some insurance companies offer multiple insurance products you can bundle to save money. For example, if you buy auto and homeowners insurance through one provider, you may get a discount on one or both policies.

How age affects car insurance rates in Tucson 

If you’re younger than 25, you may want to make some more room in your budget for higher insurance prices. Younger, inexperienced drivers tend to pay more for car insurance. But as drivers age without citations, violations, or accidents on their records, they generally see premiums decrease.[3]

Here’s how car insurance rates may decrease as you get older. 

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$388
Under 25$272
25-29$186
30s$169
40s$153
50s$130
60s$131
70s$162
80+$179
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Tucson

Mile Auto offers the cheapest rate for full-coverage car insurance policies at $161 per month for young drivers in Tucson, but other insurers may also offer cheap full-coverage policies. 

Young drivers who aim to save money on their auto insurance policies can see what discounts they qualify for. A lot of discounts are aimed at students, such as a discount for not driving your car while away at college or for maintaining good grades.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Rate
Mile Auto$136
Travelers$154
Novo$161
Sun Coast$163
Clearcover$163
Kemper Preferred$169
Certainly$178
Freedom National$178
Safeco$209
Progressive$212
GAINSCO$215
Nationwide$225
Mercury$229
AssuranceAmericaProtect$230
Midvale Home & Auto$233
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in Tucson

Mile Auto also offers the cheapest full-coverage policy for middle-aged Tucson drivers, at just $100 per month on average. If a middle-aged driver needs multiple insurance policies, such as auto and homeowners, then they can consider buying both policies with one insurer for a bundling discount.

Middle-aged drivers in Tucson can also look into the following insurance providers who offer the cheapest rates for full-coverage policies for their age group. 

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Rate
Mile Auto$100
Mercury$151
Travelers$151
Farmers/21st Century$155
Sun Coast$155
Clearcover$164
Aspire General$169
Workmen's$173
Safeco$182
Kemper$185
MAPFRE$228
National General$239
Bristol West$279
Infinity$375
Dairyland$421
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Tucson

Last, but certainly not least, Mile Auto also offers the cheapest full-coverage policy for senior drivers ($107 per month). This doesn’t mean this is the absolute lowest a senior in Tucson can get their car insurance rates to go. If they don’t drive much anymore, they may want to pursue a pay-per-mile policy that charges based on how many miles they drive — which can be a great way for retirees to save.

This table outlines even more cheap options for full-coverage policies for seniors. 

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Rate
Mile Auto$107
Sun Coast$119
Travelers$120
Clearcover$123
Farmers/21st Century$125
Mercury$131
Aspire General$132
Kemper$135
Workmen's$139
Safeco$182
National General$202
Infinity$235
Bristol West$246
Dairyland$308
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How credit scores affect cheap car insurance in Tucson

While it isn’t legal in all states, some states, like Arizona, allow insurance providers to factor credit scores into their pricing decisions. Some insurance companies believe that your credit rating correlates to your risk of filing a claim and will adjust your premium accordingly.[4]

Here’s what each credit score tier is, under the FICO model:

  • Poor: Less than 580

  • Fair: 580 to 669

  • Good: 670 to 739

  • Very good: 740 to 799

  • Excellent: 800 to 850

Here’s how credit scores affect Tucson full-coverage car insurance rates:

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$168
Good$184
Fair$194
Poor$193
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

The effect of driving habits on car insurance in Tucson

Car insurance companies offer drivers with good driving records better insurance rates because they feel their past behavior indicates they’re less likely to file a claim. On the other hand, if someone has a lot of undesirable driving incidents on their record (like a DUI, at-fault accidents, or speeding tickets), then an insurance company may charge them higher rates since they’re more likely to file claims.

These tables can give you an idea of how rates can be impacted by certain driving factors, but keep in mind that a negative difference in a table doesn’t necessarily mean that a particular insurance company lowers rates for drivers with that infraction on their records. Rather, it may mean that the sample size was small — insurers may choose not to not offer policies to drivers with that infraction. The actual rate you receive can vary and depends on a number of factors other than your driving record.

Cheapest car insurance with an accident in Tucson: Travelers

Accidents on your driving record can cause your car insurance premiums to increase. Again, insurers use your driving record as a factor when setting your monthly insurance rate. If you’ve caused multiple accidents, insurers may consider you a high-risk driver and increase your rates. You may have to shop around for multiple quotes to find the cheapest rate, despite an accident on your record, in Tucson, Arizona.

Car Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith AccidentDifference
Mile Auto$82$151+$69
Certainly$109$137+$28
Sun Coast$120$184+$64
Mercury$143$257+$114
GAINSCO$150$229+$79
Kemper Specialty$154$288+$134
Direct Auto$159$290+$131
Liberty Mutual$168$214+$46
The General$176$320+$144
AssuranceAmerica$179$227+$48
Infinity$202$298+$96
Bristol West$203$291+$88
Dairyland$203$312+$109
Hallmark$231$344+$113
Commonwealth Casualty$238$380+$142
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance with a DUI in Tucson: Sun Coast

Driving under the influence (DUI) is operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% in the United States. While some states like Utah may have lower legal BAC limits, Arizona’s BAC limit for non-commercial drivers 21 years or older is 0.08%.[5] If you’re charged with a DUI, you may see your car insurance premiums increase, as driving under the influence is seen as risky driving behavior. 

Sun Coast offers drivers with a DUI on their record the cheapest car insurance in Tucson, at an average of $162 a month — $42 higher than for drivers with clean records.

Car Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUIDifference
Sun Coast$120$162+$42
Kemper Specialty$154$163+$9
Liberty Mutual$168$193+$25
GAINSCO$150$200+$50
Mercury$143$208+$65
Bristol West$203$224+$21
Infinity$202$232+$30
AssuranceAmerica$179$234+$55
The General$176$248+$72
Direct Auto$159$250+$91
Dairyland$203$258+$55
Hallmark$231$305+$74
Commonwealth Casualty$238$316+$78
Certainly$109N/AN/A
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance with a speeding ticket in Tucson: Mile Auto

If you have a speeding ticket or multiple speeding tickets on your driving record, your car insurance provider may increase your premiums. In 2021,19,554 people in Arizona were injured in a crash where speeding was a factor. Even though your rates may increase, the cheapest car insurance company for people with speeding tickets is Mile Auto, at an average of $139 a month. This is $35 more than the average full-coverage policy in Tucson.

Car Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Speeding TicketDifference
Mile Auto$82$139+$57
Sun Coast$120$177+$57
AssuranceAmerica$179$182+$3
GAINSCO$150$204+$54
Liberty Mutual$168$216+$48
Mercury$143$237+$94
Direct Auto$159$291+$132
Bristol West$203$292+$89
Infinity$202$301+$99
The General$176$303+$127
Kemper Specialty$154$320+$166
Hallmark$231$322+$91
Commonwealth Casualty$238$326+$88
Mile Auto$82$139+$57
Sun Coast$120$177+$57
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car insurance in other Arizona cities

Auto insurance rates can vary widely, even between cities in the same state. Here’s some information about car insurance rates in other major Arizona cities.

Tucson car insurance rates FAQs

Learning as much as you can about car insurance in your home state can help ensure you find the best policy for your needs at the best price available to you. Here are the answers to some commonly asked questions about Arizona car insurance.

  • Tucson drivers are some of the lucky ones in Arizona. On average, they spend 57.24% less than the average Arizona driver on car insurance. In Tucson, the average monthly premium for minimum-coverage car insurance is $140, whereas the statewide average is $239. 

  • On average, a monthly minimum-coverage car insurance policy in Arizona costs $239. This is fairly high when compared to some Arizona cities like Tucson ($140) or cities in other states such as Huntsville, Alabama ($134) or Cleveland, Ohio ($136).

  • Certainly offers the lowest full-coverage policy in Tucson for just $94 a month, and Mile Auto provides liability-only policies for $71 per month. Even drivers with dark marks on their driving record can find an affordable car insurance policy in Tucson. If someone has a DUI on their record, they can get surprisingly low coverage with Sun Coast for only $162 a month. 

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

