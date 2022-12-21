Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Tucson, AZ (2022)

How age affects car insurance rates in Tucson

If you’re younger than 25, you may want to make some more room in your budget for higher insurance prices. Younger, inexperienced drivers tend to pay more for car insurance. But as drivers age without citations, violations, or accidents on their records, they generally see premiums decrease.[3]

Here’s how car insurance rates may decrease as you get older.

Age Group Average Monthly Rate Teenagers $388 Under 25 $272 25-29 $186 30s $169 40s $153 50s $130 60s $131 70s $162 80+ $179 Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Tucson

Mile Auto offers the cheapest rate for full-coverage car insurance policies at $161 per month for young drivers in Tucson, but other insurers may also offer cheap full-coverage policies.

Young drivers who aim to save money on their auto insurance policies can see what discounts they qualify for. A lot of discounts are aimed at students, such as a discount for not driving your car while away at college or for maintaining good grades.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Rate Mile Auto $136 Travelers $154 Novo $161 Sun Coast $163 Clearcover $163 Kemper Preferred $169 Certainly $178 Freedom National $178 Safeco $209 Progressive $212 GAINSCO $215 Nationwide $225 Mercury $229 AssuranceAmericaProtect $230 Midvale Home & Auto $233 View more Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in Tucson

Mile Auto also offers the cheapest full-coverage policy for middle-aged Tucson drivers, at just $100 per month on average. If a middle-aged driver needs multiple insurance policies, such as auto and homeowners, then they can consider buying both policies with one insurer for a bundling discount.

Middle-aged drivers in Tucson can also look into the following insurance providers who offer the cheapest rates for full-coverage policies for their age group.

Insurance Company Average Monthly Rate Mile Auto $100 Mercury $151 Travelers $151 Farmers/21st Century $155 Sun Coast $155 Clearcover $164 Aspire General $169 Workmen's $173 Safeco $182 Kemper $185 MAPFRE $228 National General $239 Bristol West $279 Infinity $375 Dairyland $421 View more Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Tucson

Last, but certainly not least, Mile Auto also offers the cheapest full-coverage policy for senior drivers ($107 per month). This doesn’t mean this is the absolute lowest a senior in Tucson can get their car insurance rates to go. If they don’t drive much anymore, they may want to pursue a pay-per-mile policy that charges based on how many miles they drive — which can be a great way for retirees to save.

This table outlines even more cheap options for full-coverage policies for seniors.