Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Tucson, AZ (2022)

Updated December 21, 2022
Tucson drivers are in luck when it comes to their auto insurance prices. Minimum-coverage car insurance in Tucson costs an average of $152 per month, which is 57% less than the Arizona average of $239. Tucson’s average 11 inches of yearly rainfall compared to the national average of 30 inches may lead to better driving conditions that help keep insurance rates reasonable.[1]
Here’s what you need to know about car insurance in Tucson, including how to keep your rates low, and Arizona car insurance requirements.
How much does car insurance cost in Tucson?
It can never hurt to shop around with a few insurance providers when you need to buy car insurance in Tucson, especially since rates can vary among providers. To get started, Insurify data scientists analyzed the latest insurance rates in the city to identify the cheapest quotes in Tucson.
Mile Auto: At $71 per month, Mile Auto offers the cheapest liability-only insurance coverage in Tucson.
Certainly: At $94 per month, Certainly offers the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Tucson.
Mile Auto: At $136 per month, Mile Auto offers the cheapest insurance for new and young drivers in Tucson.
Cheapest car insurance in Tucson: Mile Auto and Certainly
In Tucson, the cheapest auto insurance provider depends on what coverage you want. The cheapest liability-only policy belongs to Mile Auto ($71) and the cheapest full-coverage policy belongs to Certainly ($94). It’s worth keeping in mind that different factors like location, car type, and age can affect your auto insurance rates. In general, these 15 insurance providers offer some of the cheapest average car insurance rates in Tucson.
|Insurance Company
|Liability Only
|Full Coverage
|Mile Auto
|$71
|$104
|Foremost Signature
|$86
|$184
|GAINSCO
|$97
|$243
|Freedom National
|$114
|$175
|AssuranceAmericaProtect
|$115
|$172
|Certainly
|$123
|$94
|Clearcover
|$135
|$143
|AssuranceAmerica
|$146
|$233
|Hallmark
|$161
|$321
|Dairyland
|$164
|$294
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$166
|$354
|Direct Auto
|$189
|$206
|Infinity
|$228
|$250
|Bristol West
|$245
|$240
|Acuity
|N/A
|$245
How much car insurance do you need in Tucson?
Any car operating in Arizona must have insurance, and you may need to provide proof of insurance when requested by law enforcement, you want to renew your vehicle registration, or your car is involved in an accident.[2]
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Arizona are:
$25,000 per person/$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
$15,000 per accident for property damage
Arizona DMV information
Most major cities in Arizona house a DMV location, but the state also makes some services available online. You can renew your vehicle registration, get vehicle title and registration assistance, and renew your driver’s license online.
Tips for getting cheap car insurance in Tucson
Here are some ways you can reduce your monthly car insurance premiums in Tucson:
Ask for multiple quotes. To start, you can shop around with different insurance providers. You don’t want to necessarily look for the lowest price, but you should look for the best rate for the amount of coverage you need.
Use pay-per-mile car insurance. Infrequent drivers may save a little cash on their policy by buying pay-per-mile car insurance, which charges them based on how much they drive.
Look for discounts. Provider websites usually outline some of the discounts they offer their customers, but don’t be afraid to call and ask what discounts you may qualify for.
Bundle your policies. Some insurance companies offer multiple insurance products you can bundle to save money. For example, if you buy auto and homeowners insurance through one provider, you may get a discount on one or both policies.
How age affects car insurance rates in Tucson
If you’re younger than 25, you may want to make some more room in your budget for higher insurance prices. Younger, inexperienced drivers tend to pay more for car insurance. But as drivers age without citations, violations, or accidents on their records, they generally see premiums decrease.[3]
Here’s how car insurance rates may decrease as you get older.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$388
|Under 25
|$272
|25-29
|$186
|30s
|$169
|40s
|$153
|50s
|$130
|60s
|$131
|70s
|$162
|80+
|$179
Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Tucson
Mile Auto offers the cheapest rate for full-coverage car insurance policies at $161 per month for young drivers in Tucson, but other insurers may also offer cheap full-coverage policies.
Young drivers who aim to save money on their auto insurance policies can see what discounts they qualify for. A lot of discounts are aimed at students, such as a discount for not driving your car while away at college or for maintaining good grades.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Rate
|Mile Auto
|$136
|Travelers
|$154
|Novo
|$161
|Sun Coast
|$163
|Clearcover
|$163
|Kemper Preferred
|$169
|Certainly
|$178
|Freedom National
|$178
|Safeco
|$209
|Progressive
|$212
|GAINSCO
|$215
|Nationwide
|$225
|Mercury
|$229
|AssuranceAmericaProtect
|$230
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$233
Cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in Tucson
Mile Auto also offers the cheapest full-coverage policy for middle-aged Tucson drivers, at just $100 per month on average. If a middle-aged driver needs multiple insurance policies, such as auto and homeowners, then they can consider buying both policies with one insurer for a bundling discount.
Middle-aged drivers in Tucson can also look into the following insurance providers who offer the cheapest rates for full-coverage policies for their age group.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Rate
|Mile Auto
|$100
|Mercury
|$151
|Travelers
|$151
|Farmers/21st Century
|$155
|Sun Coast
|$155
|Clearcover
|$164
|Aspire General
|$169
|Workmen's
|$173
|Safeco
|$182
|Kemper
|$185
|MAPFRE
|$228
|National General
|$239
|Bristol West
|$279
|Infinity
|$375
|Dairyland
|$421
Cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Tucson
Last, but certainly not least, Mile Auto also offers the cheapest full-coverage policy for senior drivers ($107 per month). This doesn’t mean this is the absolute lowest a senior in Tucson can get their car insurance rates to go. If they don’t drive much anymore, they may want to pursue a pay-per-mile policy that charges based on how many miles they drive — which can be a great way for retirees to save.
This table outlines even more cheap options for full-coverage policies for seniors.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Rate
|Mile Auto
|$107
|Sun Coast
|$119
|Travelers
|$120
|Clearcover
|$123
|Farmers/21st Century
|$125
|Mercury
|$131
|Aspire General
|$132
|Kemper
|$135
|Workmen's
|$139
|Safeco
|$182
|National General
|$202
|Infinity
|$235
|Bristol West
|$246
|Dairyland
|$308
How credit scores affect cheap car insurance in Tucson
While it isn’t legal in all states, some states, like Arizona, allow insurance providers to factor credit scores into their pricing decisions. Some insurance companies believe that your credit rating correlates to your risk of filing a claim and will adjust your premium accordingly.[4]
Here’s what each credit score tier is, under the FICO model:
Poor: Less than 580
Fair: 580 to 669
Good: 670 to 739
Very good: 740 to 799
Excellent: 800 to 850
Here’s how credit scores affect Tucson full-coverage car insurance rates:
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$168
|Good
|$184
|Fair
|$194
|Poor
|$193
The effect of driving habits on car insurance in Tucson
Car insurance companies offer drivers with good driving records better insurance rates because they feel their past behavior indicates they’re less likely to file a claim. On the other hand, if someone has a lot of undesirable driving incidents on their record (like a DUI, at-fault accidents, or speeding tickets), then an insurance company may charge them higher rates since they’re more likely to file claims.
These tables can give you an idea of how rates can be impacted by certain driving factors, but keep in mind that a negative difference in a table doesn’t necessarily mean that a particular insurance company lowers rates for drivers with that infraction on their records. Rather, it may mean that the sample size was small — insurers may choose not to not offer policies to drivers with that infraction. The actual rate you receive can vary and depends on a number of factors other than your driving record.
Cheapest car insurance with an accident in Tucson: Travelers
Accidents on your driving record can cause your car insurance premiums to increase. Again, insurers use your driving record as a factor when setting your monthly insurance rate. If you’ve caused multiple accidents, insurers may consider you a high-risk driver and increase your rates. You may have to shop around for multiple quotes to find the cheapest rate, despite an accident on your record, in Tucson, Arizona.
|Car Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With Accident
|Difference
|Mile Auto
|$82
|$151
|+$69
|Certainly
|$109
|$137
|+$28
|Sun Coast
|$120
|$184
|+$64
|Mercury
|$143
|$257
|+$114
|GAINSCO
|$150
|$229
|+$79
|Kemper Specialty
|$154
|$288
|+$134
|Direct Auto
|$159
|$290
|+$131
|Liberty Mutual
|$168
|$214
|+$46
|The General
|$176
|$320
|+$144
|AssuranceAmerica
|$179
|$227
|+$48
|Infinity
|$202
|$298
|+$96
|Bristol West
|$203
|$291
|+$88
|Dairyland
|$203
|$312
|+$109
|Hallmark
|$231
|$344
|+$113
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$238
|$380
|+$142
Cheapest car insurance with a DUI in Tucson: Sun Coast
Driving under the influence (DUI) is operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of 0.08% in the United States. While some states like Utah may have lower legal BAC limits, Arizona’s BAC limit for non-commercial drivers 21 years or older is 0.08%.[5] If you’re charged with a DUI, you may see your car insurance premiums increase, as driving under the influence is seen as risky driving behavior.
Sun Coast offers drivers with a DUI on their record the cheapest car insurance in Tucson, at an average of $162 a month — $42 higher than for drivers with clean records.
|Car Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With DUI
|Difference
|Sun Coast
|$120
|$162
|+$42
|Kemper Specialty
|$154
|$163
|+$9
|Liberty Mutual
|$168
|$193
|+$25
|GAINSCO
|$150
|$200
|+$50
|Mercury
|$143
|$208
|+$65
|Bristol West
|$203
|$224
|+$21
|Infinity
|$202
|$232
|+$30
|AssuranceAmerica
|$179
|$234
|+$55
|The General
|$176
|$248
|+$72
|Direct Auto
|$159
|$250
|+$91
|Dairyland
|$203
|$258
|+$55
|Hallmark
|$231
|$305
|+$74
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$238
|$316
|+$78
|Certainly
|$109
|N/A
|N/A
Cheapest car insurance with a speeding ticket in Tucson: Mile Auto
If you have a speeding ticket or multiple speeding tickets on your driving record, your car insurance provider may increase your premiums. In 2021,19,554 people in Arizona were injured in a crash where speeding was a factor. Even though your rates may increase, the cheapest car insurance company for people with speeding tickets is Mile Auto, at an average of $139 a month. This is $35 more than the average full-coverage policy in Tucson.
|Car Insurance Company
|Clean Record
|With Speeding Ticket
|Difference
|Mile Auto
|$82
|$139
|+$57
|Sun Coast
|$120
|$177
|+$57
|AssuranceAmerica
|$179
|$182
|+$3
|GAINSCO
|$150
|$204
|+$54
|Liberty Mutual
|$168
|$216
|+$48
|Mercury
|$143
|$237
|+$94
|Direct Auto
|$159
|$291
|+$132
|Bristol West
|$203
|$292
|+$89
|Infinity
|$202
|$301
|+$99
|The General
|$176
|$303
|+$127
|Kemper Specialty
|$154
|$320
|+$166
|Hallmark
|$231
|$322
|+$91
|Commonwealth Casualty
|$238
|$326
|+$88
|Mile Auto
|$82
|$139
|+$57
|Sun Coast
|$120
|$177
|+$57
Car insurance in other Arizona cities
Auto insurance rates can vary widely, even between cities in the same state. Here’s some information about car insurance rates in other major Arizona cities.
Find local Tucson agents
Tucson car insurance rates FAQs
Learning as much as you can about car insurance in your home state can help ensure you find the best policy for your needs at the best price available to you. Here are the answers to some commonly asked questions about Arizona car insurance.
Tucson drivers are some of the lucky ones in Arizona. On average, they spend 57.24% less than the average Arizona driver on car insurance. In Tucson, the average monthly premium for minimum-coverage car insurance is $140, whereas the statewide average is $239.
On average, a monthly minimum-coverage car insurance policy in Arizona costs $239. This is fairly high when compared to some Arizona cities like Tucson ($140) or cities in other states such as Huntsville, Alabama ($134) or Cleveland, Ohio ($136).
Certainly offers the lowest full-coverage policy in Tucson for just $94 a month, and Mile Auto provides liability-only policies for $71 per month. Even drivers with dark marks on their driving record can find an affordable car insurance policy in Tucson. If someone has a DUI on their record, they can get surprisingly low coverage with Sun Coast for only $162 a month.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
