Best Rideshare Insurance in Arizona: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

How Rideshare Insurance Works

Generally, rideshare plans are available in one of two forms: you can add on a rideshare endorsement to an existing personal insurance policy or buy a separate commercial policy.

Curious how Uber & Lyft insurance provides you with ridesharing coverage?

Here’s how it works: Uber and Lyft ‘s commercial coverage is divided into four stages: “offline,” “available,” “en route,” and “on trip.” At each part of the journey, Uber and Lyft offer various levels of coverage to their drivers. See below.

When you buy a personal auto insurance policy, your liability coverage includes both bodily injury and property damage coverage. And you may also have comprehensive and collision coverage, medical payments, and uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage.

Similarly, Uber’s and Lyft ‘s respective commercial policies safeguard drivers, but only after you move out of the “offline” portion of a ridesharing trip. So, once you’ve activated your ridesharing app and moved to the “available” mode, your vehicle is the least protected. What if a serious accident happens when you start your shift before you even accept a ride?

To fill the void, several insurance providers have created endorsements, packages, and policies to either provide you with added protection or to combine your personal and commercial insurance coverage. Additionally, drivers may consider supplemental coverage as specialized rideshare insurance from an independent provider to guarantee sufficient coverage when driving for Uber and Lyft and during offline, personal use.

