Best Rideshare Insurance in Arizona: Quotes, Discounts (2022)

Updated October 4, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of rideshare insurance in Arizona is $205 per month.
The cheapest insurer we found for rideshare insurance in Arizona is Clearcover, with average monthly premiums of $122.
Although it’s not required by law, rideshare drivers should purchase a rideshare endorsement to stay fully protected on the road.
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, Arizona Revised Statutes §28-4038 requires ridesharing companies and rideshare drivers to carry adequate coverage through every stage of the trip. Rideshare policies may combine coverage on a personal auto insurance policy or provide coverage through a stand-alone commercial policy.
The total average monthly cost of rideshare insurance in Arizona was $205. For perspective, since so many people move from these places, that's cheaper than California’s and Michigan's averages but slightly more expensive than Illinois’s. And one Arizona insurance agency reports that the ridesharing endorsement adds about $10 per month to a personal policy, but your pricing may vary.
In the Grand Canyon State, rideshare insurance options include AssuranceAmerica, Bristol West, Clearcover, Commonwealth Casualty, Dairyland, Freedom National, Hallmark, Infinity, Kemper, Liberty Mutual, Mercury, MetLife, Midvale Home & Auto, Novo, Progressive, Safeco, Sun Coast, The General, and Travelers.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.