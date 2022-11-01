4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in South Carolina (2022)

Some of the cheapest car insurance providers in South Carolina are Progressive, Travelers, and Nationwide.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterSouth Carolina
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterSouth Carolina

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Aissa Martell
Written by
Aissa Martell
Icon of a woman
Written by
Aissa Martell
Insurance Writer
Aissa Martell is a licensed insurance producer in the State of New York. She is a creative writer and has been freelance writing for five years. She’s happy to share her knowledge of the insurance industry and its products.
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Stephen DeFord
Reviewed by
Stephen DeFord
Icon of a man
Reviewed by
Stephen DeFord
Licensed Insurance Agent at Insurify
Stephen DeFord is an insurance agent at Insurify's in-house agency. As a licensed agent, Stephen specializes in auto, home, and commercial insurance. Stephen helps customers navigate the complicated world of insurance shopping.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in South Carolina

South Carolina drivers have hours of coastline to cruise and explore all the state’s beautiful beaches. When it comes to South Carolina auto insurance, there are many affordable auto insurance rates from excellent insurance companies. Compare personalized car insurance quotes on Insurify.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in South Carolina is $311/mo.

  • Progressive is the cheapest provider in South Carolina with average rates of $160/mo.

  • The easiest way to cut car insurance costs is to compare quotes online.

Cheapest Car Insurance in South Carolina

How much is car insurance in South Carolina?

The average cost of car insurance in South Carolina is $311 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

There are a number of factors that go into the equation when determining your car insurance premiums. It is easier to find less expensive car insurance if your driving record is free of violations, or if you choose to pay a higher deductible. The following table shows the average most affordable car insurance quotes in South Carolina from different car insurance companies.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$153
Travelers$160
Liberty Mutual$254
Nationwide$261
State Auto$162
National General$172
Safeco$192
Direct Auto$201
Midvale Home & Auto$232
InsureMax$250
SafeAuto$274
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in South Carolina

Liability coverage in some form, whether for bodily injury or property damage, is required in every state. Liability car insurance financially protects insureds from loss due to legal liability when they have an at-fault car accident. Bodily injury liability covers medical expenses due to an at-fault accident, and property damage liability covers the loss of tangible property.

The table below reveals the most affordable liability car insurance quotes in South Carolina.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$119
State Auto$96
Travelers$116
National General$120
Liberty Mutual$176
Safeco$126
Midvale Home & Auto$171
Direct Auto$172
SafeAuto$193
Insuremax$202
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in South Carolina

Full-coverage car insurance includes collision and comprehensive coverage, in addition to standard liability coverage. Collision coverage is for damages to your vehicle from crashing into another car or object. Comprehensive coverage includes non-impact damages, like damage due to vandalism and inclement weather.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$178
Progressive$181
State Auto$188
National General$200
Nationwide$263
Kemper Preferred$150
Safeco$214
Direct Auto$227
Midvale Home & Auto$255
InsureMax$286
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in South Carolina

To rank the best car insurance companies in South Carolina, Insurify’s data scientists have created an Insurify Composite Score based on factors like customer experience and the stability of insurers. The next table shows Insurify’s top picks for the most affordable South Carolina car insurance companies.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Liberty Mutual82$254
National General58$172
Nationwide89$261
Safeco89$192
State Auto76$162
Travelers80$160
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

South Carolina Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving history affects your car insurance premiums. If you have filed a claim for an at-fault accident or have speeding tickets or a DUI, insurers classify you as high-risk, and your insurance premiums will be more expensive than if you had a clean driving record.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance South Carolina

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in South Carolina

Insurance companies typically consider you a good driver if you’ve got a clean driving record free of driving violations and lapses in coverage for the past three to five years. The table below displays cheap car insurance quotes for good drivers in South Carolina.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Liberty Mutual$233
Nationwide$233
Bristol West$265
Safeco$172
Direct Auto$176
Midvale Home & Auto$192
InsureMax$215
SafeAuto$232
GAINSCO$252
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in South Carolina

If you get a violation for driving under the influence on your record, you were convicted of driving while intoxicated or under the influence of other substances. In South Carolina, a DUI is never removed from your criminal record and may result in serious consequences, such as having your license revoked or even imprisonment.

The next table demonstrates the best cheap car insurance for drivers with a DUI on their record, from varying auto insurance companies in South Carolina.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
National General$172
Travelers$174
Progressive$178
Liberty Mutual$227
Kemper Preferred$105
Stillwater$171
Direct Auto$205
Safeco$221
InsureMax$263
GAINSCO$269
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance South Carolina

SR-22 Insurance in South Carolina

Most states require you to file an SR-22 proving that you meet the state’s minimum car insurance requirements when you have a DUI on your record or were caught driving without insurance or without a license. In South Carolina, the form is filed by your insurance company with the DMV. Because of the violations on your record, SR-22 insurance is more expensive than other types of insurance.

The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in South Carolina:

Progressive
Progressive
Travelers
Travelers
National General
National General
Liberty Mutual
Liberty Mutual
Safeco
Safeco
SafeAuto
SafeAuto
Midvale Home & Auto
Midvale Home & Auto
Dairyland
Dairyland
Nationwide
Nationwide
The General
The General

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in South Carolina

If you have at-fault accidents on your driving record, some insurers may consider you a high-risk driver, and your premiums will be higher than average rates. When you are a policyholder and file a claim for an at-fault accident, insurers will usually raise your premiums by a percentage.

The table below exhibits the best rates for car insurance coverage if you have at-fault accidents on your driving record in South Carolina.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$165
Travelers$174
State Auto$202
National General$244
Liberty Mutual$311
Dairyland$335
Nationwide$337
Kemper Preferred$153
Safeco$239
Direct Auto$275
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in South Carolina

In South Carolina, if you get a speeding ticket, you will acquire points on your license, and your current insurance will rise by a percentage. A speeding ticket stays on your record for two years in South Carolina, and when looking for auto insurance coverage, quotes will be above the average cost of car insurance.

The table below shows low-cost car insurance rates for drivers with speeding tickets in South Carolina.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$177
Travelers$194
State Auto$203
National General$218
Liberty Mutual$306
Kemper Preferred$169
Safeco$240
Direct Auto$255
Midvale Home & Auto$317
GAINSCO$321
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

South Carolina Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

A credit insurance score is similar to your credit score, as it uses your credit history to evaluate how likely you are to file a claim. Researchers have found that if you have poor credit, you are more likely to file a claim. This score is only used in underwriting when determining premiums. The following table shows cheap auto insurance quotes for auto insurance policies by credit tier in South Carolina.

Credit ScoreAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$246
Good$262
Average$306
Poor$380
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance South Carolina

South Carolina Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

Auto insurance providers use a variety of factors in underwriting your policy. Young drivers, because of their inexperience, are considered a higher risk to auto insurers. As you age and develop a good driving history, your rates will decrease. If, on the other hand, you have violations on your driving record, your premiums will be higher than average rates.

The next table shows average quotes for different age groups in South Carolina.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$525
Under 25$429
20s$342
30s$259
40s$262
50s$237
60s$212
70s$216
80+$232
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in South Carolina Cities

States regulate the insurance industry in the U.S. and set state minimum insurance requirements for drivers. Car insurance premiums may vary from city to city, based on factors such as your city’s population and crime rate. The table below shows the average cost of car insurance in different cities across South Carolina.

City in South CarolinaAverage Monthly Quote
Charleston$300
Columbia$318
Greenville$272
Lynchburg$301
Dorchester$302
Windsor$255
Salem$176
Pineville$355
Wallace$308
Ridge Spring$215
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

South Carolina Driving Facts

Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and South Carolina is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in South Carolina will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in South Carolina.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina

All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:

  • Requested by law enforcement

  • Renewing vehicle registration

  • The vehicle is involved in a car accident

The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury

  • $25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.

South Carolina DMV Information

The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) provides numerous services for drivers, like issuing and renewing driver’s licenses. When you are renewing or applying for your driver’s license in South Carolina, you must present proof that you meet the state’s minimum coverage requirements with a company licensed to do business in the state.

Public Transportation in South Carolina

South Carolina provides a bus service as public transportation for its residents. Buses may run between cities and counties and may be a good option if your license is revoked or suspended or if you’re simply not an auto owner.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in South Carolina

There are a number of ways to find the best rates for you and your household when it comes to car insurance. You could consider bundling your car and home insurance policies, applying for available discounts, or simply comparing car insurance quotes on Insurify.

Comparison shopping, that is when you gather quotes from multiple companies and compare them before buying a policy, can save drivers up to $996 a year on car insurance. Quote comparison tools make it easy to shop by gathering quotes from top insurance providers and comparing them in one place–allowing you to find the cheapest insurance policy in minutes.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Auto insurance coverage is mandatory in South Carolina. Laws require you have minimum liability coverage of $25,000 for bodily injury per person, $50,000 for bodily injury per accident, and $25,000 for property damage per accident, as well as uninsured motorist coverage. Uninsured motorist protection covers damages if the at-fault party in a car accident is uninsured or underinsured to cover all the damages.

  • By using Insurify to find the right insurance provider for your car insurance needs, you can find the most affordable quotes very quickly. You may also consider bundling your policy, i.e., getting your car insurance and your home insurance with the same company, to reduce your rates.

  • Insurance rates vary among insurers in South Carolina. The city you live in and your driving history affect your car insurance premiums. On average, car insurance coverage in South Carolina costs $311 a month. However, depending on your unique circumstances, your premiums may be less or more.

  • If you have any violations on your driving record, such as at-fault accidents, DUIs, or speeding tickets, your auto insurance coverage will be higher than the average premiums in South Carolina.

  • South Carolina requires minimum limits of liability and uninsured motorist protection. Personal injury protection is optional coverage, not required by law. Personal injury protection covers medical expenses, lost wages, and more, regardless of who is at fault.

Insurify Insights

How South Carolina Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in South Carolina below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how South Carolina drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

honda

Honda Accord

Most Popular Car in South Carolina

#4

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#3

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#39

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#30

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. South Carolina is the #1 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #1
    • Percent of drivers in South Carolina with an accident: 12.6%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. South Carolina is the #39 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #39
    • Percent of drivers in South Carolina with a DUI: 1%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. South Carolina is the #38 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #38
    • Percent of drivers in South Carolina with a reckless driving offense: 1%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. South Carolina is the #37 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #37
    • Percent of drivers in South Carolina with a rude driving violation: 1.2%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. South Carolina is the #4 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #4
    • Percent of drivers in South Carolina with a speeding ticket: 12.3%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. South Carolina is the #9 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #9
    • Percent of drivers in South Carolina with a failure to yield violation: 0.2%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in South Carolina

Popular cities

Sources

  1. South Carolina Department of Insurance . "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Aissa Martell
Written by
Aissa Martell

Insurance Writer

Aissa Martell is a licensed insurance producer in the State of New York. She is a creative writer and has been freelance writing for five years. She’s happy to share her knowledge of the insurance industry and its products.

Learn More
Tanveen Vohra
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Tanveen Vohra
Editorial Manager
Tanveen Vohra is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in writing about property and casualty insurance. Through her work, Tanveen helps consumers better understand the components of their insurance policies so they can make smarter purchase decisions.Tanveen's work has been cited by CNBC , Fox Business, Business Insider, Fortune, and Market Watch, among others.
Stephen DeFord
Reviewed by
Stephen DeFord

Licensed Insurance Agent at Insurify

Icon of a man
Reviewed by
Stephen DeFord
Licensed Insurance Agent at Insurify
Stephen DeFord is an insurance agent at Insurify's in-house agency. As a licensed agent, Stephen specializes in auto, home, and commercial insurance. Stephen helps customers navigate the complicated world of insurance shopping.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterSouth Carolina