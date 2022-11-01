Cheap Car Insurance in South Carolina (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in South Carolina
South Carolina drivers have hours of coastline to cruise and explore all the state’s beautiful beaches. When it comes to South Carolina auto insurance, there are many affordable auto insurance rates from excellent insurance companies. Compare personalized car insurance quotes on Insurify.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in South Carolina is $311/mo.
Progressive is the cheapest provider in South Carolina with average rates of $160/mo.
The easiest way to cut car insurance costs is to compare quotes online.
Cheapest Car Insurance in South Carolina
How much is car insurance in South Carolina?
The average cost of car insurance in South Carolina is $311 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
There are a number of factors that go into the equation when determining your car insurance premiums. It is easier to find less expensive car insurance if your driving record is free of violations, or if you choose to pay a higher deductible. The following table shows the average most affordable car insurance quotes in South Carolina from different car insurance companies.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$153
|Travelers
|$160
|Liberty Mutual
|$254
|Nationwide
|$261
|State Auto
|$162
|National General
|$172
|Safeco
|$192
|Direct Auto
|$201
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$232
|InsureMax
|$250
|SafeAuto
|$274
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in South Carolina
Liability coverage in some form, whether for bodily injury or property damage, is required in every state. Liability car insurance financially protects insureds from loss due to legal liability when they have an at-fault car accident. Bodily injury liability covers medical expenses due to an at-fault accident, and property damage liability covers the loss of tangible property.
The table below reveals the most affordable liability car insurance quotes in South Carolina.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$119
|State Auto
|$96
|Travelers
|$116
|National General
|$120
|Liberty Mutual
|$176
|Safeco
|$126
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$171
|Direct Auto
|$172
|SafeAuto
|$193
|Insuremax
|$202
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in South Carolina
Full-coverage car insurance includes collision and comprehensive coverage, in addition to standard liability coverage. Collision coverage is for damages to your vehicle from crashing into another car or object. Comprehensive coverage includes non-impact damages, like damage due to vandalism and inclement weather.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$178
|Progressive
|$181
|State Auto
|$188
|National General
|$200
|Nationwide
|$263
|Kemper Preferred
|$150
|Safeco
|$214
|Direct Auto
|$227
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$255
|InsureMax
|$286
Best Car Insurance in South Carolina
To rank the best car insurance companies in South Carolina, Insurify’s data scientists have created an Insurify Composite Score based on factors like customer experience and the stability of insurers. The next table shows Insurify’s top picks for the most affordable South Carolina car insurance companies.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$254
|National General
|58
|$172
|Nationwide
|89
|$261
|Safeco
|89
|$192
|State Auto
|76
|$162
|Travelers
|80
|$160
South Carolina Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Your driving history affects your car insurance premiums. If you have filed a claim for an at-fault accident or have speeding tickets or a DUI, insurers classify you as high-risk, and your insurance premiums will be more expensive than if you had a clean driving record.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in South Carolina
Insurance companies typically consider you a good driver if you’ve got a clean driving record free of driving violations and lapses in coverage for the past three to five years. The table below displays cheap car insurance quotes for good drivers in South Carolina.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Liberty Mutual
|$233
|Nationwide
|$233
|Bristol West
|$265
|Safeco
|$172
|Direct Auto
|$176
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$192
|InsureMax
|$215
|SafeAuto
|$232
|GAINSCO
|$252
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in South Carolina
If you get a violation for driving under the influence on your record, you were convicted of driving while intoxicated or under the influence of other substances. In South Carolina, a DUI is never removed from your criminal record and may result in serious consequences, such as having your license revoked or even imprisonment.
The next table demonstrates the best cheap car insurance for drivers with a DUI on their record, from varying auto insurance companies in South Carolina.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$172
|Travelers
|$174
|Progressive
|$178
|Liberty Mutual
|$227
|Kemper Preferred
|$105
|Stillwater
|$171
|Direct Auto
|$205
|Safeco
|$221
|InsureMax
|$263
|GAINSCO
|$269
SR-22 Insurance in South Carolina
Most states require you to file an SR-22 proving that you meet the state’s minimum car insurance requirements when you have a DUI on your record or were caught driving without insurance or without a license. In South Carolina, the form is filed by your insurance company with the DMV. Because of the violations on your record, SR-22 insurance is more expensive than other types of insurance.
The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in South Carolina:
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in South Carolina
If you have at-fault accidents on your driving record, some insurers may consider you a high-risk driver, and your premiums will be higher than average rates. When you are a policyholder and file a claim for an at-fault accident, insurers will usually raise your premiums by a percentage.
The table below exhibits the best rates for car insurance coverage if you have at-fault accidents on your driving record in South Carolina.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$165
|Travelers
|$174
|State Auto
|$202
|National General
|$244
|Liberty Mutual
|$311
|Dairyland
|$335
|Nationwide
|$337
|Kemper Preferred
|$153
|Safeco
|$239
|Direct Auto
|$275
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in South Carolina
In South Carolina, if you get a speeding ticket, you will acquire points on your license, and your current insurance will rise by a percentage. A speeding ticket stays on your record for two years in South Carolina, and when looking for auto insurance coverage, quotes will be above the average cost of car insurance.
The table below shows low-cost car insurance rates for drivers with speeding tickets in South Carolina.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$177
|Travelers
|$194
|State Auto
|$203
|National General
|$218
|Liberty Mutual
|$306
|Kemper Preferred
|$169
|Safeco
|$240
|Direct Auto
|$255
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$317
|GAINSCO
|$321
South Carolina Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
A credit insurance score is similar to your credit score, as it uses your credit history to evaluate how likely you are to file a claim. Researchers have found that if you have poor credit, you are more likely to file a claim. This score is only used in underwriting when determining premiums. The following table shows cheap auto insurance quotes for auto insurance policies by credit tier in South Carolina.
|Credit Score
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$246
|Good
|$262
|Average
|$306
|Poor
|$380
South Carolina Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Auto insurance providers use a variety of factors in underwriting your policy. Young drivers, because of their inexperience, are considered a higher risk to auto insurers. As you age and develop a good driving history, your rates will decrease. If, on the other hand, you have violations on your driving record, your premiums will be higher than average rates.
The next table shows average quotes for different age groups in South Carolina.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$525
|Under 25
|$429
|20s
|$342
|30s
|$259
|40s
|$262
|50s
|$237
|60s
|$212
|70s
|$216
|80+
|$232
Car Insurance Rates in South Carolina Cities
States regulate the insurance industry in the U.S. and set state minimum insurance requirements for drivers. Car insurance premiums may vary from city to city, based on factors such as your city’s population and crime rate. The table below shows the average cost of car insurance in different cities across South Carolina.
|City in South Carolina
|Average Monthly Quote
|Charleston
|$300
|Columbia
|$318
|Greenville
|$272
|Lynchburg
|$301
|Dorchester
|$302
|Windsor
|$255
|Salem
|$176
|Pineville
|$355
|Wallace
|$308
|Ridge Spring
|$215
South Carolina Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and South Carolina is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in South Carolina will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in South Carolina.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
South Carolina DMV Information
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) provides numerous services for drivers, like issuing and renewing driver’s licenses. When you are renewing or applying for your driver’s license in South Carolina, you must present proof that you meet the state’s minimum coverage requirements with a company licensed to do business in the state.
Public Transportation in South Carolina
South Carolina provides a bus service as public transportation for its residents. Buses may run between cities and counties and may be a good option if your license is revoked or suspended or if you’re simply not an auto owner.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in South Carolina
There are a number of ways to find the best rates for you and your household when it comes to car insurance. You could consider bundling your car and home insurance policies, applying for available discounts, or simply comparing car insurance quotes on Insurify.
Comparison shopping, that is when you gather quotes from multiple companies and compare them before buying a policy, can save drivers up to $996 a year on car insurance. Quote comparison tools make it easy to shop by gathering quotes from top insurance providers and comparing them in one place–allowing you to find the cheapest insurance policy in minutes.
Frequently Asked Questions
Auto insurance coverage is mandatory in South Carolina. Laws require you have minimum liability coverage of $25,000 for bodily injury per person, $50,000 for bodily injury per accident, and $25,000 for property damage per accident, as well as uninsured motorist coverage. Uninsured motorist protection covers damages if the at-fault party in a car accident is uninsured or underinsured to cover all the damages.
By using Insurify to find the right insurance provider for your car insurance needs, you can find the most affordable quotes very quickly. You may also consider bundling your policy, i.e., getting your car insurance and your home insurance with the same company, to reduce your rates.
Insurance rates vary among insurers in South Carolina. The city you live in and your driving history affect your car insurance premiums. On average, car insurance coverage in South Carolina costs $311 a month. However, depending on your unique circumstances, your premiums may be less or more.
If you have any violations on your driving record, such as at-fault accidents, DUIs, or speeding tickets, your auto insurance coverage will be higher than the average premiums in South Carolina.
South Carolina requires minimum limits of liability and uninsured motorist protection. Personal injury protection is optional coverage, not required by law. Personal injury protection covers medical expenses, lost wages, and more, regardless of who is at fault.
Insurify Insights
How South Carolina Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in South Carolina below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how South Carolina drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in South Carolina
#4
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#3
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#39
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#30
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. South Carolina is the #1 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #1
- Percent of drivers in South Carolina with an accident: 12.6%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. South Carolina is the #39 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #39
- Percent of drivers in South Carolina with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. South Carolina is the #38 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #38
- Percent of drivers in South Carolina with a reckless driving offense: 1%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. South Carolina is the #37 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #37
- Percent of drivers in South Carolina with a rude driving violation: 1.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. South Carolina is the #4 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #4
- Percent of drivers in South Carolina with a speeding ticket: 12.3%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. South Carolina is the #9 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #9
- Percent of drivers in South Carolina with a failure to yield violation: 0.2%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
