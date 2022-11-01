Cheap Car Insurance in South Carolina (2022)

South Carolina Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Your driving history affects your car insurance premiums. If you have filed a claim for an at-fault accident or have speeding tickets or a DUI, insurers classify you as high-risk, and your insurance premiums will be more expensive than if you had a clean driving record.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in South Carolina

Insurance companies typically consider you a good driver if you’ve got a clean driving record free of driving violations and lapses in coverage for the past three to five years. The table below displays cheap car insurance quotes for good drivers in South Carolina.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Liberty Mutual $233 Nationwide $233 Bristol West $265 Safeco $172 Direct Auto $176 Midvale Home & Auto $192 InsureMax $215 SafeAuto $232 GAINSCO $252

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in South Carolina

If you get a violation for driving under the influence on your record, you were convicted of driving while intoxicated or under the influence of other substances. In South Carolina, a DUI is never removed from your criminal record and may result in serious consequences, such as having your license revoked or even imprisonment.

The next table demonstrates the best cheap car insurance for drivers with a DUI on their record, from varying auto insurance companies in South Carolina.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote National General $172 Travelers $174 Progressive $178 Liberty Mutual $227 Kemper Preferred $105 Stillwater $171 Direct Auto $205 Safeco $221 InsureMax $263 GAINSCO $269

SR-22 Insurance in South Carolina

Most states require you to file an SR-22 proving that you meet the state’s minimum car insurance requirements when you have a DUI on your record or were caught driving without insurance or without a license. In South Carolina, the form is filed by your insurance company with the DMV. Because of the violations on your record, SR-22 insurance is more expensive than other types of insurance.

The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in South Carolina:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in South Carolina

If you have at-fault accidents on your driving record, some insurers may consider you a high-risk driver, and your premiums will be higher than average rates. When you are a policyholder and file a claim for an at-fault accident, insurers will usually raise your premiums by a percentage.

The table below exhibits the best rates for car insurance coverage if you have at-fault accidents on your driving record in South Carolina.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $165 Travelers $174 State Auto $202 National General $244 Liberty Mutual $311 Dairyland $335 Nationwide $337 Kemper Preferred $153 Safeco $239 Direct Auto $275

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in South Carolina

In South Carolina, if you get a speeding ticket, you will acquire points on your license, and your current insurance will rise by a percentage. A speeding ticket stays on your record for two years in South Carolina, and when looking for auto insurance coverage, quotes will be above the average cost of car insurance.

The table below shows low-cost car insurance rates for drivers with speeding tickets in South Carolina.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $177 Travelers $194 State Auto $203 National General $218 Liberty Mutual $306 Kemper Preferred $169 Safeco $240 Direct Auto $255 Midvale Home & Auto $317 GAINSCO $321

