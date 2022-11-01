4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Filled with history and beautiful landscapes, the city of Spartanburg is home to just under 40,000 people. With so few cars on the road and several major highways that crisscross the area, getting around this small part of South Carolina tends to be rather easy. Fortunately, this also makes auto insurance fairly affordable compared to other parts of the country. It should be noted, though, that South Carolina is an at-fault state, so it’s important to enroll in adequate auto coverage should you cause an accident.
Car Insurance in Spartanburg, SC
The average cost of South Carolina car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Spartanburg, SC to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Spartanburg is $249 per month, or $2988 annually.
Car insurance in Spartanburg is $10 less than the average cost of car insurance in South Carolina.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Spartanburg on average is Kemper Preferred, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Spartanburg, SC
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Spartanburg
|Insurance Provider in Spartanburg
|Direct Auto
|$65 /mo
|State Farm
|$94 /mo
|Allstate
|$98 /mo
|Progressive
|$124 /mo
|Nationwide
|$139 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Spartanburg, SC
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Spartanburg. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Best Companies
|Score
|American Family
|89
|$257 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$276 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$151 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|South Carolina Cities
|Columbia
|$154/mo
|Charleston
|$132/mo
|North Charleston
|$125/mo
|Mount Pleasant
|$139/mo
|Spartanburg
|$138/mo
|South Carolina
|$138/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in South Carolina
All motor vehicles operated or parked on South Carolina roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in South Carolina[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. South Carolina is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In South Carolina, drivers are requred to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Spartanburg Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Many drivers in Spartanburg are younger than 30, and while their rates are on the higher side, other residents can enjoy lower prices as they age. If you’re under 20, you can expect to pay $513 a month, although once you leave your teens, your rate will drop down to around $331. As residents in Spartanburg get older, they’ll be charged less and less, with motorists in their 80s enjoying prices as low as $210 on average.
|Driver's Age
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|teens
|$514
|20s
|$332
|30s
|$245
|40s
|$263
|50s
|$255
|60s
|$236
|70s
|$219
|80s
|$211
Spartanburg Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
You can expect your premiums to go up if your driving record becomes blemished in Spartanburg, although some situations are more impactful on prices than others. Drivers with a clean history on the road pay an average of $269; however, this price will jump up to $311 after an at-fault accident or a failure-to-stop violation. Speeding is punished the most severely, with rates that can be as high as $357 on average.
|Driving History
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|No Violation
|$270
|Speeding Ticket
|$358
|At-Fault Accident
|$312
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$312
Spartanburg Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
There doesn’t seem to be much correlation between car insurance rates and one’s credit score in Spartanburg, as prices can vary from person to person. Individuals with poor credit pay an average of $279, while boosting your score to the average category changes prices to $295. Drivers with good credit are often charged $322, but the real savings come with having excellent credit, as rates here tend to average $247.
|Credit Tier
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$248
|Good
|$323
|Average
|$296
|Poor
|$280
Find local Spartanburg agents
Correll Ins Group1066 Asheville Hwy,
Spartanburg, SC 29303-2635
George Johnson Insurance, Inc.,
Spartanburg, SC 29302
'Carolina''s Choice Insurance Agency LLC '858 E Main Street,
Spartanburg, SC 29302
At Your Service Insurance Inc230 Forest Hills Road,
Spartanburg, SC 29303
The Bright Agency Inc775 Spartan Blvd Ste 106B,
Spartanburg, SC 29301-1370
Law Insurance Agency, Inc.708 E. Main Street,
Spartanburg, SC 29302
AssuredPartners of SC291 S Pine St,
Spartanburg, SC 29302-2626
CWS Ins Agency Inc435 E. Kennedy Street,
Spartanburg, SC 29302
Palmetto Choice Insurance Agency970 Howard Street,
Spartanburg, SC 29303
Select Source Insurance481 S Pine St,
Spartanburg, SC 29302
Spartanburg, SC DMV Information
Spartanburg proper offers residents only two DMV locations to visit; however, they are on opposite sides of the city and easy to access no matter where you live. Since the DMV is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., most drivers find that they don’t have to wait long to be helped. You can visit the South Carolina DMV website to view up-to-date wait times before you visit.
Public Transportation in Spartanburg, SC
Unlike larger cities in the state, Spartanburg doesn’t have many options for public transit. The bus system, SPARTA, provides eight different routes in and around the city, and only a few of them operate on weekends. If you really need to get somewhere quickly and easily, Uber or Lyft is your best bet.
For more detailed South Carolina city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Spartanburg, SC
For many, driving in Spartanburg is a hassle-free experience, making it a great place for new drivers to learn the rules of the road. While it’s always recommended that you allow for enough time to get to your destination, the lack of traffic in Spartanburg makes this facet of travel a little less of a priority. What shouldn’t be forgotten, however, is that carrying adequate car insurance is a must even in this part of the state.
If you’re looking for a new auto policy or simply want to see how yours compares to other options, make sure to check out Insurify. After answering a few simple questions, you’ll be able to compare real-time quotes from multiple insurance companies and discover the best policy for your needs.
FAQs - Spartanburg, SC Car Insurance
If you’re driving a vehicle you do not own, you’ll be subject to a 30-day license suspension and a $100 reinstatement fee. Operating your own vehicle without insurance is far more expensive, as you must pay a $550 fee and then pay SR-22 insurance rates for the next three years.
Drivers in South Carolina tend to pay less than the national average for auto insurance, although individual policy rates will vary based on your driving history and the level of coverage needed.
A popular option in Spartanburg is to work with a local insurance agent, as there are dozens in this small city. If you’d rather enroll in coverage on your own, visit Insurify to compare quotes for free before you make a purchase.
How Spartanburg Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Spartanburg, South Carolina below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Spartanburg drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across South Carolina in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Spartanburg
#48
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in South Carolina
#42
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in South Carolina
#67
City with the Most DUIs Rank in South Carolina
#24
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in South Carolina
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Spartanburg drivers rank 28 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #28
- Percent of drivers in Spartanburg with an accident: 13.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Spartanburg drivers rank 67 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #67
- Percent of drivers in Spartanburg with a DUI: 1.1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in South Carolina, Spartanburg drivers rank 76 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #76
- Percent of drivers in Spartanburg with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in South Carolina, Spartanburg drivers rank 80 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #80
- Percent of drivers in Spartanburg with a reckless driving violation: 0.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in South Carolina, Spartanburg drivers rank 48 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #48
- Percent of drivers in Spartanburg with a speeding ticket: 13.6%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Spartanburg drivers rank 100 in clean driving records across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #100
- Percent of drivers in Spartanburg with clean record: 72.3%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Spartanburg drivers rank 41 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in South Carolina.
- Rank within state: #41
- Percent of drivers in Spartanburg with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.77%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- South Carolina Department of Insurance . "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022