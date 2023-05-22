Insurify’s Editorial Guidelines & Key Principles

Our mission

Our mission is to provide objective, well-researched, simple explanations of complex subjects related to all things insurance. We believe everyone deserves to get the best deal on insurance that’s available to them, and we create content to help you make informed decisions about your insurance coverages.

Most insurance comparison sites are lead-generation sites. They collect your data, sell it to insurance agents, and don’t have access to real quote data.

Insurify is different. We’ll never sell your information to insurance agents or carriers. We don’t need to – Insurify operates as an insurance agent in all 50 states, so our data scientists have access to more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates to compile the car insurance quotes and statistics displayed on Insurify articles.