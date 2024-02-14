Insurify is a digital insurance agent licensed in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. that connects users with real-time car insurance quotes directly from 100+ providers. This means we have access to more than 100 million verified car insurance quotes – with more added every day – that allow us to analyze the latest trends in car insurance prices. Furthermore, our real quotes account for shifts in consumer behavior in response to rising auto insurance rates, unlike quote estimates based on rate filings. Check out the data and visualizations below to explore car insurance rates and driver behavior at the state and national levels.

Car insurance rates by state

See historical average rates for a full-coverage car insurance policy up through the most recent full month available. Data available in 40+ states going back to 2021. New data posted by the 5th of each month.

Click here to download our car insurance data in full.

Average Annual Cost of Full-Coverage Car Insurance Arizona United States Texas Georgia Florida 2023-05 1,510 1,778 1,943 2,182 2,703 2023-06 1,542 1,819 2,012 2,221 2,780 2023-07 1,569 1,858 2,083 2,246 2,816 2023-08 1,604 1,896 2,154 2,270 2,830 2023-09 1,639 1,933 2,231 2,289 2,862 2023-10 1,662 1,959 2,283 2,304 2,879 2023-11 1,715 1,984 2,327 2,316 2,889 2023-12 1,796 2,019 2,362 2,334 2,911 2024-01 1,856 2,059 2,406 2,340 2,927 2024-02 1,898 2,110 2,461 2,390 2,952 2024-03 1,953 2,186 2,527 2,482 3,037 2024-04 1,979 2,234 2,566 2,537 3,112 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile. Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

About this data

Prices in this dataset represent the median yearly cost of full-coverage insurance for drivers between the ages of 20 and 70 with a clean driving record and average or better credit. Monthly prices are two-year rolling medians in order to manage extreme market volatilities seen over the past few years as insurance companies have sought substantial rate increase approvals and deprioritized writing new policies in the face of rapidly rising costs. This time window also better reflects actual average prices, including existing policies and renewals, compared to only policies written within the past month.

Full coverage corresponds to policies with bodily injury limits up to $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident; property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000; and comprehensive and collision coverage deductibles of $1,000.

Driving behavior by state

Download the latest data on driver behavior across America including:

Speeding ticket rates: The proportion of drivers reporting a speeding ticket on their record compared with the total number of drivers.

At-fault accidents: The proportion of drivers reporting an at-fault accident on their record compared with the total number of drivers.

DUIs : The proportion of drivers reporting a DUI or DWI on their record compared with the total number of drivers.

All driving incidents: The proportion of drivers reporting any traffic citation on their record compared with the total number of drivers.

Reported yearly mileage: The average number of miles driven per year across all drivers, aggregated up from reported daily mileage averages.

Click here to download our driving data in full.

About this data

When users apply for insurance through Insurify, they provide information required for receiving car insurance quotes, including their state of residence, average daily mileage, and any traffic citations currently on their driving record.

Explore Insurify's latest data research

Check out Insurify's research reports for analysis of the latest car insurance trends and expert commentary on the state of the industry, where it's headed, and what it all means for drivers.

Insurify's data science team

