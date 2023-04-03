Report: Home Insurance Rates to Rise 6% in 2024 After 20% Increase in Last Two Years

Florida home insurance rates skyrocketed to $11K per year

The average home insurance rate in Florida was $10,996 in 2023. Insurify’s data science team predicts an additional 7% increase this year, making the projected average rate $11,759 by the end of 2024.

Nine in 10 (91%) Florida residents are concerned with current homeowners insurance rates, and 59% believe their personal finances are worse than a year ago, according to a November 2023 poll by independent polling company Cygnal.

“Everybody is concerned about it,” said Désirée Ávila, a South Florida REALTOR® who works in Broward County and the surrounding areas. “Because of all the storms and hurricanes and weather events that happen here in South Florida, we’ve just seen, over the past years, homeowners insurance go up a lot.”

Costly natural disasters drive up rates and make it difficult for insurers to maintain profitability in Florida, but multiple factors fuel the state’s insurance industry crisis.

Florida’s home insurance crisis

The insurance crisis in Florida has escalated over the past several years. More than a dozen home insurance companies have declared insolvency since 2019. Farmers Insurance stopped covering Florida, and major insurers have non-renewed policies for high-risk homes.

Hurricane Ian further propelled the insurer exodus, causing $112.9 billion in damage — $109.5 billion in Florida. The 2022 hurricane was the third costliest to hit the U.S. and the most destructive in Florida’s history, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

When insurers can’t cover the cost of natural disasters, reinsurance steps in. Reinsurance, essentially insurance for insurers, is a significant factor in the Florida home insurance crisis.

“Insurers rely on reinsurance coverage to cede some exposure to losses,” said Betsy Stella, vice president of carrier management and operations at Insurify. “Reinsurance coverage has become difficult to secure in Florida, and reinsurance rates have skyrocketed. Reinsurers are subject to the same factors that impact underlying coverages: an increased number and severity of natural disasters, inflationary pressures, and labor and materials shortages.”

Insurance fraud and legal system abuse also contribute to high rates in Florida, an Insurance Information Institute (Triple-I) brief reported. The state’s residents make 9% of all homeowners insurance claims in the U.S. but account for 79% of lawsuits over claims filed, according to the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR).

The Florida legislature has introduced measures combatting two major factors behind the insurance crisis — legal system abuse and misuse of assignment of benefits (AOB). Some new legislation, including Senate Bill 7052, increases consumer protections.

Recent proposals have suggested tying home insurance balances to unpaid mortgages, allowing homeowners to buy insurance policies that match the unpaid mortgage principal rather than the home’s replacement cost value. Nearly 64% of American homeowners in the Insurify survey said they would consider it for lower rates.

While the idea could lower premiums, homeowners would be vulnerable to life-changing financial losses. For instance, if someone insures a $300,000 home for a remaining principal of $150,000, they take on the risk of being unable to rebuild the home if a natural disaster causes more than $150,000 in damage.

How Florida’s last-resort insurer became the first (or only) choice

Despite recent reforms, finding private homeowners insurance is so difficult in Florida that the state-run Citizens Property Insurance Corp. is now the largest insurer in the state.

“Citizens used to be the insurance company of last resort. But there are so few insurance companies that insure in Florida, and they have so many requirements that when they do, it almost makes the cost of having them as your insurer insane,” said Ávila.

State legislators recently approved a bill expanding Citizens to homes valued at more than $700,000, but not all homeowners are eligible. The state-run insurer can drop policyholders who find comparable coverage from a private insurer as long as the new premium isn’t more than 20% higher than renewing with Citizens.

Under another proposed bipartisan solution, Citizens would cover hurricane damages, rather than private for-profit insurers. The model resembles the federally subsidized National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or the California Earthquake Authority.

Citizens president and CEO Tim Cerio warned that taking on Florida’s hurricane risk could make it challenging to acquire reinsurance. The state-run insurer’s operating loss was more than $2.4 million in 2022 — a loss increase of nearly $2.3 million compared to 2021. Hurricanes Ian, Irma, Sally, and Eta contributed most significantly to the loss, according to an independent audit.

Ávila, who “had to fight, and fight, and fight” to get Citizens to cover her mother’s roof repair in 2005, is skeptical of expanding Citizens as a long-term solution. She hasn’t seen improvements in the insurance industry from legislative changes, either.

“Legislators are supposed to protect the consumer, but where are they?” said Ávila. “I kind of feel like they’re not doing anything, and it’s just making it prohibitive to live here.”