California Insurers Can Pass Half of $1B FAIR Plan Rescue Cost to Policyholders

Wildfire claims burn through FAIR Plan funds

As of Feb. 9, the not-for-profit insurer said it’s received around 3,469 claims stemming from the Palisades Fire and about 1,325 from the Eaton Fire. It’s already paid out more than $914 million for those wildfire claims, including advance payments to policyholders.

Claims from the wildfires aren’t just numerous — they’re also expensive.

Approximately 45% of the claims are total losses, meaning the FAIR Plan must pay policyholders the maximum amount of their individual policy limit. Another 45% are partial losses, and 10% of those claims are “fair rental value” only, meaning payouts cover lost rental income.

And “it’s important to note these approximations may shift as new claims are submitted and confirmed, including claims made before policyholders were able to return to their properties and determine the extent of the damage,” the insurer said in a statement announcing its assessment request.

The not-for-profit insurer said it needs the $1 billion assessment to “access additional available layers of reinsurance and maintain operations, such as continuing elevated staffing levels and other ongoing expenses.”

FAIR Plan administrators have estimated the plan’s total losses from the Palisades and Eaton fires at around $4 billion.

Without the assessment, the plan would run out of funds by the end of March, leaving it unable to pay claims or meet operating expenses, according to Lara’s order approving the assessment.

California insurance laws allow the FAIR Plan, with Lara’s approval, to assess all participating insurance companies to pay for its losses when the plan faces a substantial threat to its solvency. All insurers licensed to sell property insurance in the state must participate in the FAIR Plan, which issues fire insurance policies on behalf of participating companies. Insurers share in the profits, losses, and expenses of the plan based on their California market share.