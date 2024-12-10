Home>Homeowners Insurance>News

Another Insurer Hiking Homeowners Rates in California

MAPFRE gets OK from state regulators to raise rates by 6.5% for more than 8,000 home, renters, and condo policyholders.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Written byEvelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

  • 10+ years in insurance and personal finance content

  • 30+ years in media, PR, and content creation

Evelyn leads Insurify’s content team. She’s passionate about creating empowering content to help people transform their financial lives and make sound insurance-buying decisions.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logo
Chris Schafer
Edited byChris Schafer
Chris Schafer
Chris SchaferSenior Editor

  • 15+ years in content creation

  • 7+ years in business and financial services content

Chris is a seasoned writer/editor with past experience across myriad industries, including insurance, SAS, finance, Medicare, logistics, marketing/advertising, and many more.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
John Leach
Reviewed byJohn Leach
Photo of an Insurify author
John LeachSenior Insurance Copy Editor

  • Licensed property and casualty insurance agent

  • 8+ years editing experience

John leads Insurify’s copy desk, helping ensure the accuracy and readability of Insurify’s content. He’s a licensed agent specializing in home and car insurance topics.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo

Published December 10, 2024 at 11:00 AM PST | Reading time: 1 minutes

California regulators approved a request by MAPFRE Insurance Company, a relatively small insurer in the state, to increase home insurance rates by 6.5%. The approval means policyholders whose contracts with the insurer renew after April 4, 2025, can expect their premiums to increase.

The higher rates will also apply to new business underwritten after the effective date.

Premium increases range as high as $693

More than 100 homeowners in Coto de Caza, Trabuco Canyon, Rancho Santa Margarita, and Lake Forest will see an annual increase of $693, according to MAPFRE’s filing with the California Department of Insurance.

More than 250 homeowners with MAPRFE HO-3 and HO-5 policies will see their annual premiums rise between $500 and $667. A handful of policyholders in Roseville, Orangevale, Morro Bay, Elverta, and parts of Sacramento, Placer, and Sutter counties will see annual increases between $30 and $40.

Approximately 879 renters and condo policyholders will face annual rate increases ranging from $1 to $240. Under MAPFRE’s filing, 547 policyholders could actually see annual premium decreases as high as $24.

What’s next?

The approved rate increases take effect on April 4, 2025. If an insurer decides not to renew a policy, California law requires them to give policyholders written notice at least 75 days before the policy expires. The written notice must include the insurer’s reasons for not renewing the policy.

Evelyn Pimplaskar
Evelyn PimplaskarEditor-in-Chief, Director of Content

Evelyn Pimplaskar is Insurify’s director of content. With 30-plus years in content creation – including 10 years specializing in personal finance – Evelyn’s done everything from covering volatile local elections as a beat reporter to building fintech content libraries from the ground up.

Before joining Insurify, she was editor-in-chief at Credible, where she launched and developed the lending marketplace’s media partnership’s content initiative and managed the restructuring of the editorial team to enhance content production efficiency. Formerly, as tax editor for Credit Karma, Evelyn built a library of more than 300 educational articles on federal and state taxes, achieving triple-digit year-over-year growth in e-files from organic search.

Her early career included work as a content marketer, vice president and managing officer of a boutique public relations agency, chief copy editor for 14 weekly Forbes publications, reporting for large and mid-sized daily newspapers, and freelancing for the Associated Press.

Evelyn is passionate about creating personal finance content that distills complex topics into relatable, easy-to-understand stories. She believes great content helps empower readers with the information they need to make important personal finance decisions.

