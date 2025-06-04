How much is home insurance in McAllen?

The average cost of home insurance in McAllen is $4,575 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. For a policy with a $500 deductible, the annual average increases to $4,641.

Ultimately, your rate will vary based on a number of factors, including your past claims, credit history, ZIP code, coverage details, deductible amount, and more. Your home’s value and age will also affect how much you pay for coverage.[3]

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Texas

Dwelling coverage pays for the repairs or rebuild of the physical structure of your home after a covered incident, such as a fire or a lightning strike. It includes your home and other attached structures, such as your garage.

When you buy a homeowners insurance policy, you’ll need to select a dwelling coverage limit based on the cost of rebuilding your home. A higher coverage limit generally results in higher premiums.

Below, you can compare statewide average annual costs for home insurance in Texas by dwelling coverage amount.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $2,037 $200,000 $3,464 $300,000 $4,789 $400,000 $6,005 $500,000 $7,279

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

If you need to file a claim, the deductible is the amount you have to pay for repairs or damages before your insurer begins covering the cost. For example, if you have $30,000 of damage and a $2,000 deductible, you’re responsible for the first $2,000 of repairs. The insurer would then pay up to $28,000 of the remaining cost.

Home insurance deductibles usually range between $500 and $2,000. Home insurance premiums are typically lower if you have a higher deductible since you’re taking on more of the out-of-pocket cost up front.

Compare average annual premiums for standard home insurance in McAllen by deductible amount below.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $4,641 $1,000 $4,575

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Texas

Homeowners insurance rates can vary significantly by county, city, and even ZIP code.

In Texas, homeowners in Galveston tend to have the highest rates, paying an average of $7,953 for a $300,000 home. That high rate is unsurprising, considering that Galveston is an island city prone to wind and flood damage. By contrast, El Paso, which is much further inland, tends to have lower rates of around $2,227 on average.

Compare average annual premiums for home insurance policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible for different Texas cities below.

City Average Annual Premium Austin $3,153 Brownsville $5,579 Dallas $4,978 El Paso $2,227 Fort Worth $5,458 Frisco $4,744 Galveston $7,953 Houston $5,980 Ingleside $5,803 Lubbock $2,690 McAllen $4,575 San Antonio $3,443 Sugar Land $6,524