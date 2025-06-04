Home>Homeowners Insurance>Texas

Best McAllen Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Farmers, USAA, and Chubb offer the best homeowners insurance policies in McAllen, Texas.

Kat Tretina
Written byKat Tretina
Kat Tretina
Kat Tretina

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.

Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.

For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Homeowners in McAllen, Texas, pay an average of $4,575 per year for homeowners insurance. About 70 miles west of the Gulf of Mexico, McAllen is a rapidly growing city in Texas.

Risk of fires, wind damage, and rising property values have caused McAllen to have higher-than-average homeowners insurance rates. Because of the potential risk of flooding, you may also want to consider a separate flood insurance policy, which can increase your overall insurance costs.

Here’s what you need to know about finding home insurance in McAllen.

Quick Facts

  • McAllen homeowners pay an average of about $379 per month for homeowners insurance.

  • ASI, Farmers, and USAA offer the lowest home insurance premiums in McAllen on average.

  • McAllen homeowners pay about $200 less annually than the Texas statewide average cost of $4,789 per year.

Best home insurance companies in McAllen

Several insurance companies offer homeowners insurance policies in McAllen. The best insurance company for you depends on your home’s characteristics, ZIP code, coverage needs, budget, and more.

Start your search below with a few of the best home insurance companies in McAllen, based on premiums, customer satisfaction ratings, available discounts, and more.

Best for flood coverage: Farmers

flood coverageFarmers logoFarmers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.3/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$131/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$199/mo

McAllen is about 90 minutes away from the coast, but the city has recently felt the effects of heavy storms and flooding. For example, the city experienced torrential downpours and flash flooding in March 2025.[1]

Standard homeowner insurance policies don’t cover flooding, so many homeowners will need additional coverage. Farmers is one of the few insurers that offer separate flood insurance policies that you can purchase to supplement your homeowners insurance.

Pros

  • Offers separate flood insurance policies

  • Lower-than-average premiums

  • Multiple homeowners discounts

Cons

  • Below-average customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power[2]

  • Higher-than-average number of complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • Some negative customer reviews on Trustpilot

Best for military service members: USAA

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$281/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$412/mo

Nearly 4,000 veterans live in McAllen, making up approximately 3% of the city’s population. Thousands more are active-duty service members. For these people and their families, USAA is an excellent choice in McAllen. USAA has lower-than-average rates, and its policies tend to have more built-in benefits and coverages applicable to service members.

Pros

  • Lower-than-average rates

  • Identity theft coverage included

  • Added benefits for military members

Cons

  • Not everyone qualifies for coverage

  • Limited discounts available

  • No physical agency offices

Best for customer service: Chubb

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
6.5/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$675/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$959/mo

Chubb was the top-ranked company in the J.D. Power U.S. Home Insurance Study, beating out 22 other insurance companies. Well-known for its customer service, Chubb says its claim adjusters contact homeowners within six hours of the initial report in 98% of claims. The company also offers unique wildfire defense services that provide homeowners with monitoring, prevention, and mitigation services.

But coverage in McAllen from Chubb is much more expensive than other insurance companies and the state average.

Pros

  • Top-rated for customer satisfaction

  • Quick claims response

  • Wildfire protection available

Cons

  • Expensive average premiums

  • Quotes only available through agents

  • Fewer coverage options than some insurers

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in McAllen to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in McAllen

Home insurance rates vary by company. ASI, Farmers, and USAA have the lowest rates in McAllen on average, based on Insurify data. Start your search for cheap home insurance coverage from different insurance companies below. 

The average annual premiums reflect costs for a home insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
ASI$871
Farmers$931
USAA$1,452
Republic Indemnity$1,668
State Farm$1,749
Travelers$2,471
Armed Forces Insurance Exchange$2,640
Texas Fair Plan Association$2,647
Foremost$3,118
Texas Farm Bureau Group$3,395
Mercury$4,152
Nationwide$4,503
Allstate$5,073
Occidental/Acceptance Group$5,196
Amguard$6,571
Bankers Insurance Group$6,655
Universal Insurance Company of North America$12,139
Chubb$17,121

Shop for Home Insurance in McAllen

Insurify partners with 100+ insurers for real quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How much is home insurance in McAllen?

The average cost of home insurance in McAllen is $4,575 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. For a policy with a $500 deductible, the annual average increases to $4,641.

Ultimately, your rate will vary based on a number of factors, including your past claims, credit history, ZIP code, coverage details, deductible amount, and more. Your home’s value and age will also affect how much you pay for coverage.[3]

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Texas

Dwelling coverage pays for the repairs or rebuild of the physical structure of your home after a covered incident, such as a fire or a lightning strike. It includes your home and other attached structures, such as your garage.

When you buy a homeowners insurance policy, you’ll need to select a dwelling coverage limit based on the cost of rebuilding your home. A higher coverage limit generally results in higher premiums.

Below, you can compare statewide average annual costs for home insurance in Texas by dwelling coverage amount.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$2,037
$200,000$3,464
$300,000$4,789
$400,000$6,005
$500,000$7,279

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

If you need to file a claim, the deductible is the amount you have to pay for repairs or damages before your insurer begins covering the cost. For example, if you have $30,000 of damage and a $2,000 deductible, you’re responsible for the first $2,000 of repairs. The insurer would then pay up to $28,000 of the remaining cost.

Home insurance deductibles usually range between $500 and $2,000. Home insurance premiums are typically lower if you have a higher deductible since you’re taking on more of the out-of-pocket cost up front.

Compare average annual premiums for standard home insurance in McAllen by deductible amount below.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$4,641
$1,000$4,575

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Texas

Homeowners insurance rates can vary significantly by county, city, and even ZIP code.

In Texas, homeowners in Galveston tend to have the highest rates, paying an average of $7,953 for a $300,000 home. That high rate is unsurprising, considering that Galveston is an island city prone to wind and flood damage. By contrast, El Paso, which is much further inland, tends to have lower rates of around $2,227 on average.

Compare average annual premiums for home insurance policies with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible for different Texas cities below.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Austin$3,153
Brownsville$5,579
Dallas$4,978
El Paso$2,227
Fort Worth$5,458
Frisco$4,744
Galveston$7,953
Houston$5,980
Ingleside$5,803
Lubbock$2,690
McAllen$4,575
San Antonio$3,443
Sugar Land$6,524

Find McAllen Home Insurance

Get personalized home insurance quotes in minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

What to know about owning a home in McAllen

Whether you’re a longtime resident or plan to relocate to McAllen soon, you should keep a few factors in mind about homeownership there.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/f93e5c7ccc/banking-96x96-orange_017-coins.svg

    Home prices have increased

    In recent years, home prices have increased significantly in McAllen. During the past five years, home prices in McAllen increased by 48%, a steeper increase than the rest of the state experienced. As a result, homeowners may need to adjust their homeowners insurance policies and increase their coverage limits to coincide with higher home values.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/001e1e2a4c/legal-protection.svg

    McAllen has a low crime rate

    McAllen has a relatively low crime rate. The small city has fairly low incidence rates of burglary and theft.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/1883c5aa7c/fire-and-lighting.svg

    Some risk of fire exists

    McAllen has an increased risk of damage related to heat, drought, and fires. In 2024, the area had a combination of high winds, dry grass, and heat that caused widespread brush fires. Most home insurance policies will cover damages related to wildfires, but review your policy to confirm you have adequate coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4ec24627d2/flood-coverage.svg

    The city has experienced recent floods

    McAllen recently had significant rainfall that resulted in historic flooding. If you live in an area at risk of flooding, you may need a separate flood insurance policy. You can purchase coverage through the National Flood Insurance Program.

McAllen home insurance FAQs

The following information can help answer your remaining questions about finding homeowners insurance in McAllen.

  • McAllen homeowners pay about $381 per month, or $4,575 per year, for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. Secondary coverages, like flood insurance or windstorm insurance, may increase your total insurance costs.

  • ASI has the cheapest policies in McAllen, with annual average premiums of $871 per year. This is significantly lower than the average cost of home insurance in the city.

  • On average, Texas homeowners pay $5,397 per year for a home insurance policy with $350,000 in dwelling coverage.

  • The 80% rule is a guideline that suggests you should insure your home for at least 80% of its total replacement cost. For example, if you own a $300,000 home, you need a homeowners insurance policy with a coverage limit of $240,000 or higher. As the value of your home changes over time, you may need to adjust the coverage limit to avoid penalties.

  • Although Texas doesn’t have a state-based discount program for seniors, some home insurers have their own special discounts for older homeowners. For example, The Hartford partners with AARP to offer special plans and discounts on insurance policies.

Sources

  1. FOX Weather. "South Texas residents plucked from homes amid deadly flooding and torrential rains."
  2. J.D. Power. "Rampant Home Insurance Increases Strain Customer Satisfaction—and Drive Policy Shopping, J.D. Power Finds."
  3. Texas Department of Insurance. "How are your auto and homeowners insurance costs calculated?."
Kat Tretina
Kat Tretina

Kat Tretina is a personal finance writer specializing in debt repayment and insurance.

Previously, she worked in public relations within the pharmaceutical industry before switching to non-profit work. After struggling to repay her own student loan debt and seeing firsthand how complex the financial aid and repayment system is, she began writing to share what she learned so other people could better manage their loans.

For the past seven years, she’s been freelancing for major financial publications, focusing her work on helping people understand their financial options. Kat double-majored in English and Communications at Elizabethtown College, and she went on to earn her master’s at West Chester University. She has also earned certifications in student loan counseling and financial education.

Learn More
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersSenior Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate