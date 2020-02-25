Allstate Home Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2025)

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
Jessica has been a contributor at Insurify since July 2023.
Sara Getman is an Associate Editor at Insurify and has been with the company since 2022. Prior to joining Insurify, Sara completed her undergraduate degree in English Literature at Simmons University in Boston. At Simmons, she was the Editor-in-Chief for Sidelines Magazine (a literary and art publication), and wrote creative non-fiction.
Outside of work, Sara is an avid reader, and loves rock climbing, yoga, and crocheting.
Operating since 1931, Allstate has been in the insurance business for a long time. Today, it’s the fourth-largest property and casualty insurance company in the U.S. by market share.[1] Allstate provides a range of standard and optional home insurance coverages and several discounts to help customers save.
While Allstate’s quotes are lower than the national average, it doesn’t offer the cheapest home insurance compared to some competitors. It’s a good idea to compare home insurance quotes among multiple companies before deciding which is right for you.
Here’s what you need to know about Allstate homeowners insurance.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.9/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$134/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$192/mo
Allstate offers home insurance in all U.S. states and Washington, D.C. The company provides vehicle, life, business, pet, identity, and phone coverage, among other types of insurance. Allstate also offers a variety of discounts, including discounts for homebuyers who purchase newly constructed homes and for Florida homeowners who install wind-damage mitigation features.
When it comes to customer service, Allstate earned below-average ratings in J.D. Power’s U.S. Home Insurance Study and Property Claims Satisfaction Study. The company also has more customer complaints than expected, according to data from the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC).
Pros
Available in all states and Washington, D.C.
File claims online through My Account
Online quotes are available
Cons
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings
Low rating and negative reviews on Trustpilot
Higher-than-average number of customer complaints with the NAIC
Allstate home insurance coverage options
If your home sustains damage from a covered peril, your home insurance will kick in. With Allstate insurance, you can choose different limits for the following coverages:
Dwelling coverage
Also known as home structure coverage, this helps protect the physical structure of your home, including the walls and roof. It can also cover attached structures, such as a garage. A standard policy doesn’t include flood or earthquake coverage but does insure losses from fire and smoke, lightning, wind, hail, theft, and vandalism.
Liability coverage
Liability insurance covers you if someone sues you for accidental injury or property damage. For instance, if someone is hurt in your home and you’re found legally responsible, liability insurance can help cover your legal fees.
This helps cover medical expenses if someone is injured on your property, regardless of fault.
Additional living expenses coverage
ALEcovers additional costs — such as the cost of a hotel or restaurant meals — if you’re not able to live in your home due to damages from a covered loss.
Optional Allstate home insurance coverages
Other types of Allstate home insurance coverage include:
Green improvement reimbursement: Provides coverage for the extra cost of replacing damaged covered items with more energy-efficient items.
Water backup: Covers water damage from a broken sump pump or a drain backup.
Sports equipment: Provides additional coverage for expensive sports gear, like golf clubs or skis.
Musical instruments: Allows you to get additional coverage for musical items, like guitars or violins.
Yard and garden: Adds additional insurance to cover the cost of items like landscaping, trees, and ride-on mowers.
Scheduled personal property: Provides extra insurance for valuable appraised items, such as an engagement ring or antiques.
Availability of Allstate home insurance
Allstate home insurance is available in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. You can speak to an Allstate agent to understand the specific coverages available in your state.
Allstate home insurance cost
The average annual cost of an Allstate policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $10,000 deductible is $2,401, according to Insurify data. This is slightly lower than the national average of $2,584.
Allstate’s average home insurance cost is higher than competitors like State Farm, at $2,133, but lower than Nationwide, which has an average cost of $2,526.
Allstate average rates by dwelling coverage amount
Several factors influence the cost of home insurance, including how much dwelling coverage you have. The following table highlights the average rate of Allstate home insurance by dwelling coverage.
Dwelling Coverage Amount
▲▼
Average Annual Premium
▲▼
$100,000
$1,165
$200,000
$1,804
$300,000
$2,401
$400,000
$3,029
$500,000
$3,630
Allstate average rates by state
Where you live can affect the cost of home insurance significantly. For instance, home insurance coverage tends to be more expensive in states with a greater risk of natural disasters or higher crime rates. The table below presents Allstate’s average annual premiums by state.
State
▲▼
Average Annual Premium
▲▼
Alabama
$2,708
Alaska
$1,191
Arizona
$1,557
Arkansas
$2,504
California
$605
Colorado
$2,265
Connecticut
$3,066
Delaware
$1,487
Florida
$16,518
Georgia
$1,392
Hawaii
$826
Idaho
$1,377
Illinois
$1,705
Indiana
$748
Iowa
$1,881
Kansas
$2,139
Kentucky
$2,102
Louisiana
$8,455
Maine
$1,597
Maryland
$2,284
Massachusetts
$3,009
Michigan
$1,422
Minnesota
$4,035
Mississippi
$3,225
Missouri
$2,113
Montana
$2,587
Nebraska
$2,663
Nevada
$1,334
New Hampshire
$1,398
New Jersey
$1,757
New Mexico
$2,617
New York
$1,731
North Carolina
$2,179
North Dakota
$2,629
Ohio
$1,010
Oklahoma
$3,035
Oregon
$906
Pennsylvania
$730
Rhode Island
$2,155
South Carolina
$2,254
South Dakota
$2,259
Tennessee
$1,580
Texas
$5,462
Utah
$1,394
Vermont
$1,069
Virginia
$1,718
Washington
$850
Washington, D.C.
$1,389
West Virginia
$1,330
Wisconsin
$806
Wyoming
$1,826
How customers feel about Allstate home insurance
Before you decide if Allstate home insurance is right for you, it’s helpful to look at what third-party review sites and current and former customers have to say about the company. Currently, Allstate ranks below average on J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction index for homeowners insurance.[2] The company has 1.2 out of 5 stars on Trustpilot and a higher-than-average number of complaints, according to the NAIC.[3][4]
Common customer complaints on Trustpilot and Reddit centered around the company’s inefficient and extended claims process.
Allstate industry ratings
Third-party agencies rate insurance companies on factors like financial strength, customer satisfaction, and customer complaints. You can use this information to determine if Allstate is right for you. The following table provides scores for some of the insurance industry’s most useful ratings.
Rating
▲▼
Score
▲▼
What This Means
▲▼
AM Best
A+ (Superior)
Can afford to pay claims
J.D. Power
631/1,000
Below-average customer satisfaction score
NAIC Complaint Index
1.8
More complaints than expected
Allstate home insurance discounts
If you want to save on insurance, make sure you compare companies’ available home insurance discounts. Here are some ways you can save on home insurance with Allstate:
Responsible payer discount: Save by paying your bills on time or paying in full.
Claims-free discount: Save when you switch to Allstate with no recent home insurance claims.
Welcome and loyalty discounts: Save when you switch to Allstate, and continue to save each year you stay with Allstate.
Homebuyer discount: Save if you’re a recent homebuyer or if you purchase a newly constructed home.
Easy pay plan: Save with automatic payments.
Early signing discount: Save by signing up for an Allstate policy at least seven days before your current one expires.
Windstorm-mitigation discount: This is available to Florida homeowners who install wind-damage mitigation features. To qualify, features must be verified through a licensed inspector or general contractor.
Allstate insurance bundling options
When you bundle your home and auto insurance, you can save up to 25% with Allstate’s multi-policy discount. You can also lower your premiums by bundling car insurance with condo or renters insurance or bundling a renters policy with motorcycle insurance. You can bundle two types of insurance or more. To see what bundling discounts are available in your state, speak to an Allstate agent.
Log into your Allstate My Account to start your claim. If you’re not an Allstate member, you can call 1 (800) 255-7828 to file a claim or create a guest account to track an existing claim.
Document the damage. The claims team may request detailed descriptions of damaged personal property. This can include notes on what’s damaged and photos. You’ll also want to note the date of the occurrence.
Get a damage inspection. Allstate will work with you to assess the damage properly.
Review the damage estimate. Your estimate is based on the details of your home insurance policy.
Repair your home. Choose a vendor from Allstate’s Good Hands Repair Network, or you can work with a contractor outside of Allstate’s network.
Review payment. Allstate may pay your claim directly to the repair vendor, or you might receive money for the estimate for covered damages.
Allstate vs. other insurance companies
With so many property insurers on the market, you might find it difficult to choose which home insurance company is best for you. To help, we’ve compared Allstate to a couple of its competitors — State Farm and Liberty Mutual.
Allstate vs. State Farm
State Farm insurance company has an even bigger market share than Allstate; it currently holds the No. 1 position, while Allstate ranks No. 4. When it comes to customer service and claim satisfaction, State Farm receives an above-average score on J.D. Power’s home insurance and customer claims study, while Allstate’s scores are below average.
Looking at annual premiums, State Farm’s average rate for $300,000 in dwelling coverage is slightly cheaper, at $2,133, compared to Allstate’s $2,401, according to Insurify data.
Allstate vs. Liberty Mutual
When it comes to overall market share, Allstate and Liberty Mutual are very close. While Allstate sits in fourth position, Liberty Mutual takes the fifth spot. Both insurance companies rank below average on J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction index. Additionally, the companies score very close on customer claims satisfaction, according to J.D. Power. Liberty Mutual hits the industry average with an 869, while Allstate scores just below the average, with an 868.
Allstate home insurance FAQs
Purchasing home insurance is a big decision. If you still have questions about whether Allstate is right for you, take a look at the following answers to some commonly asked questions.
Is Allstate legitimate?
Yes, Allstate is a legitimate insurance company. It has been operating since 1931 and today is the fourth-largest property and casualty insurance company by market share.
What is the average cost of Allstate homeowners insurance?
The average annual cost of $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $10,000 deductible from Allstate is $2,401, according to Insurify data. Your homeowners insurance cost can vary based on factors like where you live and how much home insurance you need.
Is Allstate good at paying claims?
Allstate has a financial strength rating of A+ (Superior) from AM Best. This indicates that the company can afford to pay out claims. But Allstate received just below an average score on the J.D. Power Property Claims Satisfaction Study. Many people find the claims process slow and inefficient, according to customer reviews.
What company is more expensive: State Farm or Allstate?
On average, Allstate has slightly more expensive premiums versus State Farm for $300,000 in dwelling coverage, at $2,401 compared to $2,133 annually, according to Insurify data.
Is Allstate writing home insurance in California?
According to Allstate’s website, the company still offers a range of home insurance options to California residents. If you live in California, you can’t get a home insurance quote online; you’ll need to speak directly to a local agent.
Sources
