Missouri Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Missouri
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Missouri is $1868 per year and $156 per month. Missouri homeowners insurance rates are $470 per year more then the national average and about 34% more annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Missouri the 10th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in Missouri is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in Missouri in minutes.
|Missouri Average Homeowners Insurance Rates The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Cost Per Month
|$156
|Average Annual Premium
|$1868
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|10th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Missouri
For homeowners in Missouri, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Missouri. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Missouri.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$1,305
|American Family
|$1,968
|Allied
|$1,976
|USAA
|$2,021
|Encompass
|$2,147
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Missouri
Living in Missouri comes with some of the best cities, food, and exploring there is to do in North America. From amazing barbecue to eat to visiting all the amazing national parks to the wonder of its lakes, rivers, and streams, Missouri living has a lot to offer. But even with living expenses at lower than the national average and friendly neighbors to count on, there are still risks involved with owning a home.
Buying a home is a significant financial investment and one of the biggest moments in your lifetime. And although Missouri is not a coastal state, there are substantial risks of weather-related events and natural disasters, like flooding and tornadoes, that could cause a heavy burden on any homeowner.
That's why Missouri homeowners like you need to have a home insurance policy in place. Though not required by law, home insurance protects your property and personal belongings from theft and various natural disasters that pose a risk. Flood insurance and additional coverage depending on the property type, location, and other factors of your home.
From dwelling coverage to picking the right insurance provider, we have compiled the best home insurance discounts and home insurance companies for your home policy. Keep reading as we explore the full guide to Missouri home insurance.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Missouri Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Missouri costs $2,351 annually, and the median home value is $156,700.
These costs alone speak for themselves. Paying home insurance costs is vital for homeownership, but how are you supposed to save and provide for yourself and your family at the same time?
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Missouri by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Missouri Cities
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on our annual premiums.
Rates in Missouri can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which town you live in. Here are the most and least expensive Missouri ZIP codes in which to insure a home.
|City
|Median Home Price The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Chesterfield
|$393,757
|Wildwood
|$390,994
|Kirkwood
|$332,626
|Chillicothe
|$115,333
|Macon
|$111,378
|Trenton
|$57,765
What does home insurance cover in Missouri?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Missouri city level guides, check out these below.
Mobile Home Insurance in Missouri
Mobile home insurance in Missouri is an essential piece of the equation for insurance products. There are more than 350 mobile home communities in the state of Missouri. There are, of course, some considerations as well as challenges that come with mobile homeownership. Natural disasters exacerbate damage to mobile homes due to lighter materials. The high volume of flooding could become problematic, justifying having the right mobile home insurance in Missouri.
That means, if you are a mobile homeowner, insurance is imperative to cover you in the case of vandalism, personal liability protection, and damage from the elements. Your best bet for a homeowner's insurance policy on a mobile home is an HO-7 policy customized for manufactured and mobile homes.
The price of mobile home insurance may be a concern. Do you know that you can get the best price on mobile home insurance in Missouri by letting Insurify help you compare policies from multiple insurance companies such as Liberty Mutual, State Farm, Allstate, and more? You can also lower home insurance rates by permanently affixing your mobile or manufactured home to its foundation for wind protection. Or how about installing a home security system and smoke detectors? There are options to help you get some home insurance policy discounts and put extra cash in your pockets.
Coverage for Natural Disasters
Missouri is home to some of the most beautiful state parks, lakes, rivers, and hiking spots. As serene as Missouri is, it does face natural disasters depending on the location of your new home. And if you do live in a high-risk area, you can expect to have a higher premium. Missouri homeowners can expect several extreme weather and natural disaster events, including heavy snow, flooding, tornadoes, and even earthquakes.
Flooding may be predominant in a few counties, due to the proximity of the Mississippi, Missouri, and Meramec Rivers. You as a policyholder need to know if you are in a flood zone so you know what to expect from your insurance premium.
Missouri is also one of six states to have a significant risk of loss due to earthquakes. The New Madrid Seismic Zone and the Wabash Fault, in particular, are historically prone to seismic activity. Find out if your new home is in one of these zones when you speak about your policy, as your premium may differ.
If you are new to Missouri, you may soon find out that the state is prone to occasional tornadoes that can cause extensive damage to your home. You must know if your area is prone to tornadoes and speak with your insurance provider to discuss premiums if tornadoes happen to be a problem.
If you do happen to live in a high-risk or moderate-risk area, it's essential to have home insurance to be your protection from the damage that comes from a natural disaster.
Special Home Insurance Situations in Missouri
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Missouri.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Missouri
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allied
|$1,976
|Allstate
|$2,763
|American Family
|$1,968
|Encompass
|$2,157
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Less Than 20 Years Old in Missouri
The age of your home and its major systems may affect the policy rate you're quoted by insurance companies
|Insurance Company
|Average Annual Premium The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Shelter
|$2,586
|State Farm
|$2,759
|Travelers
|$1,828
|USAA
|$1,576
Show-Me the best homeowners insuance rates.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Missouri
With the risk severe weather poses to Missouri homes, the price you pay for sufficient homeowners insurance is a drop in the bucket. With brief research and the right tools, you can find the savings you need to fit your lifestyle.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance quotes for your property in Missouri.
Frequently Asked Questions
Missouri gets a mix of extreme weather. Last year, flooding along the Mississippi River Valley in the spring and early summer months inflicted at least $1 billion in damage alone. From heavy snowfall in the winter to thunderstorms and tornadoes in the summer, extreme weather creates damage along the way. This includes flooding and hail damage that may destroy some property and contribute to higher insurance premiums.
Yes, USAA provides Missouri homeowners insurance specifically to armed services members, veterans, and their family members. USAA is a top winner for J.D. Power's customer satisfaction ranking, providing reliable rates and service year after year, and is an excellent choice for those who qualify.
According to Missouri law, insurers have 10 business days to acknowledge an insurance claim and respond to the insured party. The insurer also has 15 working days to notify the insured if the claim is accepted or denied after all proper paperwork has been submitted.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required