Best High-Risk Homeowners Insurance Companies (2021)

How to Know if You’re Considered High-Risk

When you buy a home, you take on financial risk. That’s what a homeowners insurance policy is all about: managing those risks so that you’re protected in the event of damage to your property.

But no two houses are the same. And some houses are considered “riskier” than others in the eyes of insurers. For instance, say your home is located in a high-risk area that experiences extreme weather or natural disasters. As you can imagine, these homeowners are more likely to file insurance claims due to weather-related damage.

Other factors like structural problems in a home make it more likely to be deemed “high-risk.” Additionally, a homeowner with a low credit score, criminal history, or previous claims history can also end up in the “high-risk” category.

These situations call for high-risk homeowners insurance. And luckily, there are insurance companies out there that cater to homeowners whose profile might be considered risky. Read on to learn about the different ways you can find high-risk insurance and get a homeowners policy that works for you. Private insurance companies can give high-risk homeowners a hard time when it comes to securing a home insurance policy, we’re here to help!