How much does travel insurance cost?

The price you pay for travel insurance depends on your destination, trip length, coverage amount, and age. Generally, you can expect this cost to fall between 4% and 8% of the total trip expense.[1] The cost of the trip helps the travel insurance company determine how much a claim might cost if something goes wrong. If your trip costs $3,000, you can expect your travel insurance to cost between $120 and $240. A trip that costs $10,000 will have insurance costs between $400 and $800.

Shopping around and comparing multiple policies from different insurers is the best way to secure a good deal on coverage.[2] Comparing quotes lets you determine whether you’re getting a reasonable rate. Make sure to understand the coverage details and read the fine print before you purchase a policy.

Here’s a deeper look at the factors that determine how much your coverage will cost.

Length of trip

The length of your trip affects how much you pay for travel insurance. Longer trips are typically more expensive to insure because a longer trip means there’s an increased likelihood that something will go wrong.

Destination

Your trip destination is another factor that influences the cost of travel insurance. Where you’re spending time throughout your trip affects how much it might cost for an insurance company to cover a claim. For example, coverage might be more expensive if you’re traveling to a remote site without access to medical care since you may need a policy with medical evacuation coverage. But you might pay less if your destination is a populated area located in the country where you live.

Age of policyholder

Older travelers typically pay more for travel insurance due to an increased likelihood that they’ll file a claim for medical care or cancel a trip due to medical conditions. Insurance companies try to minimize claims, and age is one factor that companies consider since it might indicate certain health conditions. Younger travelers tend to pay less, but that might not always be true since age is only one of many factors that insurers review.