Primary Types of Car Insurance Coverage
Most states require some form of liability insurance. Other types of coverage (such as comprehensive, uninsured motorist, and underinsured motorist coverage) may be optional. Here are the primary types of car insurance coverage to consider when shopping for a car insurance policy:
Liability coverage: Covers the cost of another person’s injuries if the policyholder is at fault
Property damage liability: Covers the cost of damage done to another person’s property while driving
Uninsured and underinsured motorist: Covers costs of the driver’s injuries if caused by someone without auto insurance or with low limits of liability
Collision coverage: Covers vehicle damage if the driver collides with another vehicle or object
Comprehensive coverage: Covers vehicle damage from fire, weather, theft, animals, and other causes
Medical payments: Covers treatment expenses for the driver and passengers
Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical costs, lost wages, and funeral expenses for the driver
Excess medical payments: Covers costs that exceed the coverage limits of PIP coverage
You’ll notice full-coverage insurance isn’t on this list. That’s because it isn’t a type of coverage. Instead, a full-coverage policy is a combination of three types of insurance: liability, comprehensive, and collision. If your lender requires you to have full coverage on a vehicle you’re financing or leasing, you need to carry state-mandated coverage plus comprehensive and collision.
