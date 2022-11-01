4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Average Cost of Car Insurance (With Quotes, 2022)

auto insurance

Average Car Insurance Cost
Amy Beardsley
Amy Beardsley
Amy Beardsley
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that's easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Jackie Cohen
Jackie Cohen
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Amber Benka
Amber Benka
Amber Benka
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.

Updated November 1, 2022

The average car insurance costs in your state can vary widely depending on the type of coverage you’re buying, your annual mileage, your address, and many other factors. In this guide, we’ll break down the average car insurance rates by state to help you determine how much it might cost you to protect your car.

To find the best car insurance rates available in your area, simply compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies. Online insurance marketplaces save drivers time and money by comparing insurance quotes from multiple companies at once.

Quick Facts

  • The average car insurance price in the U.S. is $121 per month.

  • States have different auto insurance laws that impact how much you pay for premiums.

  • Full coverage that includes liability, comprehensive, and collision insurance costs 85% more than liability coverage alone.

What’s the average cost of car insurance?

According to Insurify’s internal database and recent research report, the average cost of auto insurance in the U.S. is $121 per month. Car insurance rates vary widely depending on who is insuring you and where you live. To get a better idea of how much car insurance might cost, consider using an online tool to compare car insurance quotes.

Factors That Impact Your Auto Insurance Rates

While we’d all like to believe auto insurance companies base their rates on only our driving record and ZIP code, that’s not how it usually works. In reality, many factors impact your car insurance costs:

  • Your driving record

  • How much you use your car and how many miles you drive

  • Where you live

  • Your age, gender, and marital status

  • The car you drive

  • Whether you have a good or poor credit score

  • The type and amount of insurance coverage

While some factors have less of an impact than others, they can help explain why a person might pay a higher monthly premium for auto insurance than another with a similar profile. Since drivers in younger age groups are less experienced, insurers see them as posing a greater risk. For that reason, they’re quoted higher rates for the same coverage levels.

Similarly, in the eyes of insurance companies, female drivers are less likely to file a claim and, thus, may be quoted lower monthly premiums. Gender-based quoting is outlawed in a few states, including California, Hawaii, Massachusetts, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania.

Understandably, a more standard vehicle, like a Toyota Camry, will almost always be cheaper to insure than a fancy sports car.

Average Car Insurance Rates Can Vary by Location

Your driving record, where you live, the kind of car you drive, and your policy options all impact your auto insurance rates. But you might not realize how much your location impacts your premiums.

The NAIC reports many factors that impact state-to-state differences in cost. For example, each state has different climate risks, accident rates, traffic and population density, vehicle theft rates, liability insurance requirements, and laws regarding coverage.

Why do car insurance costs differ by area?

Car insurance is about managing risk. The lower the risk, the less you’ll pay in premiums—that’s why drivers with clean driving records (no DUIs, speeding tickets, or at-fault accidents) typically pay lower rates.

The same is true for your location. States have different laws regarding car insurance requirements that make the area low- or high-risk to the insurance company. For example, auto insurance in North Dakota has the lowest average liability premiums, according to a report by the NAIC. It also has one of the lowest counts of federally declared emergencies in the U.S.

Why is it more expensive to insure cars in some areas than in others?

Location is a significant factor in determining your car insurance rates. Auto insurance premiums are usually more expensive in areas with higher population densities, traffic volumes, vehicle theft rates, occurrences of natural disasters, and insurance requirements set by the state. That’s because there’s a higher risk of damage in those areas.

What’s the average cost of car insurance?

According to Insurify, the average cost of car insurance is $121 per month. The actual rate you pay may differ based on your unique driver profile.

Primary Types of Car Insurance Coverage

Most states require some form of liability insurance. Other types of coverage (such as comprehensive, uninsured motorist, and underinsured motorist coverage) may be optional. Here are the primary types of car insurance coverage to consider when shopping for a car insurance policy:

  • Liability coverage: Covers the cost of another person’s injuries if the policyholder is at fault

  • Property damage liability: Covers the cost of damage done to another person’s property while driving

  • Uninsured and underinsured motorist: Covers costs of the driver’s injuries if caused by someone without auto insurance or with low limits of liability

  • Collision coverage: Covers vehicle damage if the driver collides with another vehicle or object

  • Comprehensive coverage: Covers vehicle damage from fire, weather, theft, animals, and other causes

  • Medical payments: Covers treatment expenses for the driver and passengers

  • Personal injury protection (PIP): Covers medical costs, lost wages, and funeral expenses for the driver

  • Excess medical payments: Covers costs that exceed the coverage limits of PIP coverage

You’ll notice full-coverage insurance isn’t on this list. That’s because it isn’t a type of coverage. Instead, a full-coverage policy is a combination of three types of insurance: liability, comprehensive, and collision. If your lender requires you to have full coverage on a vehicle you’re financing or leasing, you need to carry state-mandated coverage plus comprehensive and collision.

Average Auto Insurance Rates by State

How much you pay for car insurance depends on the auto insurance policy you choose. For example, liability coverage is cheaper than full coverage that includes collision and comprehensive insurance. This chart shows the average price of liability premiums by state, according to the 2018–2019 Auto Insurance Database Report from the NAIC.

The most expensive states for liability auto insurance are Michigan, New York, Rhode Island, and Louisiana. The cheapest car insurance can be found for drivers in Maine, Vermont, North Carolina, and Hawaii.

StateAverage Monthly Car Insurance Premium
Alabama$104
Alaska$97
Arizona$120
Arkansas$114
California$131
Colorado$140
Connecticut$158
Delaware$168
Florida$168
Georgia$177
Hawaii$69
Idaho$90
Illinois$79
Indiana$92
Iowa$85
Kansas$109
Kentucky$148
Louisiana$184
Maine$90
Maryland$162
Massachusetts$79
Michigan$238
Minnesota$98
Mississippi$138
Missouri$115
Montana$95
Nebraska$77
Nevada$91
New Hampshire$103
New Jersey$79
New Mexico$155
New York$96
North Carolina$174
North Dakota$193
Ohio$86
Oklahoma$107
Oregon$104
Pennsylvania$105
Rhode Island$193
South Carolina$163
South Dakota$90
Tennessee$97
Texas$143
Utah$100
Vermont$110
Virginia$79
Washington$132
Washington, D.C.$137
West Virginia$88
Wisconsin$118
Wyoming$93

How to Lower Your Auto Insurance Rates

With an estimated 212 million drivers in the United States, it’s no surprise that car insurance is a multi-billion-dollar industry. People choose car insurance based on a variety of factors, but one of the biggest draws is pricing. After all, who doesn’t want to pay less for their premiums? Here are some ways to lower those premiums:

  • Maintain a clean record

  • Shop around to get at least three quotes to compare rates

  • Compare insurance costs before you buy a car

  • Increase your deductible

  • Consider reducing coverage on older cars

  • Bundle homeowners and auto insurance to get a discount

  • Establish a good credit history

  • Ask about available car insurance discounts

Simply put, good drivers pay less for car insurance. Maintaining a good driving record is the best way to save on auto insurance. Remember that rates and discounts can vary from one insurer to the next—compare at least three quotes before you buy a policy.

The Average Car Insurance Cost of Car Insurance

Whether you’re about to get a quote for your own policy or looking to buy a new car, it’s worth taking some time to understand average car insurance costs. Know how insurers determine your rates and how your location impacts your cost.

You could pay more or less than the average driver. It depends on many factors, including where you live. Before you commit to a policy, shop around to compare rates from multiple insurance companies—especially if you happen to reside in one of the states with higher average rates.

Frequently Asked Questions

  • Auto insurance costs don’t go down when you pay off your car. The balance of your vehicle loan or lease isn’t a factor in your car insurance premiums. However, you could pay less after paying off your car if you switch from full coverage to the state-minimum coverage requirements.

  • Teen drivers tend to pay much higher rates for auto insurance. This is mainly because drivers under age 25 have less driving experience and are statistically more likely to be involved in an accident than an older driver. If you are young, shop around and make sure you buy a policy from a reputable insurance provider. Your rates typically go down as you gain more experience behind the wheel.

  • The national average cost of car insurance is $121 per month. Your annual premium can vary depending on a number of factors, including your driving record, credit score, location, age, and other personal information. When comparing quotes, use an online marketplace to see rates from top insurers like GEICO, Progressive, USAA, Allstate, Nationwide, and more all in one place.

  • Some lenders require you to purchase full coverage if you finance or lease a vehicle. Full coverage costs 85% more on average than liability insurance alone, according to the NAIC. It includes collision and comprehensive coverage that can pay to repair damage to your vehicle after an accident.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Amy Beardsley
Amy Beardsley
Amy is a personal finance and technology writer. With a background in the legal field and a bachelor's degree from Ferris State University, she has a talent for transforming complex topics into content that's easy to understand. Connect with Amy on LinkedIn.

Jackie Cohen
Jackie Cohen
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Amber Benka
Amber Benka

Amber Benka
Licensed Insurance Agent
Amber Benka is a licensed insurance agent specializing in auto, home, commercial, life, and health insurance.
Average Car Insurance Cost