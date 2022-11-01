Average Car Insurance Rates Can Vary by Location

Your driving record, where you live, the kind of car you drive, and your policy options all impact your auto insurance rates. But you might not realize how much your location impacts your premiums.

The NAIC reports many factors that impact state-to-state differences in cost. For example, each state has different climate risks, accident rates, traffic and population density, vehicle theft rates, liability insurance requirements, and laws regarding coverage.

Why do car insurance costs differ by area?

Car insurance is about managing risk. The lower the risk, the less you’ll pay in premiums—that’s why drivers with clean driving records (no DUIs, speeding tickets, or at-fault accidents) typically pay lower rates.

The same is true for your location. States have different laws regarding car insurance requirements that make the area low- or high-risk to the insurance company. For example, auto insurance in North Dakota has the lowest average liability premiums, according to a report by the NAIC. It also has one of the lowest counts of federally declared emergencies in the U.S.

Why is it more expensive to insure cars in some areas than in others?

Location is a significant factor in determining your car insurance rates. Auto insurance premiums are usually more expensive in areas with higher population densities, traffic volumes, vehicle theft rates, occurrences of natural disasters, and insurance requirements set by the state. That’s because there’s a higher risk of damage in those areas.

