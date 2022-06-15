Minimum Car Insurance Requirements by State (2022)

Alabama $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Alaska $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Arizona $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Arkansas $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

California $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Colorado $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Connecticut $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Delaware $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in personal injury protection

Florida $10,000 per accident in property damage liability protection, $10,000 in personal injury protection

Georgia $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Hawaii $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $10,000 in personal injury protection

Idaho $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Illinois $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage

Indiana $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Iowa $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Kansas $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, Personal injury protection including: $4,500 per person for medical expenses, $900/month for one year for disability, $25/day for in-home services, $2,000 for final expenses, $4,500 for rehabilitation expenses. Survivor benefits ($900/month for one year of lost income plus $25/day for in-home services)

Kentucky $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Louisiana $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Maine $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $2,000 medical payments coverage

Maryland $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $15,000 per incident in uninsured/underinsured property damage coverage

Massachusetts $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $8,000 in personal injury protection

Michigan $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 property damage liability protection outside Michigan and $1 million within Michigan, $250,000 in personal injury protection (Medicaid and Medicare recipients may qualify for lower limits)

Minnesota $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $40,000 in personal injury protection

Mississippi $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Missouri $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage

Montana $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Nebraska $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

Nevada $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

New Hampshire Insurance is not required in New Hampshire

New Jersey $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $15,000 in personal injury protection

New Mexico $25,000 per person in bodily injury liability coverage, $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

New York $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in liability for death $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $50,000 personal injury protection

North Carolina $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage, $25,000 per accident in uninsured property damage coverage

North Dakota $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $30,000 in personal injury protection

Ohio $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Oklahoma $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Oregon $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage, $15,000 in personal injury protection

Pennsylvania $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage $5,000 in medical benefits

Rhode Island $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

South Carolina $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

South Dakota $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage

Tennessee $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Texas $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Utah $25,000 per person and $65,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $3,000 in personal injury protection

Vermont $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $10,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured property damage coverage

Virginia Drivers have the option of paying a $500 fee or purchasing the following minimum coverages: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $20,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured property damage coverage

Washington $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage

Washington, D.C. $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $5,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured property damage coverage

West Virginia $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage, $25,000 per accident in uninsured motorist property damage coverage

Wisconsin $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage