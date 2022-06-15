Minimum Car Insurance Requirements by State (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated June 15, 2022
In almost all states, you’re legally required to carry car insurance before getting behind the wheel. Requirements vary by state, and premiums for the state minimum car insurance coverage will vary as well. To find the cheapest rates for minimum coverage, you can compare customized quotes from different insurers with Insurify.
What is minimum car insurance?
Minimum car insurance is the least amount of coverage you’ll need to drive legally in your state. Every state has different rules, but most states require coverage for injuries or damages you cause to another driver. While minimum car insurance coverage comes with the cheapest premiums, you may need more to truly be safe. Quickly and easily compare customized quotes with Insurify.
What are the minimum car insurance requirements by state?
All but two states require that drivers maintain an active insurance policy and every state has different minimum coverage limits. Even in New Hampshire and Virginia, where car insurance isn’t required, getting into an accident can have severe financial consequences that you’ll need to be prepared for if you drive uninsured.
|State
|Minimum Car Insurance Requirements
|Alabama
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Alaska
|$50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Arizona
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Arkansas
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|California
|$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Colorado
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Connecticut
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
|Delaware
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in personal injury protection
|Florida
|$10,000 per accident in property damage liability protection, $10,000 in personal injury protection
|Georgia
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Hawaii
|$20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $10,000 in personal injury protection
|Idaho
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Illinois
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage
|Indiana
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Iowa
|$20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Kansas
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, Personal injury protection including: $4,500 per person for medical expenses, $900/month for one year for disability, $25/day for in-home services, $2,000 for final expenses, $4,500 for rehabilitation expenses. Survivor benefits ($900/month for one year of lost income plus $25/day for in-home services)
|Kentucky
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Louisiana
|$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Maine
|$50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $2,000 medical payments coverage
|Maryland
|$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $15,000 per incident in uninsured/underinsured property damage coverage
|Massachusetts
|$20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $20,000 per person and $40,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $8,000 in personal injury protection
|Michigan
|$50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 property damage liability protection outside Michigan and $1 million within Michigan, $250,000 in personal injury protection (Medicaid and Medicare recipients may qualify for lower limits)
|Minnesota
$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $40,000 in personal injury protection
|Mississippi
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Missouri
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage
|Montana
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Nebraska
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
|Nevada
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|New Hampshire
|Insurance is not required in New Hampshire
|New Jersey
|$5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $15,000 in personal injury protection
|New Mexico
|$25,000 per person in bodily injury liability coverage, $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|New York
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
$50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in liability for death
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $50,000 personal injury protection
|North Carolina
$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage, $25,000 per accident in uninsured property damage coverage
|North Dakota
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $30,000 in personal injury protection
|Ohio
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Oklahoma
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Oregon
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage, $15,000 in personal injury protection
|Pennsylvania
$15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $5,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
$5,000 in medical benefits
|Rhode Island
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|South Carolina
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|South Dakota
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage
|Tennessee
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Texas
|$30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Utah
|$25,000 per person and $65,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $15,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $3,000 in personal injury protection
|Vermont
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $50,000 per person and $100,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $10,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured property damage coverage
|Virginia
|Drivers have the option of paying a $500 fee or purchasing the following minimum coverages: $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $20,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured property damage coverage
|Washington
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
|Washington, D.C.
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage, $5,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured property damage coverage
|West Virginia
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage, $25,000 per accident in uninsured motorist property damage coverage
|Wisconsin
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $10,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage, $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage
|Wyoming
|$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $20,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage
It can be tough to compare your options without the right tools. But with Insurify, you only need to enter your information once, and our artificial intelligence technology will pull quotes from multiple insurance companies in one place. You’ll be able to toggle between minimum and full coverage quotes to find a policy that fits into your budget and state requirements.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Do all states require minimum car insurance?
Auto insurance coverage is legally required in all but two states ( New Hampshire and Virginia). In both those states, purchasing car insurance is optional. However, you still maintain financial responsibility for damages or injuries you cause in a car accident. These costs can add up to thousands of dollars, so the best way to protect yourself financially is to purchase car insurance.
If you do purchase an auto insurance policy in New Hampshire or Virginia, minimum liability limits apply. It makes financial sense to get car insurance in both states, and you may even be able to get liability insurance for less than the $500 fee you would pay the Department of Motor Vehicles in Virginia.
Auto insurance may be cheaper than you think. If you haven’t yet compared insurance quotes from top companies, you may not be aware of the inexpensive rates available to you. Luckily, Insurify makes it easy to compare quotes from multiple providers side by side so you can get the coverage you need without breaking the bank.
What types of car insurance coverages are required?
All states require some amount of property damage liability coverage, which covers damage to the other vehicle under the at-fault driver’s insurance policy. Most states also require bodily injury liability coverage, personal injury protection (PIP), or both.
Bodily injury liability insurance covers medical bills for injuries to the other driver and their passengers if you cause an accident. Personal injury protection or medical payments coverage, on the other hand, covers your own injuries, regardless of who was at fault.
Some states also require uninsured and underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage for bodily injury liability and property damage. This allows you to pursue compensation from your own insurance company if you are in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver.
Is the state minimum car insurance enough?
Though you may want to pay the lowest price on your auto insurance month to month, the minimum amount needed for a driver license only covers your medical bills and damages to your vehicle if another driver causes the accident. If you cause an accident, you’ll be on the hook for the repairs and any medical expenses not covered by your health insurance.
Another disadvantage of minimum liability-only insurance is that it typically doesn’t satisfy the requirements of a loan or lease contract. If you don’t own your car outright, you’ll probably need more comprehensive coverage.
Why should you consider full-coverage auto insurance?
Full-coverage car insurance refers to a combination of collision coverage, which helps pay for repairs or the replacement of your vehicle if you hit another car or an object, and comprehensive coverage, which covers repairs or replacement of your vehicle if it is stolen, vandalized, or damaged by elements such as hail.
You might also choose to get uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage even if it’s not required in your state, especially if you know there are a lot of uninsured drivers in your state. Other optional coverages, such as rental car reimbursement coverage, can help protect your finances further if your vehicle becomes undrivable.
Full-coverage car insurance will always cost more than minimum liability insurance, but it’s usually well worth it. You can find affordable full coverage auto insurance if you compare rates with Insurify. You’ll be able to adjust your coverage limits and deductible to find a policy that fits your budget. You can save time and potentially hundreds of dollars on your car insurance.
Find Cheap Car Insurance Coverage in Minutes
Whether you’re looking for state minimum liability coverage or you’ve decided to protect yourself with a full-coverage policy, finding an insurance company doesn’t have to take a ton of time or break the bank. With Insurify, you just need to answer a few questions, and our artificial intelligence technology will give you access to customized quotes from multiple top providers.
If you’re undecided about full-coverage auto insurance, Insurify can help you compare the costs of different policies. You can easily toggle between coverage amounts, deductibles, and types of coverage to find a policy that fits your budget. You might be surprised what a low rate you can find for full coverage just by comparing quotes.
Frequently Asked Questions
In most cases, minimum car insurance isn’t sufficient to protect against losses from an accident. The exception is if your car is more than 10 years old and worth so little that you would rather replace it than pay your deductible to repair any damage.
In California, you’ll need at least $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage and $5,000 per accident in property damage coverage.
The cheapest car insurance for you will depend on factors such as your age, gender, driving history, and location. To find the cheapest minimum liability insurance for you, use Insurify to compare options in your area. You just need to complete a brief questionnaire, and you’ll be able to quickly identify the lowest premium available to you.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.