4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Car Insurance in New Hampshire (2022)

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
auto insurance

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterNew Hampshire
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterNew Hampshire

Why you can trust Insurify

Insurify is America's highest-rated insurance comparison platform. We partner with the nation's top insurance companies and are licensed as an agent in all 50 states. However, the insurance experts writing our content operate independently of our partners, and you can learn more about how we make money by viewing our advertising disclosures. Also check out reviews from over 3,000 satisfied customers, our data methodology, and our editorial standards.
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Photo of an Insurify author
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Insurance Writer
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.

Updated November 1, 2022

Car Insurance in New Hampshire

In the Granite State, which prizes freedom above all, you’re free to drive with liability auto insurance or without. But this should make your choice easier: New Hampshire car insurance is as cheap as it gets! With an average rate of $134 per month, New Hampshire drivers have some of the cheapest car insurance in the country. So buying an insurance policy is smart.

See More: Cheap Car Insurance

See More: Cheap Car Insurance No Deposit

Quick Facts

  • The average cost of car insurance in New Hampshire is $134 per month, or $1,608 annually.

  • Travelers is the cheapest provider we found in New Hampshire, with average premiums of $103 per month.

  • Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.

Cheapest Car Insurance in New Hampshire

How much is car insurance in New Hampshire?

The average cost of car insurance in New Hampshire is $134 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.

While average rates for New Hampshire auto insurance tend to be around $134 per month, plenty of car insurance companies can beat that. The insurance providers in this table offer New Hampshire drivers the lowest quotes overall:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$103
Midvale Home & Auto$107
Progressive$113
Kemper Preferred$126
Safeco$147
Liberty Mutual$154
Nationwide$168
The General$176
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Car Insurance Quotes

Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in New Hampshire

With liability coverage, you’ll have protection from financial liability for damage you cause to other people. Property damage liability pays for repairs to their car, while bodily injury liability pays for medical expenses if you put someone in the hospital. These companies provide the cheapest rates on liability auto insurance in New Hampshire:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Kemper Preferred$51
Midvale Home & Auto$68
Travelers$75
Safeco$93
Progressive$105
Liberty Mutual$110
The General$128
Nationwide$167
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in New Hampshire

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage as well as collision coverage, which protects your car even if a crash is your fault (and also if you hit a guardrail or, heaven forbid, a moose), and comprehensive coverage, which protects your car from theft, vandalism, and weather damage. Here are some companies to start that have the best full coverage rates:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$107
Midvale Home & Auto$112
Progressive$115
Kemper Preferred$131
Safeco$155
Liberty Mutual$165
Nationwide$169
The General$194
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Best Car Insurance in New Hampshire

Keep in mind that the best car insurance isn’t always the cheapest. The Insurify Composite Scores provide a rating that captures an insurance company’s performance on customer satisfaction and financial responsibility. With the companies in this table, you’ll know you’re getting the best car insurance from a well-around perspective—not just the cheapest rates.

Car Insurance CompanyICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.Average Monthly Quote
Nationwide89$168
Safeco86$147
Liberty Mutual82$154
Travelers80$103
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Best Car Insurance Companies

Insurify Composite Score

The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.

Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

New Hampshire Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

New Hampshire has cheap auto insurance, but it’s not easy for everyone to find. If your driving record is a little spotty, whether you have some speeding tickets, an at-fault accident, or a DUI, car insurance companies will consider you high-risk and probably charge you higher rates. If your driving history is less than perfect, it’s all the more important to shop around.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance New Hampshire

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in New Hampshire

With no car accidents on your driving record, cheap auto insurance tends to fall in your lap. The quotes in this table represent some of the cheapest car insurance out there. The longer you can keep a clean driving record, the more your auto insurance rates will decrease. There’s a great reason to keep your eyes on the road!

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto$92
Travelers$97
Progressive$109
Kemper Preferred$110
Safeco$118
Liberty Mutual$138
Nationwide$153
The General$158
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in New Hampshire

If you get a DUI in New Hampshire, your car insurance rates will suffer. But don’t despair. Plenty of car insurance companies offer cheap insurance policies to New Hampshire drivers with DUIs. It only takes a little looking, and these average car insurance quotes are promising:

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Midvale Home & Auto$90
Progressive$108
Travelers$121
The General$175
Safeco$203
Kemper Preferred$255
Liberty Mutual$279
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance New Hampshire

SR-22 Insurance in New Hampshire

If you lose your driver’s license from a violation like reckless driving, a DUI, or something else, you may be required to get SR-22 insurance to get back on the road, and therefore you’ll see higher rates. These companies will help—though keep in mind, while USAA has some of the best rates, it is restricted to current and former military personnel and their family members.

Allstate
Allstate
Concord
Concord
GEICO
GEICO
State Farm
State Farm
USAA
USAA

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in New Hampshire

With an at-fault accident on your record, you pay more for your auto insurance policy. It’s the way of the world! But not to worry. These car insurance quotes from New Hampshire insurance providers still fall below the national average. You’ll get liability insurance you can afford, even if you have an at-fault accident in your recent past.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Travelers$114
Progressive$118
Midvale Home & Auto$152
Kemper Preferred$187
Liberty Mutual$202
The General$213
Nationwide$214
Safeco$227
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in New Hampshire

Did you get a speeding ticket for driving too fast into Concord on I-93? Not only can the fee be hefty, but your car insurance premiums are likely to go up, too. These insurance providers have cheap auto insurance coverage for New Hampshire drivers with speeding tickets. But next time, stick to the limit.

Car Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Progressive$130
Travelers$130
Midvale Home & Auto$141
Kemper Preferred$168
Liberty Mutual$205
The General$222
Nationwide$243
Safeco$243
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

New Hampshire Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

Financial responsibility is something you look for in a car insurance company—but it’s also something they look for in you. With an amazing credit score, you can save a good bit of money per month versus the average rates. Good stuff, huh? And beware: New Hampshire drivers with poor credit or even just good credit pay an average cost of insurance that’s pretty high.

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$115
Good$123
Average$143
Poor$178
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance New Hampshire

New Hampshire Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age

For you high schoolers and students at Dartmouth, UNH, and SNHU, teen drivers and young drivers have the toughest time finding cheap car insurance. Young drivers pay high rates well into their late 20s. If it’s any consolation, New Hampshire seniors have some incredibly cheap car insurance.

Age GroupAverage Monthly Rate
Teenagers$314
Under 25$246
20s$173
30s$126
40s$146
50s$127
60s$100
70s$101
80+$107
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car Insurance Rates in New Hampshire Cities

For its size, Concord is a pretty affordable city to drive in. Manchester, by contrast, has the highest average rates in New Hampshire. In this table, you’ll see that insurance costs differ by your location within New Hampshire. If you live outside one of the major metros, you’ve got a better shot at cheap car insurance. But watch out for deer and moose!

CityAverage Monthly Quote
Manchester$161
Nashua$144
Concord$118
Dover$131
Rochester$145
Derry$142
Salem$143
Somersworth$136
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

New Hampshire Driving Facts

All drivers in New Hampshire will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in New Hampshire.

Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Hampshire

In the state of New Hampshire, liability insurance is not mandatory. The state requires drivers to pay for any injury or property damage arising from their vehicles. To avoid legal repercussions of an unexpected accident, it is recommended that New Hampshire drivers purchase insurance just in case.

If New Hampshire[1] residents do decide to purchase car insurance, the minimum limits are:

  • $25,000 per person for bodily injury

  • $50,000 per accident for bodily injury

As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Hampshire is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.

  • $25,000 per accident for property damage

If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.

  • $1,000 per accident for Medical Payments Coverage

Similar to PIP coverage, Medical Payments Coverage will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident..

  • $25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists

Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New Hampshire, your uninsured and underinsured coverage must match your current liability coverage.

New Hampshire DMV Information

At the New Hampshire DMV, you can renew your driver’s license (or for teen drivers, apply for one), register your car, change the title, train to get a commercial driver’s license, pay your speeding tickets or reinstatement fees, and even change your name or address. There are 15 DMV locations throughout the state.

Public Transportation in New Hampshire

There are a number of city, regional, and interstate transit options in New Hampshire. Buses serve the Concord, Seacoast, Upper Valley, Nashua, North Country, and Manchester areas. Amtrak runs through Claremont, White River Junction, and nearby Brattleboro, Vermont, and buses run many times daily to Boston from several parts of the state.

How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in New Hampshire

The best car insurance company for your aunt and uncle in Dover won’t always be the perfect match for your cousin in Concord. Everyone’s situation is different. So to find the cheapest car insurance policy that meets your coverage needs, the key is to shop around.

And the key to shopping around is Insurify. Spend just a few minutes, and you’ll get a personalized slate of car insurance quotes from the best car insurance companies in New Hampshire, for free. It’s the number one step you have to take for your dream of cheap car insurance to come true.

Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in New Hampshire

  • While it is mandatory to prove financial responsibility for an at-fault accident, that need not necessarily take the form of insurance. But if you do purchase liability insurance, you must have underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage and medical payments coverage to meet minimum coverage requirements. Then, you can add on other coverage options, up to full coverage.

  • Cheap car insurance is a game of assessing all your insurance options and finding the best car insurance company for your driving record, location, marital status, and credit score. Every insurance company has its own specialties and preferences. All you have to do is find your match. And Insurify’s quote comparison tool is the perfect way to get started.

  • New Hampshire has some of the cheapest car insurance in the country, at only $134 per month on average. This allows you to get a robust, full-coverage insurance policy that goes beyond the minimum coverage while still paying less than the national average. Peace of mind is well worth that (reasonable) price!

  • Concord, Derry, Manchester, and Nashua are the priciest locales in New Hampshire in terms of auto insurance rates. Your marital status, credit score, driving record, deductibles, coverage limits, the value of your motor vehicle, and whether you’re able to bundle with homeowners or other types of insurance all determine your car insurance rates.

  • In New Hampshire, personal injury protection (PIP) coverage takes the form of medical payments coverage, which pays your medical bills in an accident regardless of fault. The state minimum required by New Hampshire insurance law—should New Hampshire drivers choose to carry it—includes a minimum of $1,000 of medical payments coverage. That’s low.

Insurify Insights

How New Hampshire Drivers Measure Up

While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in New Hampshire below:

Methodology

Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how New Hampshire drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.

honda

Honda Civic

Most Popular Car in New Hampshire

#47

State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank

#42

State with the Moving Violations Rank

#32

State with the Most DUIs Rank

#42

State with the most Suspended Licenses

  • While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. New Hampshire is the #30 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.

    • Rank among states: #30
    • Percent of drivers in New Hampshire with an accident: 8.3%

  • While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. New Hampshire is the #32 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.

    • Rank among states: #32
    • Percent of drivers in New Hampshire with a DUI: 1.2%

  • Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. New Hampshire is the #46 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.

    • Rank among states: #46
    • Percent of drivers in New Hampshire with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%

  • The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. New Hampshire is the #43 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #43
    • Percent of drivers in New Hampshire with a rude driving violation: 1%

  • Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. New Hampshire is the #47 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.

    • Rank among states: #47
    • Percent of drivers in New Hampshire with a speeding ticket: 6%

  • Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. New Hampshire is the #40 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.

    • Rank among states: #40
    • Percent of drivers in New Hampshire with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights

Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

Related articles

More cities in New Hampshire

Popular cities

Sources

  1. New Hampshire Insurance Department. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
Charlie Mitchell
Written by
Charlie Mitchell
Linkedin

Insurance Writer

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.

Learn More
Jackie Cohen
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Linkedin

Editorial Manager

Photo of an Insurify author
Edited by
Jackie Cohen
Editorial Manager
Jackie Cohen is an editorial manager at Insurify specializing in property & casualty insurance educational content. She has years of experience analyzing insurance trends and helping consumers better understand their insurance coverage to make informed decisions about their finances.Jackie's work has been cited in USA Today, The Balance, and The Washington Times.
Car InsurancedelimiterStatesdelimiterNew Hampshire