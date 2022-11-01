Cheap Car Insurance in New Hampshire (2022)

New Hampshire Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

New Hampshire has cheap auto insurance, but it’s not easy for everyone to find. If your driving record is a little spotty, whether you have some speeding tickets, an at-fault accident, or a DUI, car insurance companies will consider you high-risk and probably charge you higher rates. If your driving history is less than perfect, it’s all the more important to shop around.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance New Hampshire

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in New Hampshire

With no car accidents on your driving record, cheap auto insurance tends to fall in your lap. The quotes in this table represent some of the cheapest car insurance out there. The longer you can keep a clean driving record, the more your auto insurance rates will decrease. There’s a great reason to keep your eyes on the road!

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Midvale Home & Auto $92 Travelers $97 Progressive $109 Kemper Preferred $110 Safeco $118 Liberty Mutual $138 Nationwide $153 The General $158

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in New Hampshire

If you get a DUI in New Hampshire, your car insurance rates will suffer. But don’t despair. Plenty of car insurance companies offer cheap insurance policies to New Hampshire drivers with DUIs. It only takes a little looking, and these average car insurance quotes are promising:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Midvale Home & Auto $90 Progressive $108 Travelers $121 The General $175 Safeco $203 Kemper Preferred $255 Liberty Mutual $279

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

See More: SR-22 Insurance New Hampshire

SR-22 Insurance in New Hampshire

If you lose your driver’s license from a violation like reckless driving, a DUI, or something else, you may be required to get SR-22 insurance to get back on the road, and therefore you’ll see higher rates. These companies will help—though keep in mind, while USAA has some of the best rates, it is restricted to current and former military personnel and their family members.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in New Hampshire

With an at-fault accident on your record, you pay more for your auto insurance policy. It’s the way of the world! But not to worry. These car insurance quotes from New Hampshire insurance providers still fall below the national average. You’ll get liability insurance you can afford, even if you have an at-fault accident in your recent past.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $114 Progressive $118 Midvale Home & Auto $152 Kemper Preferred $187 Liberty Mutual $202 The General $213 Nationwide $214 Safeco $227

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in New Hampshire

Did you get a speeding ticket for driving too fast into Concord on I-93? Not only can the fee be hefty, but your car insurance premiums are likely to go up, too. These insurance providers have cheap auto insurance coverage for New Hampshire drivers with speeding tickets. But next time, stick to the limit.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $130 Travelers $130 Midvale Home & Auto $141 Kemper Preferred $168 Liberty Mutual $205 The General $222 Nationwide $243 Safeco $243

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.