Cheap Car Insurance in New Hampshire (2022)

Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in New Hampshire
In the Granite State, which prizes freedom above all, you’re free to drive with liability auto insurance or without. But this should make your choice easier: New Hampshire car insurance is as cheap as it gets! With an average rate of $134 per month, New Hampshire drivers have some of the cheapest car insurance in the country. So buying an insurance policy is smart.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in New Hampshire is $134 per month, or $1,608 annually.
Travelers is the cheapest provider we found in New Hampshire, with average premiums of $103 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in New Hampshire
How much is car insurance in New Hampshire?
The average cost of car insurance in New Hampshire is $134 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
While average rates for New Hampshire auto insurance tend to be around $134 per month, plenty of car insurance companies can beat that. The insurance providers in this table offer New Hampshire drivers the lowest quotes overall:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$103
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$107
|Progressive
|$113
|Kemper Preferred
|$126
|Safeco
|$147
|Liberty Mutual
|$154
|Nationwide
|$168
|The General
|$176
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in New Hampshire
With liability coverage, you’ll have protection from financial liability for damage you cause to other people. Property damage liability pays for repairs to their car, while bodily injury liability pays for medical expenses if you put someone in the hospital. These companies provide the cheapest rates on liability auto insurance in New Hampshire:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Kemper Preferred
|$51
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$68
|Travelers
|$75
|Safeco
|$93
|Progressive
|$105
|Liberty Mutual
|$110
|The General
|$128
|Nationwide
|$167
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in New Hampshire
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage as well as collision coverage, which protects your car even if a crash is your fault (and also if you hit a guardrail or, heaven forbid, a moose), and comprehensive coverage, which protects your car from theft, vandalism, and weather damage. Here are some companies to start that have the best full coverage rates:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$107
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$112
|Progressive
|$115
|Kemper Preferred
|$131
|Safeco
|$155
|Liberty Mutual
|$165
|Nationwide
|$169
|The General
|$194
Best Car Insurance in New Hampshire
Keep in mind that the best car insurance isn’t always the cheapest. The Insurify Composite Scores provide a rating that captures an insurance company’s performance on customer satisfaction and financial responsibility. With the companies in this table, you’ll know you’re getting the best car insurance from a well-around perspective—not just the cheapest rates.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$168
|Safeco
|86
|$147
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$154
|Travelers
|80
|$103
New Hampshire Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
New Hampshire has cheap auto insurance, but it’s not easy for everyone to find. If your driving record is a little spotty, whether you have some speeding tickets, an at-fault accident, or a DUI, car insurance companies will consider you high-risk and probably charge you higher rates. If your driving history is less than perfect, it’s all the more important to shop around.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in New Hampshire
With no car accidents on your driving record, cheap auto insurance tends to fall in your lap. The quotes in this table represent some of the cheapest car insurance out there. The longer you can keep a clean driving record, the more your auto insurance rates will decrease. There’s a great reason to keep your eyes on the road!
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$92
|Travelers
|$97
|Progressive
|$109
|Kemper Preferred
|$110
|Safeco
|$118
|Liberty Mutual
|$138
|Nationwide
|$153
|The General
|$158
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in New Hampshire
If you get a DUI in New Hampshire, your car insurance rates will suffer. But don’t despair. Plenty of car insurance companies offer cheap insurance policies to New Hampshire drivers with DUIs. It only takes a little looking, and these average car insurance quotes are promising:
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$90
|Progressive
|$108
|Travelers
|$121
|The General
|$175
|Safeco
|$203
|Kemper Preferred
|$255
|Liberty Mutual
|$279
SR-22 Insurance in New Hampshire
If you lose your driver’s license from a violation like reckless driving, a DUI, or something else, you may be required to get SR-22 insurance to get back on the road, and therefore you’ll see higher rates. These companies will help—though keep in mind, while USAA has some of the best rates, it is restricted to current and former military personnel and their family members.
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in New Hampshire
With an at-fault accident on your record, you pay more for your auto insurance policy. It’s the way of the world! But not to worry. These car insurance quotes from New Hampshire insurance providers still fall below the national average. You’ll get liability insurance you can afford, even if you have an at-fault accident in your recent past.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$114
|Progressive
|$118
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$152
|Kemper Preferred
|$187
|Liberty Mutual
|$202
|The General
|$213
|Nationwide
|$214
|Safeco
|$227
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in New Hampshire
Did you get a speeding ticket for driving too fast into Concord on I-93? Not only can the fee be hefty, but your car insurance premiums are likely to go up, too. These insurance providers have cheap auto insurance coverage for New Hampshire drivers with speeding tickets. But next time, stick to the limit.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$130
|Travelers
|$130
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$141
|Kemper Preferred
|$168
|Liberty Mutual
|$205
|The General
|$222
|Nationwide
|$243
|Safeco
|$243
New Hampshire Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Financial responsibility is something you look for in a car insurance company—but it’s also something they look for in you. With an amazing credit score, you can save a good bit of money per month versus the average rates. Good stuff, huh? And beware: New Hampshire drivers with poor credit or even just good credit pay an average cost of insurance that’s pretty high.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$115
|Good
|$123
|Average
|$143
|Poor
|$178
New Hampshire Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
For you high schoolers and students at Dartmouth, UNH, and SNHU, teen drivers and young drivers have the toughest time finding cheap car insurance. Young drivers pay high rates well into their late 20s. If it’s any consolation, New Hampshire seniors have some incredibly cheap car insurance.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$314
|Under 25
|$246
|20s
|$173
|30s
|$126
|40s
|$146
|50s
|$127
|60s
|$100
|70s
|$101
|80+
|$107
Car Insurance Rates in New Hampshire Cities
For its size, Concord is a pretty affordable city to drive in. Manchester, by contrast, has the highest average rates in New Hampshire. In this table, you’ll see that insurance costs differ by your location within New Hampshire. If you live outside one of the major metros, you’ve got a better shot at cheap car insurance. But watch out for deer and moose!
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Manchester
|$161
|Nashua
|$144
|Concord
|$118
|Dover
|$131
|Rochester
|$145
|Derry
|$142
|Salem
|$143
|Somersworth
|$136
New Hampshire Driving Facts
All drivers in New Hampshire will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in New Hampshire.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in New Hampshire
In the state of New Hampshire, liability insurance is not mandatory. The state requires drivers to pay for any injury or property damage arising from their vehicles. To avoid legal repercussions of an unexpected accident, it is recommended that New Hampshire drivers purchase insurance just in case.
If New Hampshire[1] residents do decide to purchase car insurance, the minimum limits are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. New Hampshire is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$1,000 per accident for Medical Payments Coverage
Similar to PIP coverage, Medical Payments Coverage will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident..
$25,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In New Hampshire, your uninsured and underinsured coverage must match your current liability coverage.
New Hampshire DMV Information
At the New Hampshire DMV, you can renew your driver’s license (or for teen drivers, apply for one), register your car, change the title, train to get a commercial driver’s license, pay your speeding tickets or reinstatement fees, and even change your name or address. There are 15 DMV locations throughout the state.
Public Transportation in New Hampshire
There are a number of city, regional, and interstate transit options in New Hampshire. Buses serve the Concord, Seacoast, Upper Valley, Nashua, North Country, and Manchester areas. Amtrak runs through Claremont, White River Junction, and nearby Brattleboro, Vermont, and buses run many times daily to Boston from several parts of the state.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in New Hampshire
The best car insurance company for your aunt and uncle in Dover won’t always be the perfect match for your cousin in Concord. Everyone’s situation is different. So to find the cheapest car insurance policy that meets your coverage needs, the key is to shop around.
And the key to shopping around is Insurify. Spend just a few minutes, and you’ll get a personalized slate of car insurance quotes from the best car insurance companies in New Hampshire, for free. It’s the number one step you have to take for your dream of cheap car insurance to come true.
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in New Hampshire
While it is mandatory to prove financial responsibility for an at-fault accident, that need not necessarily take the form of insurance. But if you do purchase liability insurance, you must have underinsured/uninsured motorist coverage and medical payments coverage to meet minimum coverage requirements. Then, you can add on other coverage options, up to full coverage.
Cheap car insurance is a game of assessing all your insurance options and finding the best car insurance company for your driving record, location, marital status, and credit score. Every insurance company has its own specialties and preferences. All you have to do is find your match. And Insurify’s quote comparison tool is the perfect way to get started.
New Hampshire has some of the cheapest car insurance in the country, at only $134 per month on average. This allows you to get a robust, full-coverage insurance policy that goes beyond the minimum coverage while still paying less than the national average. Peace of mind is well worth that (reasonable) price!
Concord, Derry, Manchester, and Nashua are the priciest locales in New Hampshire in terms of auto insurance rates. Your marital status, credit score, driving record, deductibles, coverage limits, the value of your motor vehicle, and whether you’re able to bundle with homeowners or other types of insurance all determine your car insurance rates.
In New Hampshire, personal injury protection (PIP) coverage takes the form of medical payments coverage, which pays your medical bills in an accident regardless of fault. The state minimum required by New Hampshire insurance law—should New Hampshire drivers choose to carry it—includes a minimum of $1,000 of medical payments coverage. That’s low.
How New Hampshire Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in New Hampshire below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how New Hampshire drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Civic
Most Popular Car in New Hampshire
#47
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#42
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#32
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#42
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. New Hampshire is the #30 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #30
- Percent of drivers in New Hampshire with an accident: 8.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. New Hampshire is the #32 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #32
- Percent of drivers in New Hampshire with a DUI: 1.2%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. New Hampshire is the #46 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #46
- Percent of drivers in New Hampshire with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. New Hampshire is the #43 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #43
- Percent of drivers in New Hampshire with a rude driving violation: 1%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. New Hampshire is the #47 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #47
- Percent of drivers in New Hampshire with a speeding ticket: 6%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. New Hampshire is the #40 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #40
- Percent of drivers in New Hampshire with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
