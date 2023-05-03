6-Month vs. 12-Month Car Insurance Policies (2023)

Features of six-month and 12-month car insurance policies

Six- and 12-month car insurance policies share several common features.

Coverage amount

The amount of insurance coverage you need depends on your unique needs, what’s required in your state, and whether you want additional coverage.

Most states require you to carry at least bodily injury and property damage liability coverage. Other coverage types offered include:

Collision

Comprehensive

Personal injury protection (PIP)

Uninsured motorist

Premium

Whether you choose a six-month or 12-month policy, you’ll have to pay a premium. An insurance premium is the cost you pay for insurance coverage for your vehicle. You can often choose to pay the premium amount in full or through monthly installments. Some insurance companies offer you a discount for paying in full. If you do choose to pay in full, the amount will be due when your policy starts.

Good to Know Insurers determine your monthly premium by assessing your risk level. Factors that can affect your monthly insurance premium include your: Coverage type and amount

Vehicle

Age

Location

Driving record

Gender

Credit-based insurance score

Deductible

Your car insurance policy also comes with a deductible. This is an out-of-pocket cost that you pay before your insurance policy covers any damages or losses. Your deductible affects your monthly premium cost.[1] Choosing a higher deductible can reduce your monthly premium, while choosing a lower one can cause your monthly costs to increase.

Discounts

Raising your deductible isn’t the only way to lower your car insurance payment. Insurance companies often provide several other ways for you to save money on your car insurance through discounts. The available discounts vary depending on the insurance company.

Some common auto insurance discounts you may qualify for include: