4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
If you’re not from Omaha, you might think that the Cornhuskers State is covered east to west in prairies and old wagon ruts. However, its city streets are just as metropolitan as you’ll find anywhere else and have similar problems and pitfalls.
With worsening traffic congestion, even the highway improvement plans the city has in place aren’t going to fix everything for the daily driver. The best choice drivers can make is taking charge of how much they pay for the insurance policies they have in place and how to find the better deals that are surely out there.
Car Insurance in Omaha, NE
The average cost of Nebraska car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Omaha, NE to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Omaha is $183 per month, or $2196 annually.
Car insurance in Omaha is $28 more than the average cost of car insurance in Nebraska.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Omaha on average is Travelers, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
See More:
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Cheapest Car Insurance in Omaha, NE
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Omaha
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Allstate
|$67 /mo
|State Farm
|$82 /mo
|Progressive
|$98 /mo
|Travelers
|$107 /mo
|Nationwide
|$147 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Omaha, NE
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Omaha. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Clearcover
|97
|$202 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$157 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$219 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$182 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$208 /mo
See More: Best Car Insurance Companies
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Nebraska Cities
|Lincoln
|$92/mo
|Bellevue
|$124/mo
|Grand Island
|$102/mo
|Kearney
|$143/mo
|Omaha
|$133/mo
|Nebraska
|$119/mo
Click here to learn about car insurance quotes and save on your current policy.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Nebraska
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Nebraska roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Nebraska[1] are:
$25,000 per person for bodily injury
$50,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Nebraska is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$25,000 per person for uninsured/underinsured motorists
$50,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorists
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. While this level of coverage is required in Nebraska, drivers can increase their minimums by writing to their provider.
Omaha Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Because experienced drivers carry less risk, Omaha drivers in their 60s pay significantly less for car insurance on average than other drivers by age group. A 20-year-old driver in this city pays an average of $253 a month for car insurance, while car insurance rates for someone in their 60s here run an average of only $160 a month. Another good age to be for the best insurance rates in Omaha? The thirtysomething crowd has the third-cheapest car insurance rates here by age category, paying just $188 in average car insurance premiums.
|Driver's Age
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$406
|20s
|$254
|30s
|$189
|40s
|$251
|50s
|$206
|60s
|$161
|70s
|$149
|80s
|$126
Omaha Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In Omaha, running a stop sign can have a serious impact on your insurance rates. On average, Omaha drivers caught running a red light are paying a whopping $291 for car insurance each month. While drivers with a clean record pay an average of $202 in monthly insurance premiums, run a red light, and you’ll pay significantly more. Speeding or an at-fault accident can raise insurance rates too. Omaha drivers pay $229 and $252 per month, respectively, for these driving mistakes.
|Driving History
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$203
|Speeding Ticket
|$230
|At-Fault Accident
|$253
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$292
See More:
Omaha Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Car insurance rates are determined by calculating a driver’s risk. Your credit score is one thing that goes into making this calculation. If you’re asking why, it’s because data crunchers have determined that a credit score can say a lot about a person’s chances of filing a claim. If you haven’t considered your credit score before, you probably should. Omaha drivers with an excellent credit score pay on average $187 per month for car insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$188
|Good
|$226
|Average
|$233
|Poor
|$214
See More: Bad Credit Car Insurance Nebraska
Find local Omaha agents
Oracle Insurance Agency Inc9829 S 168th Ave,
Ste 48, OMAHA, NE 68136-1103
SilverStone Group, a HUB International company11516 Miracle Hills Drive,
Omaha , NE 68154
My Insurance10715 S 174Th Ave,
Omaha, NE 68136
Don Kroupa Insurance Agency12865 Deauville Dr,
Ste 1, Omaha, NE 68137-3246
Omaha Insurance Services - Michael Musselman11132 O St,
Omaha, NE 68137
Retailers Insurance Group2422 Nelsons Creek Dr,
Omaha, NE 68116-4116
Chastain Ins Agency Inc10822 Old Mill Rd Ste 2,
Omaha, NE 68154-2608
Nick Hall Agency, LLC11602 W Center Rd Ste 150,
Omaha, NE 68144
Catalyst Insurance Group, LLC3850 S 149Th St,
Ste 102, Omaha, NE 68144
Legacy Insurance Services, LLC405 N 115Th St,
Omaha, NE 68154-2506
Omaha, Nebraska DMV Information
Driver’s licensing services in the state can get a little confusing because they are split between state and county offices. Basically, you need to know that you can obtain a driver's license in any Nebraska DMV driver licensing office while vehicle titles and registrations are issued in the county where you reside. There are two driver licensing offices in Omaha and one in Bellevue. As for those registrations, Omaha sits in Douglas County, where there are five county branches to serve you.
Public Transportation in Omaha, Nebraska
Metro Omaha offers bus, bus rapid transit, and paratransit transportation options. Most recently, it launched a new system—Omaha Rapid Bus Transit (ORBT)—to streamline transportation and get residents around the city faster. ORBT serves 23 stations and four stops along its eight-mile route from Westroads to downtown. The difference between bus and bus rapid transit services is that the rapid transit line uses smart technology and a different kind of bus (one with a flexible, accordion-shaped piece in the middle). These service the city more frequently (every 10 minutes). Their stations use digital displays and audio announcements to track and announce stops, and raised platforms for level boarding mean improved accessibility and quicker boarding/deboarding. Park & Ride options as well as shared van rides for citizens with disabilities (MOBYride) are also featured modes of transportation. Omaha’s bikesharing system (Heartland B-cycle) allows cyclists to travel at their leisure, while on-demand ride services include the usual suspects: Uber and Lyft.
For more detailed Nebraska city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Omaha, Nebraska
Although prairies do dot the Nebraska landscape, those who call Omaha home are more likely to be found behind a good cup of coffee than a wagon train. And though many of their ancestors may have played a part in settling the West, there are several reasons they shouldn’t be too settled on the car insurance they carry.
First, never has there been a time in our history where technology has played such a huge part in our getting exactly what we want when we want it. That goes for car insurance too. Today’s AI-based insurance comparison sites like Insurify can whip up quotes from top national and regional carriers in minutes. And second, switching carriers is easier than people think. As long as you have a new insurance policy in place before you cancel the old one, you’re golden.
FAQs - Omaha, NE Car Insurance
States are either at-fault or no-fault car accident states. Nebraska is an at-fault”car accident state, which means that the financial responsibility for an accident is always held by the person who caused the accident. Therefore, it is their insurance company that pays for any financial losses stemming from the accident, including injuries and lost income. You might also hear at-fault states referred to as tort states.
The word “best” means something a little different to everyone. But at Insurify, you can view the best car insurance companies per city by looking at how companies rank using the Insurify Composite Score. This score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company, including industry reports, surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated reviews. As of this writing, the best car insurance companies in Omaha according to the Insurify Composite Score include American Family, Allstate, Nationwide, State Farm, Travelers, and Progressive. “Best” can also mean best for your wallet. Shopping insurance plans using Insurify can help you find that too.
No. Even though the word itself tends to mean “full” or “complete,” in the insurance industry, it has a much more particular meaning. Comprehensive coverage covers things that might happen to your car outside of a collision—fires and floods included. Many times, these types of often costly events are also known as “acts of God.” Other types of coverage that you may buy depending on the state in which you live and personal preferences include bodily injury (BI) and property damage (PD) liability coverage, personal injury protection (PIP), collision coverage, and uninsured/underinsured motorist (UM/UIM) coverage.
Insurify Insights
How Omaha Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Omaha, Nebraska below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Omaha drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Nebraska in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Omaha
#8
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Nebraska
#7
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Nebraska
#8
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Nebraska
#7
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Nebraska
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Omaha drivers rank 4 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Nebraska.
- Rank within state: #4
- Percent of drivers in Omaha with an accident: 11.7%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Omaha drivers rank 8 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Nebraska.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Omaha with a DUI: 2.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Nebraska, Omaha drivers rank 6 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #6
- Percent of drivers in Omaha with a reckless driving offense: 2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Nebraska, Omaha drivers rank 8 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Omaha with a reckless driving violation: 2.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Nebraska, Omaha drivers rank 8 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #8
- Percent of drivers in Omaha with a speeding ticket: 9.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Omaha drivers rank 5 in clean driving records across all cities in Nebraska.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Omaha with clean record: 72.9%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Omaha drivers rank 5 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Nebraska.
- Rank within state: #5
- Percent of drivers in Omaha with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.48%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Nebraska Unicameral Legislature. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022