Cheap Car Insurance in Maryland (2022)

Updated November 1, 2022
Car Insurance in Maryland
Living in this mid-Atlantic state is a way to get the D.C. feel without D.C. prices. In addition to living near the nation’s capital, Maryland residents have access to the Chesapeake Bay, Baltimore’s history and charm, and famous blue crab. Insurance premiums may run higher than the national average, but Insurify can help you find cheap auto insurance.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Maryland is $317 per month, or $3,804 annually.
Travelers is the cheapest provider we found in Maryland, with average premiums of $183 per month.
Your rates are determined by factors outside of your location, such as your age and driving record – but by comparing car insurance quotes, you can ensure you find the best rate for your circumstances.
Cheapest Car Insurance in Maryland
How much is car insurance in Maryland?
The average cost of car insurance in Maryland is $317 per month. However, keep in mind that what you pay for car insurance will depend on your age, gender, driving record, credit score, and other factors in your unique driving profile.
Auto insurance rates will vary depending on a number of factors. Your unique driving history, ZIP code, and driver profile all play a part in determining how much you pay for your insurance coverage. Whether you get minimum coverage or opt for add-ons, the most important thing is that you’re not an uninsured motorist. See below for some options for affordable car insurance!
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$183
|Progressive
|$186
|SafeAuto
|$204
|Kemper Preferred
|$210
|Safeco
|$223
|National General
|$227
|Clearcover
|$229
Cheapest Liability Auto Insurance in Maryland
If you are prone to car accidents, then specifically buying liability insurance might be a good option for you. Liability coverage usually refers to property damage liability and bodily injury liability. This type of auto insurance policy helps pay for costs if you are found at fault for an accident so that you’re not left paying out of pocket.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$143
|Progressive
|$146
|Safeco
|$149
|State Auto
|$163
|Kemper Preferred
|$171
Cheapest Full-Coverage Auto Insurance in Maryland
Full-coverage car insurance is another option if you don’t want to be underinsured. This includes more optional add-ons, like comprehensive coverage and collision coverage. You will likely pay more in monthly auto insurance premiums since insurance options that include liability car insurance, comprehensive insurance, and more offer additional safety.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$194
|Progressive
|$207
|Kemper Preferred
|$213
|SafeAuto
|$218
|Safeco
|$244
Best Car Insurance in Maryland
If you’re willing to pay more for guaranteed quality auto insurance coverage, check out this list of the best-rated companies in the state. Using our tools, we found that these insurance providers rank the highest while still fulfilling the state minimum requirements for a policy.
|Car Insurance Company
|ICSThe Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Average Monthly Quote
|Nationwide
|89
|$295
|Safeco
|86
|$223
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$270
|Travelers
|80
|$183
|SafeAuto
|76
|$204
|National General
|58
|$227
Maryland Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
One of the most impactful factors that determines how much you pay for your auto insurance policy is your unique driving history. A record full of accidents and claims can cause rates to skyrocket well beyond the average rates. Alternatively, a clean driving record signals to your insurer that you’re careful on the road and pay attention to your surroundings and other drivers.
Some insurance companies also take specific driver profiles into consideration when figuring out rates because some drivers are seen as more high-risk than others. Young drivers, especially teen drivers, pay much more than even drivers in their 20s because less experience on the road means a higher chance of accidents, which leads to being more expensive to insure.
Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Maryland
Car insurance companies reward good drivers or those who have a driving record that is free of accidents, collisions, and accidents. Violations and even “minor” incidents, like parking tickets and speeding tickets, can add up and negatively impact your driving history. An easy way to keep car insurance premiums low is by taking driving courses and being cautious on the road.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Travelers
|$171
|Progressive
|$180
|SafeAuto
|$192
|Safeco
|$193
|Kemper Preferred
|$205
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Maryland
If you’re caught driving under the influence (DUI), this can really hurt how much you pay for your deductible. DUIs stay on your record for a number of years and can rack up huge legal costs, reinstatement fees, and more. Insurance companies typically offer discounts and ways to save, but it might be smart to talk to an agent to get more insurance information if you have a DUI.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$188
|Travelers
|$202
|National General
|$218
|SafeAuto
|$244
|Direct Auto
|$250
SR-22 Insurance in Maryland
An SR-22 is a form that you or your car insurance company can file with your state to prove that your auto insurance policy meets the minimum coverage required by state law. While it is not actually a type of insurance, it acts as proof of financial responsibility. Some drivers require this because of their state or a court order if their license has been suspended or revoked. The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in Maryland:
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Maryland
From fender benders to more significant car crashes, being found responsible for an accident negatively affects car insurance rates. If you’re prone to accidents, liability auto insurance is a good option. You can even opt for uninsured motorist coverage, which helps cover medical bills and other costs if the other driver doesn’t have enough insurance.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$189
|Travelers
|$198
|Kemper Preferred
|$235
|SafeAuto
|$244
|National General
|$271
Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Maryland
Speed demons might get a thrill behind the wheel, but getting charged for speeding tickets definitely adds up. Like any other violation filed on your policy, speeding tickets negatively affect car insurance rates and raise premiums. It doesn’t matter if it’s your first ticket or not. The more you speed, the more points you rack up on your driver’s license. Drive safely to keep costs low.
|Car Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|Progressive
|$227
|Travelers
|$229
|SafeAuto
|$235
|Kemper Preferred
|$252
|National General
|$262
Maryland Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Another factor that typically plays a part in how much you pay for your car insurance policy is your financial health. Companies connect a good credit score to responsible people, and therefore being less expensive to insure. Alternatively, a lower or poor credit score might signal that you are irresponsible, don’t follow rules, or disregard authority.
It is important for Maryland drivers to note that state law restricts insurance companies from refusing to insure, renew, cancel, or increase premiums based on the credit history of the applicant. This makes it easier and more equal for drivers to get an affordable car insurance policy.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Quote
|Excellent
|$223
|Good
|$238
|Average
|$277
|Poor
|$345
Maryland Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
How old a driver is typically signals to an insurance company how many years of experience they have behind the wheel. Teen drivers who are new to owning a driver’s license and operating a vehicle pay much more than drivers who are in their 20s. It typically balances out in their 30s and then rises again for seniors, who may be less attentive on the road.
|Age Group
|Average Monthly Rate
|Teenagers
|$552
|Under 25
|$456
|20s
|$371
|30s
|$276
|40s
|$275
|50s
|$257
|60s
|$224
|70s
|$203
|80+
|$177
Car Insurance Rates in Maryland Cities
Car insurance costs in Maryland vary from city to city because ZIP code is another factor that insurance companies take into account when calculating individual rates. Drivers who live in more densely populated and/or urban areas, like Baltimore or Columbia, will likely pay more than residents in more sparse, suburban areas like Annapolis (even though it’s the capital city).
|City
|Average Monthly Quote
|Baltimore
|$391
|Silver Spring
|$255
|Hyattsville
|$297
|Glen Burnie
|$257
|Laurel
|$272
|Upper Marlboro
|$294
|Hagerstown
|$201
|Gaithersburg
|$238
|Rockville
|$216
|Frederick
|$195
|Dundalk
|$302
|Waldorf
|$273
|Bowie
|$274
|Parkville
|$291
|Columbia
|$257
|Gwynn Oak
|$425
|Owings Mills
|$343
|Essex
|$312
|Germantown
|$226
|Windsor Mill
|$394
|Annapolis
|$217
Maryland Driving Facts
Every state has minimum insurance requirements, and Maryland is no exception. Additionally, all drivers in Maryland will have to visit their local DMV and may at some point need to rely on public transportation. The following sections break down minimum insurance requirements, DMV services, and public transit options in Maryland.
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Maryland
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Maryland roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Maryland[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Maryland is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$15,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
$2,500 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
$60,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist bodily injury
$15,000 per accident for uninsured/underinsured motorist property damage
Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage pays for costs caused by a driver with little or no insurance after a car accident. In Maryland, you’re required to purchase this coverage for both bodily injury and property damage.
Maryland DMV Information
At the Maryland Motor Vehicle Administration, or MVA, residents can access services like registering and renewing their driver’s licenses and identification cards, vehicle registration, and license plate pick-up. From Baltimore to Somerset, there are a number of offices throughout the state that can help residents with their administrative, car-related needs.
The MVA has branches throughout the state and operates around regular office hours, typically from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., with some special morning and evening hours. If you want to save time and avoid the wait, the MVA offers and welcomes online appointments. Maryland residents can skip the trip to the DMV altogether and get their tasks completed through the online portal.
Public Transportation in Maryland
Public transportation is a great option for those who don’t have access to a car, don’t have a driver’s license, or are restricted from driving for reasons like health or having a license revoked. Thankfully, Maryland residents have access to the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA), which is a mass transit system operated with state funding.
The MTA provides 80 bus lines that cater to Baltimore’s public transportation needs. Baltimore also offers additional services like the Light-Rail, Metro Subway, and MARC Train. There are even options at no cost, run by the Charm City Circulator. This fleet of 24 shuttles is completely free and travels four routes in Baltimore’s central business district.
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Maryland
The best and easiest way to save on car insurance is by shopping around for average rates and comparing costs. Not everyone has the time or energy to search through hundreds of insurance companies and compare literally millions of quotes. Luckily, Insurify is here to do all the hard work so you don’t have to. In a matter of clicks, you can check quotes side by side, and for free.
Using Insurify’s tools is simple and provides results you can trust. While big brand names like USAA, GEICO, State Farm, and Allstate dominate the market, there are hundreds of other companies that provide quality coverage at more affordable rates. Getting a car insurance policy that gives you peace of mind doesn’t have to be daunting—or pricey. Get your free quote today!
Frequently Asked Questions: Cheap Car Insurance in Maryland
State law requires all Maryland vehicles to be insured at all times by a car insurance company that is licensed by Maryland. The minimum requirement states that vehicle insurance must cover at least $30,000 for bodily injury, $60,000 for two or more people, and $15,000 in property damage. Even registering a vehicle in Maryland requires liability insurance coverage as a base.
Getting quality coverage shouldn’t cost an arm and a leg. It might feel daunting to sift through hundreds of car insurance companies in order to find a rate you can afford, but don’t worry–Insurify can help with that. Our system uses trusted and proven data tools to go through millions of quotes to offer you side-by-side comparisons to get you the best deal on your policy.
On average, Maryland drivers can expect to pay around $317 per month for their auto insurance policy. While this is much higher than the national average of about $140, closer proximity to the nation’s capital may play a part in driving up costs. However, how much drivers end up paying for their policy depends on a number of factors like age, location, and unique driving history.
The cost of Maryland auto insurance varies based on multiple factors. The type of car you drive, your age, your ZIP code, and other unique factors all impact your premium. Luckily, Maryland is one of three states that outlaw insurance companies from taking your credit score into consideration. An easy way to keep costs low is by maintaining a clean driving record.
Maryland does not require drivers to carry PIP. While it’s not mandatory, Maryland insurance companies are required to offer it as an add-on. When an insurer is writing your policy, they must offer a minimum of $2,500 of PIP coverage. PIP can help pay you and your family in the case of loss of income, compensation, or other expenses as a result of an accident.
Insurify Insights
How Maryland Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Maryland below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Maryland drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across the United States in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Honda Accord
Most Popular Car in Maryland
#22
State with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank
#21
State with the Moving Violations Rank
#43
State with the Most DUIs Rank
#49
State with the most Suspended Licenses
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Maryland is the #6 state in the country for drivers with an at-fault accident on their driving record.
- Rank among states: #6
- Percent of drivers in Maryland with an accident: 10.3%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Maryland is the #43 state in the country for drivers with a prior drunk driving conviction.
- Rank among states: #43
- Percent of drivers in Maryland with a DUI: 1%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Maryland is the #47 state in the country for drivers with a reckless driving offense on record.
- Rank among states: #47
- Percent of drivers in Maryland with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit one or more of the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-run. Maryland is the #48 state in the country for drivers with a rude driving violation on record.
- Rank among states: #48
- Percent of drivers in Maryland with a rude driving violation: 0.9%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and have a serious impact on your insurance costs. Maryland is the #22 state in the country for drivers with a speeding ticket on record.
- Rank among states: #22
- Percent of drivers in Maryland with a speeding ticket: 8.8%
Failing to yield the right of way isn’t just frustrating for other drivers; it’s dangerous, too. Maryland is the #34 state in the country for drivers with a failure to yield violation on record.
- Rank among states: #34
- Percent of drivers in Maryland with a failure to yield violation: 0.1%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Maryland Department of Transportation. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022