Cheap Car Insurance in Maryland (2022)

Maryland Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

One of the most impactful factors that determines how much you pay for your auto insurance policy is your unique driving history. A record full of accidents and claims can cause rates to skyrocket well beyond the average rates. Alternatively, a clean driving record signals to your insurer that you’re careful on the road and pay attention to your surroundings and other drivers.

Some insurance companies also take specific driver profiles into consideration when figuring out rates because some drivers are seen as more high-risk than others. Young drivers, especially teen drivers, pay much more than even drivers in their 20s because less experience on the road means a higher chance of accidents, which leads to being more expensive to insure.

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in Maryland

Car insurance companies reward good drivers or those who have a driving record that is free of accidents, collisions, and accidents. Violations and even “minor” incidents, like parking tickets and speeding tickets, can add up and negatively impact your driving history. An easy way to keep car insurance premiums low is by taking driving courses and being cautious on the road.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $171 Progressive $180 SafeAuto $192 Safeco $193 Kemper Preferred $205

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in Maryland

If you’re caught driving under the influence (DUI), this can really hurt how much you pay for your deductible. DUIs stay on your record for a number of years and can rack up huge legal costs, reinstatement fees, and more. Insurance companies typically offer discounts and ways to save, but it might be smart to talk to an agent to get more insurance information if you have a DUI.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $188 Travelers $202 National General $218 SafeAuto $244 Direct Auto $250

SR-22 Insurance in Maryland

An SR-22 is a form that you or your car insurance company can file with your state to prove that your auto insurance policy meets the minimum coverage required by state law. While it is not actually a type of insurance, it acts as proof of financial responsibility. Some drivers require this because of their state or a court order if their license has been suspended or revoked. The insurance companies listed below offer SR-22 in Maryland:

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in Maryland

From fender benders to more significant car crashes, being found responsible for an accident negatively affects car insurance rates. If you’re prone to accidents, liability auto insurance is a good option. You can even opt for uninsured motorist coverage, which helps cover medical bills and other costs if the other driver doesn’t have enough insurance.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $189 Travelers $198 Kemper Preferred $235 SafeAuto $244 National General $271

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in Maryland

Speed demons might get a thrill behind the wheel, but getting charged for speeding tickets definitely adds up. Like any other violation filed on your policy, speeding tickets negatively affect car insurance rates and raise premiums. It doesn’t matter if it’s your first ticket or not. The more you speed, the more points you rack up on your driver’s license. Drive safely to keep costs low.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $227 Travelers $229 SafeAuto $235 Kemper Preferred $252 National General $262

