How age affects car insurance rates in Baltimore

Your age is one of the most important factors that affect your car insurance premium. From an insurance company’s perspective, your age indicates how risky you are. For example, data shows that teens are more likely than adults to make serious driving errors that could cause a major crash.[5]

The table below includes the average monthly car insurance premium for drivers across various age groups.

Age Group Average Monthly Quote Teenagers $1,292 Younger than 25 $675 25–29 $482 30s $520 40s $454 50s $407 60s $459 70s $296 80 and older $180 Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

See More: Compare Car Insurance by Age and Gender

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Baltimore

Travelers is the cheapest car insurance company for young drivers in Baltimore. The average premium is $210 per month for full-coverage insurance, which is about $2,520 per year. If you get good grades in school or enroll in a safe driver rewards program, you might be able to qualify for a lower rate.

In the table below, you can see the average premiums for young drivers from some of the biggest companies in Baltimore:

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $210 Safeco $304 Progressive $384 Nationwide $386 Elephant $424 Midvale Home & Auto $470 Clearcover $511 Liberty Mutual $514 State Auto $525 Direct Auto $738 CSAA $793 Bristol West $1,000 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in Baltimore

The cheapest car insurance provider for middle-aged drivers in Baltimore is Travelers, with an average full-coverage premium of $196 per month, or $2,325 per year. Middle-aged drivers who want to save money on their car insurance should consider increasing their deductibles, bundling a home and auto insurance policy, and paying their premiums in full.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Baltimore for middle-aged drivers:

Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Travelers $196 Kemper Preferred $248 Safeco $287 Liberty Mutual $314 Midvale Home & Auto $351 Elephant $359 Clearcover $367 Progressive $408 Nationwide $411 Direct Auto $415 State Auto $450 CSAA $586 Bristol West $763 View more Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Baltimore

For senior drivers, the cheapest car insurance company in Baltimore is Travelers, with an average full-coverage car insurance rate of $150 per month, or $1,800 per year. Senior drivers can often get a lower premium if they take a defensive driving course or search for companies that offer special discounts for seniors or retired drivers.

Below, you can see the cheapest insurers for senior drivers in Baltimore and their average full-coverage insurance rates: