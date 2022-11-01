4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
The 70 mph speed limit on I-95 is one thing you should take notice of while visiting West Palm Beach. Another thing you should remember? Car insurance. You always have to have it with you while driving in the Sunshine State.
There are 483 miles of toll roads in the Florida Turnpike System—some stretching through West Palm Beach. For the more forgetful among us, drivers can buy a SunPass to make getting through toll stops less painful. Finding good car insurance can be less painful, too—but forgetting about insurance altogether can be the biggest mistake you ever make.
Car Insurance in West Palm Beach, FL
The average cost of Florida car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in West Palm Beach, FL to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in West Palm Beach is $348 per month, or $4176 annually.
Car insurance in West Palm Beach is $101 more than the average cost of car insurance in Florida.
The cheapest car insurance provider in West Palm Beach on average is Progressive, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in West Palm Beach, FL
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in West Palm Beach
Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Progressive
|$120 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|$261 /mo
|Travelers
|$281 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$340 /mo
|State Farm
|$354 /mo
Best Car Insurance in West Palm Beach, FL
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in West Palm Beach. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|American Family
|89
|$438 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$347 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$366 /mo
|Mercury
|81
|$436 /mo
|Travelers
|80
|$300 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Florida Cities
|Jacksonville
|$210/mo
|Miami
|$455/mo
|Tampa
|$482/mo
|Orlando
|$234/mo
|West Palm Beach
|$298/mo
|Florida
|$336/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
West Palm Beach Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Most teenagers will have to skip insurance without a little help from mom and dad, at a price of $754 per month—a rent payment in many parts of the country. In the Sunshine State, as driving experience increases, prices go down. That’s made clear by the dramatic $300 reduction young adults get with a few more years behind the wheel. The prices continue in a downward trajectory with slight bumps during middle age. People in their 60s get the best break and pay $400 less than the teens.
|Driver's Age
Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|teens
|$754
|20s
|$434
|30s
|$381
|40s
|$446
|50s
|$425
|60s
|$314
|70s
|$323
|80s
|$353
West Palm Beach Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
In West Palm Beach, it pays to be a safe driver. Insurance companies give “good driver” and “accident-free” discounts to people with clean records. Why do drivers with a failure to stop pay less than those with no violations? Drivers with violations often choose to strip their policies to the lowest protection possible, meaning they may choose liability or PIP only and not comprehensive or collision coverage. A violation or at-fault accident stops affecting insurance rates after three years.
|Driving History
Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|No Violation
|$388
|Speeding Ticket
|$404
|At-Fault Accident
|$472
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$338
West Palm Beach Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Many Floridians wonder what exactly credit has to do with driving ability. The state allows insurance companies to decide rates based on credit, and they claim the numbers paint the picture. It’s pretty much a sliding scale in West Palm Beach. Those with better credit pay less for car insurance. The most dramatic savings come from moving from poor credit to excellent credit, which results in over $100 per month back in the bank. But even a move from poor credit to average credit nets over $50 per month.
|Credit Tier
Avg. Monthly Cost The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify's proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify's data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Excellent
|$354
|Good
|$376
|Average
|$415
|Poor
|$468
Find local West Palm Beach agents
Florida United Insurance2101 Vista Parkway,
Suite 111, West Palm Beach, FL 33411
NETSURANCE, LLC424 S Military Trl,
West Palm Beach, FL 33415
Sardina Insurance Agency2535 Forest Hill Blvd,
West Palm Beach, FL 33406
Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty7408 S Dixie Hwy,
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
RWG Brokerage Corp1108 Sand Drift Way,
West Palm Beach, FL 33411
We Insure, Inc.6620 S Dixie Hwy,
West Palm Beach, FL 33405
JSM Brokerage, Inc.777 S Flagler Dr Ste 800W,
West Palm Beach, FL 33401-6163
Debbie Piescik: Allstate Insurance222 Datura St,
West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Brightway Insurance Inc1850 Forest Hill Blvd Ste 109,
West Palm Beach, FL 33406-6056
PMH Insurance & Financial Services, Inc.801 Northpoint Pkwy Ste 108,
West Palm Beach, FL 33407
West Palm Beach, FL DMV Information
Like many DMVs across the country, West Palm Beach locations offer driver’s license services and registration services at different facilities—though some offer both. Several locations are spread across Palm Beach County. West Palm Beach’s closest DMV locations are 301 N. Olive Avenue (for driver services) and 200 Civic Center Way in Royal Palm Beach (the motor vehicle division). In-house services are by appointment only, and there are some things you can easily manage online. With the state’s MyFlorida app, you can renew your vehicle or watercraft registration online in minutes.
Public Transportation in West Palm Beach, FL
Accessing transportation options in West Palm Beach is easy, from standard bus operations to a free downtown trolley. Palm Tran is Palm Beach County's public bus transportation and a dependable bet for getting around. Another option for commuters who need to go farther and faster? Try Tri-Rail or Brightline. Tri-Rail is a standard rail system that connects commuter stops from West Palm Beach to Miami, while Brightline takes riders to Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach at speeds of up to 79 mph. Prefer to be picked up by car? Uber and Lyft are offered here 24/7.
For more detailed Florida city level guides, check out these below.
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in West Palm Beach, FL
Between the sunshine-seeking tourists and millions of commuters, Florida freeways are some of the world’s worst for accidents. Getting to work on time here takes talent, but getting a good rate on car insurance shouldn��’t take more than an internet connection and a few minutes.
Even though this glamorous beach town is one of the richest in the country, not everyone here can afford to let their spending go unchecked. Having an accident can cost thousands of dollars in car repairs alone, not to mention a mountain of medical bills. You may not be rich enough to buy everything you want, but with Insurify you can easily make sure you get everything you need at a price you can afford.
FAQs - West Palm Beach, FL Car Insurance
Florida is a no-fault state when it comes to making car insurance claims, which means regardless of who did what, your injury claims are always covered by your own insurance company (up to the limits you purchased). Personal injury protection (a.k.a. PIP or no-fault insurance) is the type of coverage Floridians tap into to pay their medical bills in an accident. It pays for a certain portion of your medical bills, lost wages, and a certain amount of death benefits, depending on the type of PIP coverage you buy. You can buy basic, extended, or additional PIP coverage.
You should always carry your insurance ID card with you in your car. This tiny piece of paper can be useful to share with the other driver if you get in an accident. It also includes your policy expiration date—a date you should know to prevent coverage from ever lapsing. Most importantly, it serves as proof of insurance if you are ever pulled over. If you don’t have the paper card on you, you can also show a digital ID card from your phone as proof that you do indeed have coverage. If you have neither of these but do have insurance, you could get a ticket and will need to go through the hassle of communicating proof of insurance to the DMV to get the ticket dismissed.
Although some states like California do not allow the use of credit scores when calculating insurance rates, many states still do, including Florida. Other things Florida insurance companies use to determine your risk and rate include your age, your job, the amount of education you have, your gender, your marital status, your ZIP code, your driving record, and how much coverage you want.
Insurify Insights
How West Palm Beach Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in West Palm Beach, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how West Palm Beach drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Toyota Camry
Most Popular Car in West Palm Beach
#120
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#175
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#127
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#43
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. West Palm Beach drivers rank 193 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #193
- Percent of drivers in West Palm Beach with an accident: 6.9%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. West Palm Beach drivers rank 127 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #127
- Percent of drivers in West Palm Beach with a DUI: 0.6%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, West Palm Beach drivers rank 183 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #183
- Percent of drivers in West Palm Beach with a reckless driving offense: 0.9%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, West Palm Beach drivers rank 173 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #173
- Percent of drivers in West Palm Beach with a reckless driving violation: 1.2%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, West Palm Beach drivers rank 120 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #120
- Percent of drivers in West Palm Beach with a speeding ticket: 6.5%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; West Palm Beach drivers rank 91 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #91
- Percent of drivers in West Palm Beach with clean record: 80.2%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. West Palm Beach drivers rank 49 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #49
- Percent of drivers in West Palm Beach with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.37%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
