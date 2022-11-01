Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Davenport, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Davenport is $235 per month or $2,820 annually.
Car insurance in Davenport is $96 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Davenport on average is National General.
Car Insurance in Davenport, FL
Trying to find cheap car insurance in Florida can be somewhat tricky. Researching on the internet by jumping from website to website means you don’t always know if you are making a fair comparison or finding the best price. With Insurify, you can compare auto insurance rates side-by-side from the top insurers in your area so that you can make the best choice for you.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Davenport, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Davenport?
National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Davenport, with rates starting at $173 per month. It’s still smart to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
One of the best ways to find cheap car insurance in Davenport is by comparing several insurance providers side-by-side. The table below shows the average monthly rates in Davenport by provider, though your individual premium will likely be different based on your personal driving details.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$173
|Bristol West
|$235
|Travelers
|$250
|Progressive
|$252
|Liberty Mutual
|$261
|Dairyland
|$273
|Hugo
|$61
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$130
|Direct Auto
|$194
|GAINSCO
|$196
|AssuranceAmerica
|$215
|Infinity
|$244
|Safeco
|$256
|Pronto
|$291
|Mercury
|$305
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$324
|The General
|$334
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Davenport Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Maintaining a clean driving record is generally going to give you the best rate on auto insurance coverage while having marks like a DUI, a speeding ticket, or an at-fault accident in your driving history can drive your insurance rates up[2]. In the table below, you will get an idea of how the average monthly cost of car insurance can potentially increase.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$241
|Speeding Ticket
|$323
|At-Fault Accident
|$352
|DUI
|$480
Davenport Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Just like having derogatory marks on your driving record can drive up your rates, so can a low credit score[3]. In the table below, we show you how being in different credit tiers can affect the monthly cost you can incur for auto insurance.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$198
|Good
|$234
|Average
|$257
|Poor
|$398
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Davenport
The best way to find the cheapest car insurance in Davenport is to compare car insurance quotes. With Insurify, you can see insurance companies that offer coverage in Davenport, including their average monthly rate. You can also see how things like derogatory marks on your driving record and a lower credit score might impact your monthly car insurance quotes.
Drivers can also save by bundling their auto insurance with home insurance, life insurance, or renters insurance. Many insurance companies offer better rates when you bundle, as well as plenty of other discounts that are well worth exploring.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to find cheap car insurance in Davenport is to compare rates from several insurance providers. The best way to do this is to use a quote-comparison site like Insurify which will show you quotes from the top providers in your area side-by-side.
The cost for auto insurance in Davenport can be somewhat variable from provider to provider. The cheapest car insurance will cost you around $61 a month, while the most expensive is going to run you about $334 per month. Derogatory marks on your driving record and a lower credit score can drive your auto insurance rates up significantly.
Some of the factors that can drive up your monthly car insurance rate in Davenport include derogatory marks on your driving record, such as a speeding ticket or a DUI, and a lower credit score.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
Sources
- Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "State Minimum Car Insurance Requirements." Accessed May 28, 2022
- State of Florida.com. "Florida Driving Records: What's Inside and How to Get a Copy." Accessed June 14, 2022
- Official Internet Site of the Florida Legislature. "Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers." Accessed June 14, 2022