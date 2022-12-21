How much car insurance do you need in Tallahassee?

Most states require drivers to carry a minimum amount of car insurance coverage. Florida requires drivers to carry the following:

$10,000 in Personal Injury Protection (PIP)

$10,000 in Property Damage Liability (PDL)

PIP covers 80% of medical expenses up to $10,000 regardless of who is at fault. PDL covers damage to the other person’s property or vehicle.[3]

You will need to meet the minimum requirements and show proof of insurance in Tallahassee if you are involved in a car accident or during a routine traffic stop.

“Knowing how much car insurance you need depends on your potential financial risk,” says Laura Adams, a money expert and award-winning personal finance author. “For example, if you have a high net worth, you need more liability coverage than your state's minimum requirement.”

Adams also added that if you don't maintain enough savings to repair or replace your vehicle after a potential natural disaster or car accident, you may benefit more by having comprehensive coverage.

Florida DMV information

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is the state’s DMV office. Tallahassee is located in Leon county, which is home to several DMV locations to help Florida residents obtain or renew their license and register their vehicle, as well as various other services.

You can find local DMV offices in all 67 of Florida’s counties.