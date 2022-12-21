4.8out of 3,000+ reviews

Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Tallahassee, FL (2022)

Hugo, Direct Auto and AssuranceAmerica offer the cheapest car insurance for full-coverage insurance in Tallahassee.

Updated December 21, 2022

Minimum-coverage car insurance in Tallahassee costs an average of $236 per month, $87 cheaper than Florida’s average monthly rate of $323. Tallahassee is just 22 miles from the Gulf of Mexico and generally has a low risk for tropical storms.[1] Several other factors can affect car insurance costs in Tallahassee, but there are still plenty of options for cheap car insurance

Table of contents

How much does car insurance cost in Tallahassee?

Insurance costs vary widely in Tallahassee, so it’s important to compare quotes to ensure you get the best deal for your coverage needs. Insurify’s data scientists analyzed the latest insurance costs in the city to identify the cheapest rates in your area. 

Insurance rates depend on a variety of factors, such as where you live, your age, gender, driving history, and credit.[2] Based on Insurify data, the following companies are the cheapest options for car insurance in Tallahassee:

  • Assurance America Economy has the Cheapest liability-only insurance coverage in Tallahassee

  • Hugo has the cheapest full-coverage insurance in Tallahassee  

  • Hugo has the cheapest insurance for new or young drivers in Tallahassee

Learn More: Cheap Auto Insurance in Florida 

Average cost of auto insurance in Tallahassee

The average monthly cost for car insurance in Tallahassee is $264. This average takes into account both full-coverage and minimum-coverage rates. Each insurance company calculates its rates differently based on factors like your age, driving history, credit, and ZIP code, so your quotes will vary depending on the insurer you choose. Here is how the average monthly rate for car insurance in Tallahassee differs by insurer. 

CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$147
AssuranceAmerica$156
Direct Auto$181
Safeco$194
National General$225
Travelers$243
GAINSCO$249
Pronto$270
Mercury$275
Liberty Mutual$276
Progressive$286
Midvale Home & Auto$296
Bristol West$338
Infinity$342
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance in Tallahassee: Pronto

Pronto is the cheapest insurer in Tallahassee for liability-only car insurance, with an average monthly rate of $99. 

Some factors may impact your car insurance rate more than others, but generally, insurers consider things like the type of car you drive, whether you’re a newer or more experienced driver, and whether you have any infractions on your driving record. It’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple providers before selecting a policy. 

Below are the cheapest car insurance rates on average in Tallahassee for both liability-only and full-coverage car insurance

Insurance CompanyLiability-onlyFull Coverage
Pronto$99$313
AssuranceAmerica$125$211
Direct Auto$157$199
Hugo$161$130
Travelers$161$257
GAINSCO$177$310
National General$178$243
Safeco$188$195
Midvale Home & Auto$195$322
Progressive$198$345
Liberty Mutual$236$298
Mercury$248$291
Bristol West$267$381
Infinity$302$365
Dairyland$310$410
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How much car insurance do you need in Tallahassee?

Most states require drivers to carry a minimum amount of car insurance coverage. Florida requires drivers to carry the following:

  • $10,000 in Personal Injury Protection (PIP)

  • $10,000 in Property Damage Liability (PDL)

PIP covers 80% of medical expenses up to $10,000 regardless of who is at fault. PDL covers damage to the other person’s property or vehicle.[3] 

You will need to meet the minimum requirements and show proof of insurance in Tallahassee if you are involved in a car accident or during a routine traffic stop. 

“Knowing how much car insurance you need depends on your potential financial risk,” says Laura Adams, a money expert and award-winning personal finance author. “For example, if you have a high net worth, you need more liability coverage than your state's minimum requirement.”

Adams also added that if you don't maintain enough savings to repair or replace your vehicle after a potential natural disaster or car accident, you may benefit more by having comprehensive coverage. 

Florida DMV information

The Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles is the state’s DMV office. Tallahassee is located in Leon county, which is home to several DMV locations to help Florida residents obtain or renew their license and register their vehicle, as well as various other services. 

You can find local DMV offices in all 67 of Florida’s counties. 

Tips for getting cheap car insurance in Tallahassee

One of the best ways to get cheap car insurance in Tallahassee is by maintaining a clean driving record. Also, consider bundling your car insurance with renters or homeowners insurance to receive a discount. Some insurers also offer discounts for not having accidents or moving violations in recent years along with if your vehicle has anti-theft protection.

Another way to save money on car insurance is by comparing quotes from at least three different insurance companies. This will help you compare coverage features and other aspects of policies side-by-side to get the best deal.

How age affects car insurance rates in Tallahassee 

Car insurance rates tend to be higher for drivers under 25. Younger drivers have less experience on the road which puts them at a greater risk for accidents. 

Generally, insurers see more accidents for drivers under 25 and over 65.[4] This means you may see premiums drop once you become 25, only to see them rise again when you approach retirement age. 

Here are some average car insurance rates in Tallahassee based on your age. 

Age GroupAverage Monthly Quote
Teenagers$386
Under 25$277
25 - 29$228
30s$211
40s$194
50s$175
60s$167
70s$196
80a$186
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Tallahassee

Hugo offers the cheapest car insurance for young drivers in Tallahassee with an average monthly rate of $160. You may be able to save money on car insurance as a young driver if you enroll in a driver safety program. Some insurers offer these programs and give drivers a discount for successfully completing them.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Cost
Hugo$160
AssuranceAmerica$176
Direct Auto$191
Safeco$202
Travelers$222
Gainsco$247
Progressive$248
National General$258
Liberty Mutual$264
Dairyland$299
Mercury$300
Midvale Home & Auto$314
Bristol West$317
Pronto$327
Infinity$373
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in Tallahassee

Hugo has the cheapest car insurance for middle-aged drivers in Tallahassee with an average monthly rate of $119. If you have homeowners or renters insurance, consider bundling it with your car insurance to lower your rates.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Hugo$119
AssuranceAmerica$122
Direct Auto$133
Pronto$146
National General $167
Travelers$187
Safeco$188
Gainsco$198
Liberty Mutual$204
Dairyland$204
Mercury$207
Midvale Home & Auto$212
Progressive$219
Infinity$230
Bristol West$234
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Tallahassee

Hugo also offers the cheapest car insurance for senior drivers in Tallahassee with an average monthly rate of $40. Maintaining a clean driving record to avoid accidents can also help you save since some insurers offer discounts to drivers who remain accident-free year after year.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Cost
Hugo$40
AssuranceAmerica$99
Direct Auto$100
Progressive$149
Safeco$154
Mercury$157
Travelers$170
Dairyland$187
Infinity$188
Gainsco$194
Liberty Mutual$202
National General$212
Midvale Home & Auto$216
Bristol West$229
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

How credit scores affect cheap car insurance in Tallahassee

Your credit score is a significant factor that insurers use to determine car insurance rates. Insurers look at your personal credit score to determine your insurance credit score, which indicates your past claim history and the likelihood that you’ll file another insurance claim. 

Some states prohibit car insurance companies from using credit scores to determine insurance rates but Florida is not one of them.[5] A personal credit score of 700 or higher is considered good, according to Experian.  

The table below shows the average monthly rate you could pay for full-coverage car insurance based on your credit score. 

Credit TierAverage Monthly Quote
Excellent$203
Good$230
Fair$236
Poor$248
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Learn More: Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier

The effect of driving habits on car insurance in Tallahassee

Insurers also use your driving record to determine car insurance rates. Past car accidents, speeding tickets, and moving violations can cause your premiums to increase. By keeping a clean driving record, you can expect to spend less on car insurance.  

The tables below provide insight into how certain driving infractions can affect car insurance rates for Tallahassee drivers. It’s important to note that when you see a negative difference in a table, it doesn’t mean that particular insurance company lowers rates for drivers with that infraction on their records. Rather, it may mean that our sample size was small — insurers may choose not to offer policies to drivers with that infraction. Your actual rate can vary based on a number of factors other than your driving record.

Cheapest car insurance with an accident in Tallahassee: Hugo

Getting into an accident can increase car insurance premiums, especially if you’re found responsible for causing the accident.

Car Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith AccidentDifference
Hugo$141$144+$3
AssuranceAmerica $141$175+34
Travelers$194$205+$11
Safeco$181$208+$27
Direct Auto$142$217+$75
National General$211$232+$21
Liberty Mutual$230$238+$8
Progressive$214$257+$43
GAINSCO$214$263+$49
Bristol West$255$319+$64
Mercury$221$332+$111
Dairyland$228$339+$111
Midvale Home & Auto$237$346+$109
Infinity$277$349+$72
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance with a DUI in Tallahassee: Safeco

Driving under the influence of alcohol or other substances is a serious violation that can result in legal consequences. Your insurance premiums are also likely to increase with a DUI on your record.

Car Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith DUIDifference
Safeco$181$183+$2
Midvale Home & Auto$237$198-$39
National General$211$247+$36
Infinity$277$287+$10
Direct Auto$142$295+$153
Liberty Mutual$230$99-$131
Hugo$141$100-$41
Travelers$194$148-$46
Dairyland$228$371+$143
Mercury$221$390+$169
Bristol West$255$397+$142
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheapest car insurance with a speeding ticket in Tallahassee: AssuranceAmerica

Law enforcement in Florida issued more than 663,000 citations for speeding in 2021, according to Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles data.[6] Speeding may be a common violation, but it can also lead to accidents, injuries, fatalities, and insurance claims. This is why insurers tend to charge more to drivers who have speeding tickets.

Car Insurance CompanyClean RecordWith Speeding TicketDifference
AssuranceAmerica $141$157+$16
Hugo$141$179+$38
Safeco$181$183+$2
Direct Auto$142$198+$56
National General$211$218+$7
Liberty Mutual$230$212-$18
GAINSCO$214$224+$10
Travelers$194$234+$40
Progressive$214$272+$58
Dairyland$228$281+$53
Mercury$221$304+$83
Bristol West$255$316+$61
Infinity$277$324+$47
Midvale Home & Auto$237$331+$94
Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Car insurance in other Florida cities

Florida is home to several large cities. The average monthly cost of liability-only car insurance in Tallahassee is around $300, making it slightly less than many other Florida cities including:

  • Miami, where the average monthly liability-only car insurance cost is $371

  • Tampa, where the average monthly liability-only car insurance cost is $421

  • Orlando, where the average monthly liability-only car insurance cost is $320 

How to save on car insurance in Tallahassee

You have several options when it comes to saving money on car insurance in Tallahassee. Here are a few practical ways to lower your premium.

  • Increase your deductible: Increasing your deductible means you’ll pay more upfront if you need to file an insurance claim before coverage kicks in, but it could lower your monthly rate.

  • Ask about discounts: Don’t just assume your insurer doesn’t offer discounts for certain things. Ask to see if you qualify for discounts such as bundling car insurance with homeowners insurance or safe driving discounts.

  • Improve your credit: In Florida, insurers do factor credit score into rates so try to increase your score by paying bills on-time and keeping credit card balances low.

  • Practice safe driving habits: Driving safely will help you avoid violations, which almost always  increase car insurance premiums.

  • See if you qualify for a student discount: Some insurers provide discounts to students with good grades or those who have completed a driver safety program.

  • Compare car insurance rates: Shop around by gathering quotes from at least three different insurance companies so you can compare rates for the coverage you need.

Check Out: Compare Home and Auto Insurance Bundles

Tallahassee driving conditions

Tallahassee is home to almost 200,000 people. Like many other cities, drivers see occasional road closures and traffic during peak traveling times of the day. In Leon county, there were ​​5,596 accidents reported in 2020.[7] 

The Tallahassee Regional Transportation Management Center partners with the Florida Department of Transportation to control 350 traffic signals in the area, detect accidents, and provide real-time traffic updates to Tallahassee residents. 

Residents can also visit the Tallahassee Driver Information System to get real-time updates on road conditions and traffic to better plan their transportation routes during the day.

  • Butler-Vause, Inc

    655 E. Tennessee ST,
    Tallahassee, FL 32308

  • Premier Insurance Agency Inc

    113 S Monroe St,
    Tallahassee, FL 32301

  • Hendrickson Insurance Services

    414 N Meridian Street,
    Tallahassee, FL 32301

  • Alliance Insurance

    1138 E Tennessee St,
    Tallahassee, FL 32308

  • Earl Bacon Agency, Inc.

    3131 Lonnbladh Rd,
    Tallahassee, FL 32308

  • Doug Croley Insurance Services

    2814 Remington Green Circle,
    Tallahassee, FL 32308

  • Demont Insurance Agency

    2400 Mahan Dr,
    Tallahassee, FL 32308

  • McKee Insurance Agency, LLC

    3512 Maclay Blvd S,
    Tallahassee, FL 32312-3914

  • Legacy Insurance Solutions

    1400 Piedmont Dr E,
    2nd Floor, Tallahassee, FL 32308

  • Baker-Harris Insurance Agency, Inc.

    1634-C Metropolitan Blvd,
    Tallahassee, FL 32308
Tallahassee car insurance FAQs

  • Car insurance in Tallahassee costs an average of $264 per month or $3,168 per year.

  • You need to meet the minimum Florida requirements of carrying $10,000 in Personal Injury Protection (PIP) and $10,000 in Property Damage Liability (PDL).

  • Penalties for not having the minimum car insurance in Tallahassee include suspension of your driver's license and a reinstatement fee of up to $500. 

  • AssuranceAmerica, Hugo, Direct Auto, and Pronto have some of the cheapest car insurance rates in Tallahassee.

  • Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.

