Cheap Car Insurance in North Carolina (2022)

North Carolina Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History

Of all the factors that determine your car insurance rates, your driving record plays a critical role. High-risk drivers tend to have an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, DUI, or some other violation on their driving record that indicates that they’ll make a claim on their auto insurance policy in the future. On the other hand, good drivers tend to maintain clean driving records.

See More: High-Risk Car Insurance North Carolina

Cheap Car Insurance for Good Drivers in North Carolina

Auto insurance companies love good drivers who have a clean driving record over the past five years—no at-fault accidents, DUIs, speeding tickets, or other blemishes that can get you labeled a high-risk driver. Some of the best car insurance companies out there hand out their cheapest car insurance policies to good drivers. Check out these quotes:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $90 National General $99 State Auto $110 Dairyland $123 Travelers $133 Nationwide $133 Liberty Mutual $185 Direct Auto $58 Midvale Home & Auto $99 Kemper Preferred $122 Safeco $145

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with DUI in North Carolina

In addition to being a serious legal charge, a DUI will also cause a significant increase in your insurance rates. But North Carolina has a handful of great insurance providers that will still offer you an affordable car insurance policy even with a DUI on your driving record. Here are a few:

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $115 Nationwide $121 Dairyland $127 National General $137 Liberty Mutual $201 Travelers $263 Safeco $329 Direct Auto $88 Kemper Preferred $111 Midvale Home & Auto $124

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

SR-22 Insurance in North Carolina

If you get a DUI or are charged with reckless driving or some serious violation, your car insurance rates will go up, but North Carolina doesn’t have any SR-22 insurance requirements. Still, you’ll be considered high-risk by car insurance companies. So use this list to get started finding affordable car insurance with a not-so-great driving record.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with an At-Fault Accident in North Carolina

If you’ve recently been in an at-fault accident, insurance providers might charge you a bit extra for the same insurance policy. But the car insurance companies in this table have affordable car insurance for drivers with at-fault accidents, so start here when you begin your search.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $93 State Auto $113 Dairyland $136 National General $138 Nationwide $153 Travelers $157 Liberty Mutual $256 Direct Auto $82 Kemper Preferred $121 Midvale Home & Auto $137 Safeco $186

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.

Cheap Car Insurance for Drivers with Speeding Tickets in North Carolina

It stinks getting pulled over. Speeding tickets will inflate car insurance rates—but by how much is up to you. These insurance companies provide the most attractive quotes to North Carolina drivers with speeding tickets.

Car Insurance Company Average Monthly Quote Progressive $96 State Auto $99 Dairyland $136 National General $152 Nationwide $159 Travelers $170 Direct Auto $94 Kemper Preferred $124 Midvale Home & Auto $130

View more

Disclaimer: actual quotes may vary based on the policyholder's unique driver profile.