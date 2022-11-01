Farmers Car Insurance Coverage Options

As can be expected with a large insurer like Farmers, you will have access to many coverage options as one of its customers. All customers will purchase liability insurance (bodily injury plus property damage coverage), as it’s part of the minimum coverage requirements in all states. No-fault states require personal injury protection (PIP) or other forms of MedPay coverage.

You can also combine collision and comprehensive insurance for full coverage, and if you have a financed vehicle, these options will be required by your lender. We always recommend buying uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, as these offer valuable protection. Some states will require it. Beyond the basics, Farmers offers other coverage options detailed below.

Accident Forgiveness Program

Accident forgiveness is a popular program among Farmers customers. The company will forgive one at-fault accident for every three years you go without one. You won’t receive a huge price hike after one accident. You must be a customer for the duration. You’ll pay a little more each month for the added protection, which may not make it worth it depending on your situation.

Towing and Roadside Service

When you sign up for this coverage option, you receive 24/7 emergency (or non-emergency) roadside assistance in the event that your car is disabled. You can get a jump start, gas, and other services quickly. It partially covers towing, a tire change, and lock-out services from nearby providers. This popular option replaces services like AAA, typically at a lower cost.

Rental Car Reimbursement

If your car needs to be in the shop for repairs, you can get a rental car at little or no cost and without the headache. Farmers covers the cost of the rental car for up to 30 days. The arrangements will be handled by Farmers—so you won’t get to pick the vehicle. And Farmers will also handle the billing directly, so no reimbursement process is needed.

Loss of Use

With loss of use protection, you receive a flat payout to cover the extra cost of transportation while your car is in the shop. This offers additional flexibility, as it can be used for public transit, rentals, taxis, and rideshare services like Uber. This is ideal for drivers who live in a city.

Farmers Guaranteed Value™

When your car is a total loss, most insurance companies pay you the fair market value of your car minus the deductible. But, when you drive certain vehicles, the fair market value can be difficult to determine. Think classic cars or collector cars. Drivers of these vehicles can use the Guaranteed Value™ option to define the payout beforehand and have it written into their policy.

