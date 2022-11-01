4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated November 1, 2022
Farmers is the seventh-largest insurance company in the nation. Choosing a larger insurer like Farmers offers many advantages, including a wide array of coverage options and discount programs that can keep costs low. And though large insurers tend to rack up customer complaints, Farmers hasn’t. In fact, it has fewer complaints than the national average.
Is Farmers auto insurance right for you? This article will go over everything you need to know about Farmers to understand if it’s the right choice for you. And you can take that knowledge with you when you compare all your options using the Insurify rate-comparison tool. One form gets you several real quotes from insurers without sharing your info. It’s easy and free to use.
Farmers in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Farmers is $140 per month.
Farmers is good for people who want easy-to-use tech and a telematics program.
Farmers isn't the best option for people who need gap insurance.
Farmers Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Among many insurance options, Farmers stands out as a large company that has had great financial standing for many years. But, more important to policyholders, Farmers consistently receives customer satisfaction reviews that are on par with or higher than the national average. And there have been fewer complaints with Farmers than with other providers of a similar size.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|Farmers Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|85 out of 100
|J.D. Power Claims Satisfaction
|884 out of 1,000
|Standard & Poor’s
|A
|Moody’s
|A2
|Better Business Bureau
|A+
|NAIC Complaint Index
|More than average
See More: Best Car Insurance
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Farmers Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Your driving history has a huge impact on what you pay for insurance. Drivers with clean records get big discounts on insurance. But drivers with marks on their records, especially DUI, reckless driving, and car accidents, will pay more—and they may need to take drastic measures to make insurance more affordable. Just one more reason to practice safe driving.
|Driver Profile
|Farmers Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$158
|$77
|DUI
|$238
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$193
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$166
|$104
See More: High-Risk Car Insurance
Farmers Car Insurance Quotes by State
Next to your driving history, where you live has one of the largest impacts on what you pay. Each state has different rules, requirements, and regulations on car insurance. Sometimes, these differences can mean that the average driver pays more in that state, something Michigan drivers know well. And some states have rules and conditions that make costs much lower.
|State
|Farmers Average Monthly Premium
|Alabama
|$96
|Arizona
|$133
|Arkansas
|$72
|California
|$103
|Colorado
|$135
|Connecticut
|$212
|Florida
|$257
|Georgia
|$203
|Idaho
|$68
|Illinois
|$127
|Indiana
|$77
|Iowa
|$62
|Kansas
|$91
|Kentucky
|$243
|Louisiana
|$245
|Maryland
|$158
|Massachusetts
|$193
|Michigan
|$452
|Minnesota
|$186
|Mississippi
|$165
|Missouri
|$130
|Montana
|$106
|Nebraska
|$109
|Nevada
|$175
|New Jersey
|$144
|New Mexico
|$99
|New York
|$215
|North Carolina
|$146
|North Dakota
|$45
|Ohio
|$85
|Oklahoma
|$80
|Oregon
|$149
|Pennsylvania
|$165
|South Carolina
|$182
|South Dakota
|$32
|Tennessee
|$141
|Texas
|$105
|Utah
|$131
|Virginia
|$99
|Washington
|$125
|Wisconsin
|$79
|Wyoming
|$43
Farmers Car Insurance Pros and Cons
As with any insurance company, there are trade-offs when it comes to choosing Farmers Insurance Group. Be sure to carefully consider whether the pros are worth the cons. Farmers offers many advantages. But if any of the cons make working with Farmers not worth it, then you should choose one of the dozen other reputable auto insurance companies in your area.
Pros
Highly-rated mobile app
Lots of coverage options and discounts
Local agents
Cons
Higher rates than average
Coverage not available in all states
No gap coverage option
See More: Best & Worst Sites to Compare Car Insurance Quotes
Farmers Car Insurance Discounts
Farmers offers many discounts that you should take advantage of as a customer. While you may not be eligible for all, you can stack multiple discounts to turn several small discounts into a large discount—amounting to as much as half off an initial quote. Be sure to review the discounts you’re entitled to but haven’t received yet.
Driver-Based Discounts
Farmers customers have access to discounts for being a part of a professional group (affinity discount), a safe driver, a distant student, a good student, a youthful driver, in the military, a mature driver, a defensive driver, a senior driver, “on your own,” and a homeowner. There are also discounts for having alternative fuel (EV), car safety features, anti-theft features, daytime running lights, passive restraints, and antilock brakes. Discounts vary by state.
Policy-Based Discounts
Policy discounts with Farmers include paperless discounts, good payer, shared family car, EFT or autopay, and pay in full. Payment and other policy upkeep can be done through your online account or with the Farmers mobile app. You can also get a discount for shopping early. Discounts are different for each state, so always speak with your agent if you have questions.
Bundling Discounts
Farmers offers multi-line and multi-car discounts, each of which can get you 15 percent off. These are the most valuable discounts from the company. You can bundle your auto insurance policy with your homeowners, renters, life, business, umbrella, motorcycle, RV, or recreational vehicle (ATV, boat, etc.) policies. The bundling opportunities are endless!
See More: Cheap Car Insurance
Farmers Car Insurance Coverage Options
As can be expected with a large insurer like Farmers, you will have access to many coverage options as one of its customers. All customers will purchase liability insurance (bodily injury plus property damage coverage), as it’s part of the minimum coverage requirements in all states. No-fault states require personal injury protection (PIP) or other forms of MedPay coverage.
You can also combine collision and comprehensive insurance for full coverage, and if you have a financed vehicle, these options will be required by your lender. We always recommend buying uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, as these offer valuable protection. Some states will require it. Beyond the basics, Farmers offers other coverage options detailed below.
Accident Forgiveness Program
Accident forgiveness is a popular program among Farmers customers. The company will forgive one at-fault accident for every three years you go without one. You won’t receive a huge price hike after one accident. You must be a customer for the duration. You’ll pay a little more each month for the added protection, which may not make it worth it depending on your situation.
Towing and Roadside Service
When you sign up for this coverage option, you receive 24/7 emergency (or non-emergency) roadside assistance in the event that your car is disabled. You can get a jump start, gas, and other services quickly. It partially covers towing, a tire change, and lock-out services from nearby providers. This popular option replaces services like AAA, typically at a lower cost.
Rental Car Reimbursement
If your car needs to be in the shop for repairs, you can get a rental car at little or no cost and without the headache. Farmers covers the cost of the rental car for up to 30 days. The arrangements will be handled by Farmers—so you won’t get to pick the vehicle. And Farmers will also handle the billing directly, so no reimbursement process is needed.
Loss of Use
With loss of use protection, you receive a flat payout to cover the extra cost of transportation while your car is in the shop. This offers additional flexibility, as it can be used for public transit, rentals, taxis, and rideshare services like Uber. This is ideal for drivers who live in a city.
Farmers Guaranteed Value™
When your car is a total loss, most insurance companies pay you the fair market value of your car minus the deductible. But, when you drive certain vehicles, the fair market value can be difficult to determine. Think classic cars or collector cars. Drivers of these vehicles can use the Guaranteed Value™ option to define the payout beforehand and have it written into their policy.
See More: Compare Car Insurance
Farmers Car Insurance Reputation
Is Farmers car insurance good?
Farmers car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Farmers is $140.
Farmers Insurance is one of the country’s largest insurance companies. It’s a company with a long history and has a good reputation overall. Customer satisfaction is about average for the industry, while customer complaints are low. The company has been in operation since the 1880s and is a highly trusted insurance provider. It’s part of the Zurich Insurance Group.
Farmers is known for providing high-quality insurance policies, but it is not known for offering the cheapest. In fact, policies cost more than the national average. However, there are many discounts available, and people who take advantage of them—especially Signal, the telematics program—can save a lot of money. Below is a quick overview of the company.
Farmers Customer Service
Overall, customer service is rated higher than most car insurance companies. The Farmers customer care center is available by telephone Monday through Friday from 7 A.M to 11 P.M. CST and on weekends from 8 A.M. to 8 P.M. Via your customer account, you can also send a message, pay a bill, review policy documents, and complete other simple tasks 24/7.
Farmers Claims Filing Process
When you call to file a claim, you’ll be assigned an insurance claims agent. The agent will receive your photos and send an adjuster to estimate repair costs. Once the estimate is complete, your payment is issued. Though complex claims can take more tiime, most claims don’t take long. On average, it takes two to six weeks to complete the entire process.
See More: Car Insurance Quotes
Farmers: Is it right for you?
Farmers is the right choice for tens of thousands of drivers. It’s a good fit for people who need customized insurance policies and who want discounts. Only you know if Farmers is your best option—but Insurify can help you make that decision. Our insurance comparison tool gets you six or more real quotes and detailed briefs about each company so choosing is clear and easy.
Frequently Asked Questions
Farmers is an insurance company with a long-standing record of providing car insurance to satisfied customers. Farmers has been in business for more than 140 years, and the company receives good reviews from customers when compared to the industry standard. While it’s not the cheapest company on average, customers have access to a wide array of discounts.
You should expect to pay between $80 and $200 a month. But your cost depends on your neighborhood, your car, and your driving history. People who live in low-density areas, who drive an inexpensive car, and who have a good driving record will pay the least. People who live in urban areas, who drive expensive cars, and who have marks in their driving history will pay more.
With Farmers, you have access to many discounts including multi-policy, multi-vehicle, good driver, good student, and distant student discounts. You also receive smaller discounts for car safety features including antilock brakes and passenger airbags. There’s a discount for affinity groups (police, nurses, etc.) and for paying in full or automatically. Plus many, many more.
The cheapest car insurance begins with understanding how much insurance you need. Next, you should make a list of your eligible discounts, like bundling with home insurance. Finally, conduct comparison-shopping with at least five car insurance companies. Insurify makes comparing easy—one form gets you real insurance quotes from top providers.
Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.