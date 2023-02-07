Pet Insurance: Quotes, Plans, and Companies (2023)

Best pet insurance plans

It’s important to know that there is no singular “best” pet insurance plan. The best pet insurance plan for you depends on your and your pet’s specific needs. However, the options below cracked the top five on our list of the best pet insurance plans. We considered each insurer’s rates as well as customer ratings from ConsumerAffairs to determine these rankings.[8]

Lemonade

Lemonade comes in at the top of our list. This insurer, known for affordable renters insurance, also offers pet insurance plans for dogs and cats, as well as a preventative care plan created especially for puppies and kittens. Its average monthly rates are $28 for a dog and $18 for a cat, and it boasts a rating of 4.7 out of 5 stars on ConsumerAffairs.

You can take your pet to any licensed veterinarian with Lemonade. Its basic plan covers accidents and illnesses, and it offers add-ons that cover expenses like vet fees, behavioral conditions, and physical therapy. You can also upgrade or downgrade your plan as your and your pet’s needs change.[9]

Pros Quick claim reimbursements

Discounts for policy bundling and multiple pets

Short waiting periods for most types of coverage Cons Rates may be affected by your credit history

Not available in all states

Requires your pet’s medical records upon sign-up

Spot

Spot takes the second spot on our list, with a rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars on ConsumerAffairs and average monthly rates of $28 for a dog and $14 for a cat. Spot’s basic plans cover accidents and illnesses, with the option to add preventative care coverage in the form of the Gold plan ($9.95 per month) or the Platinum plan ($24.95 per month).

You’ll also have access to a 24/7 pet telehealth service provided by VetAccess, which can let you rest easy knowing that someone is always available to answer pressing health questions.[10]

Pros Provides coverage for prescription foods

Offers a 10% multi-pet discount

Has 24/7 telehealth support Cons Doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions

14-day waiting period

Can’t pay vets directly

ASPCA

The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) offers a few pet insurance plans, including coverages for accidents, illnesses, behavioral issues, and even hereditary conditions. Some policies may even cover things like congenital conditions, prescription foods, and alternative therapies.

ASPCA pet insurance earned 4.2 out of 5 stars on ConsumerAffairs and offers average monthly quotes of $33 for a dog and $17 for a cat. Its two main plans are the Accident-Only plan and the Complete Coverage plan, with the option to add preventative coverage for $9.95 per month.[11]

Pros Ability to choose your deductible amount

Flexible coverage options

Multi-pet discount Cons Doesn’t offer 100% reimbursement

Yearly caps on coverage

Lower-cost plans may not offer adequate coverage

Figo

Figo offers pet insurance plans for cats and dogs and allows you to bring your pet to any veterinarian. It has three plans that cover accidents and illnesses, hereditary and congenital disorders, cancer, and chronic conditions. You also have the option to add wellness coverage for $9.50 per month, which covers routine checkups, vaccinations, and some exams.

Figo earned 3.6 out of 5 stars on ConsumerAffairs and has an average monthly rate of $26 for a dog and $14 for a cat. The insurer typically processes claims in under three days and has no incident coverage caps. Policyholders also have access to a 24/7 vet hotline and Pet Cloud, a service that provides personalized pet tags to help reunite lost pets with their owners.[12]

Pros Customizable plans

May cover some pre-existing conditions

Quick claim processing Cons May charge a fee to enroll

Senior pets may need testing before they can be insured

Waiting periods may vary

Pets Best

Pets Best takes the fifth spot on our list, with a ConsumerAffairs rating of 3.5 out of 5 stars. It offers the least expensive average monthly premiums of our top five insurers, at $20 for a dog and $12 for a cat. The insurer’s basic plan, BestBenefit, covers accidents and illnesses, including emergency care costs, medications, lab tests, and specialist care.

Policyholders can upgrade to the Plus or Elite plans for $10 to $20 extra per month to receive coverage for things like exam fees. Pets Best also offers wellness and routine care coverage in the form of the EssentialWellness plan and the BestWellness plan. These plans cost $15 to $30 per month and cover things like vaccinations, spaying and neutering, and wellness checkups.[13]

Pros Budget-friendly plans

Option to pay the vet directly

Has a 24/7 helpline Cons Doesn’t offer many discounts

Doesn’t cover pre-existing conditions

Doesn’t cover elective procedures, alternative therapies, or non-veterinary expenses

Other pet insurance companies

Other reputable pet insurers are in the market if the above five aren’t quite suited for your and your pet’s needs. Healthy Paws, Trupanion, and Embrace all have respectable customer star ratings on ConsumerAffairs at 4.2, 3.8, and 3.6 out of 5, respectively.

The average rates we found for these three companies were a bit more expensive than our top five, however. Healthy Paws was quoted at $37 per month for a dog and $18 per month for a cat. Trupanion was quoted at $50 per month for a dog and $22 per month for a cat. And Embrace was quoted at $58 per month for a dog and $33 per month for a cat.

It’s still worth taking the time to consider these companies, though, as one might be the best fit for your and your pet’s needs. You may also find that the price you’d pay with one of these companies ends up being lower than the average, depending on your pet’s unique profile and the level of coverage you choose.

Methodology

Insurify sourced the quotes on this page directly from the pet insurers’ websites. Dog quotes were based on a 2-year-old male mixed-breed dog weighing between 31 and 50 pounds and living in Hartford, Connecticut. Cat quotes were calculated based on a 2-year-old female American shorthair that lives in Hartford, Connecticut. Quotes were based on a $500 deductible.

Company rankings were determined by considering the affordability of the average monthly quotes for dogs and cats, along with the quality of reviews from ConsumerAffairs. Keep in mind that your quotes may look different based on your particular pet profiles and where you live.

Read More: Best Pet Insurance Companies