Is Free Pet Insurance Possible or Right for You?

Things to consider before choosing your pet insurance

You should always shop around for coverage and compare options before deciding on a policy. As you begin your search, follow these steps.

Evaluate the coverage

When reviewing a policy, be sure you understand the coverage limits, annual deductibles, reimbursement options, and monthly payments. Compare these points between several companies to ensure you make the best choice for you and your pet.

Understand the terms and conditions

Pet insurance rarely covers a pet’s entire vet bill. You can usually expect to get a reimbursement of 50% to 80%, depending on your plan. Some plans might also require waiting periods before certain coverages take effect. Read the fine print carefully to ensure you’re comfortable with the level of coverage and your financial responsibility.

Know the long-term implications

Insurance companies can consider certain illnesses or injuries to be pre-existing conditions. This is common for complications like corrective surgery for hip dysplasia or other congenital conditions.