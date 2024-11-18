Best Pet Insurance in Kentucky (2024)

Jessica is a freelance writer, professional researcher, and mother of two rambunctious little boys. She specializes in personal finance, women and money, and financial literacy. Jessica is fascinated by the psychology of money and what drives people to make important financial decisions. She holds a Masters of Science degree in Cognitive Research Psychology.
As a loving pet owner, you’ll do everything you can to protect the health and safety of your furry friend. The right pet insurance policy can provide peace of mind that your pet can receive the care it needs if it gets sick or is injured. Pet insurance can also prevent you from being stuck with a pricey vet bill. Adding a wellness plan that covers routine checkups can help you identify and treat issues early.
The average cost of pet insurance for pet owners in Kentucky is $54 per month, lower than the national average of $67.
Here’s what you need to know about comparing pet insurance quotes and finding the best pet insurance in the Bluegrass State.
Kentucky pet owners pay an average monthly rate of $57 for dog insurance and $29 for cat insurance.
Pet insurance in Kentucky is cheaper than in neighboring states, including Tennessee and Ohio.
Pet insurance can help cover your pet if it’s bitten by one of Kentucky’s poisonous snakes or spiders.
Best pet insurance companies in Kentucky
Pet insurance can help you pay for vet bills if your pet is injured or gets sick. When looking for pet insurance in Kentucky, consider price and other important factors including deductible amounts, annual coverage limits, and reimbursement rates.
The following table highlights some of the best pet insurance companies in Kentucky.
|Figo
|$17
|$7
|$100, $250, $500, $750
|$5,000, $10,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%, 100%
|Embrace
|$20
|$14
|$100, $250, $500, $700, $1,000
|$5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
|$22
|$14
|$50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000
|$5,000 or unlimited
|70%, 80%, 90%
Figo: Best for the budget
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $17
Sample monthly quote for cats: $7
Plans available: Accident and illness, add-on wellness coverage, optional vet exam fees
If you want pet insurance but you’re on a tight budget, Figo pet insurance offers affordable coverage for dogs and cats. To save even more, take advantage of a 5% multi-pet discount or a 5% military discount. Unlike some pet insurers, Figo doesn’t have an upper limit, so you can enroll any pet that’s 8 weeks or older.
Figo also offers a wellness “powerup,” which provides money back toward preventative care such as vaccines or dental care.
May cover some curable pre-existing conditions
No upper age restrictions
Quick claims process
Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions
Doesn’t cover prescription food
Negative customer reviews about claim denials
Embrace: Best for unlimited coverage
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $20
Sample monthly quote for cats: $14
Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness coverage, optional exam fees and prescription drug coverage
Embrace pet insurance offers highly customizable plans, with annual reimbursement rates from $5,000 to unlimited. You can also choose from several annual deductible and reimbursement options. To save more on your monthly pet insurance premiums, take advantage of Embrace’s 10% multi-pet discount or 5% military discount.
10% multi-pet discount
24/7 pet helpline
Visit any licensed vet
No accident and illness coverage for pets 15 or older
Can’t customize accident-only plan for senior pets
Doesn’t cover nutritional supplements without wellness coverage
Pets Best: Best for senior pets
Sample monthly quote for dogs: $20
Sample monthly quote for cats: $14
Plans available: Accident only, accident and illness (Essential, Plus, Elite), and routine care coverage
Pets Best offers pet insurance for cats and dogs. With no upper age limits, you can insure your pet as long as it’s older than 7 weeks. You can take your pet to any licensed vet in the U.S. or Canada. It’s easy to submit a claim using the Pets Best mobile app.
If you purchase a policy with Pets Best and decide it’s not the right plan for your pet and haven’t made a claim, you have 30 days from your policy effective date to return it for a full refund.
5% multi-pet discount
No upper age restrictions
24/7 pet helpline
Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament issues
Only two annual coverage options ($5,000 or unlimited)
No exotic pet coverage
To choose the best pet insurance companies in Kentucky, we researched each pet insurance company’s coverage options, deductible options, discounts, pets covered, waiting period, and customer reviews.
To calculate the cost of a pet insurance policy, we used a Kentucky address. To determine the sample quotes for dogs, we used a profile of a medium-sized 2-year-old mixed-breed dog, male dog. For cats, we used a profile of a 2-year-old American shorthair female cat. Quotes for both species were for accident and illness coverage with 80% reimbursement, a $500 deductible, and $5,000 or more in annual coverage.
Cost of pet insurance in Kentucky
The average cost of pet insurance in Kentucky is $54 per month. This is lower than the national average of $67, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner.
The average monthly cost of dog insurance is $57, and cat insurance is $29.
Pet insurance rates are slightly lower in Kentucky than in neighboring states, such as Tennessee, where the average cost of dog insurance is $62 and cat insurance is $31. The cost of pet insurance is also higher in Ohio, with average dog coverage of $61 and cat coverage at $32.
Why pet insurance is important if you live in Kentucky
As a Kentucky pet parent, having the right insurance can help protect your pet from exposure to:
Spider bites: Kentucky is home to two poisonous spiders, the black widow and the brown recluse. The black widow is common across the state, while the brown recluse is more common in western Kentucky. If you suspect a poisonous spider has bitten your pet, you should bring it to the vet for an evaluation as soon as possible. If either of these spiders bite your pet, treat it as an emergency. Pet insurance generally covers spider bites.
Snake bites: If you like to hike or you’re around heavily wooded areas in Kentucky, watch out for venomous snakes. Kentucky is home to the copperhead, pigmy rattlesnake, western cottonmouth, and the timber rattlesnake.[1] Similar to a spider bite, if you suspect a snake has bitten your pet, take it to the vet as soon as possible. Many pet insurers cover snake bites under an accident policy.
Kentucky pet regulations and laws
It’s a good idea for Kentucky residents to keep up with current pet regulations and laws, including:
Rabies vaccinations: Dog, cat, and ferret owners must have their pets vaccinated against rabies by 4 months and revaccinated when the immunization period expires.
Spaying and neutering: Before a dog or cat is released from veterinary professionals or an animal shelter, it must be spayed or neutered.
Leash laws: Some towns and counties in Kentucky also have leash laws. In Lexington, when a dog is outside it must be on a leash, behind a fence, or on the dog owner’s property and under supervision at all times.[2]
Types of pet insurance coverage
Three main types of pet insurance are available: accident and illness coverage, accident-only coverage, and wellness coverage.
Most dog and cat owners in the U.S. opt for a comprehensive plan that includes wellness coverage, according to the North American Pet Health Insurance Association.[3]
Accident and illness plan
Accident and illness insurance is the most popular coverage option among U.S. pet parents. It provides the most comprehensive coverage but is also the most expensive option. Some accident and illness plans also include wellness coverage, such as routine vaccinations, tests, or dental work.
Accident and illness plans typically cover:
Allergies
Arthritis
Cancer
Cruciate ligament injuries
Diabetes
Digestion issues
Ear infections
Heart disease
Hip dysplasia
Infections
Skin and ear infections
Surgeries
Swallowed objects and poisons
Urinary tract infections (UTIs)
Most accident and illness plans don’t cover pre-existing conditions, cosmetic procedures, or alternative treatments.
Accident-only plan
An accident-only plan is less expensive than accident and illness coverage. As the name suggests, accident-only insurance doesn’t cover things like chronic or congenital conditions, cancer, or routine veterinary care. It does cover your pet if it requires accident-related medical care, including diagnostic services and treatments.
An accident-only policy commonly covers:
Bite wounds
Broken bones
Broken teeth
Cuts and lacerations
Insect bites
Motor vehicle accidents
Snake bites
Swallowed objects
Torn nails
Unexpected accidents
Wellness plan
You can often purchase wellness plans as add-ons to many pet insurance policies at an additional cost. Some accident and illness plans also incorporate wellness coverage, such as dental benefits. Wellness insurance, also known as preventative coverage, can help you pay for your pet’s regular care and assist with early detection of health problems.
Here are some common examples of exams and treatments that wellness insurance covers:
Annual wellness exam
Blood work
Dental work
Flea and heartworm prevention
Screening and diagnostics
Vaccinations
How to find the best pet insurance in Kentucky
To find the best pet insurance policy for your furry friend in Kentucky, consider the following steps:
1. Evaluate your pet’s needs
Different breeds of dogs and cats are prone to different health issues. Your pet’s needs might also change as it ages. If you know your pet is more likely to encounter specific health risks, look for a plan that provides the necessary coverage. If you’re trying to insure older pets, make sure you identify if the insurer has any upper age restrictions.
2. Read customer reviews
To get a sense of the company’s customer service and identify any red flags, read reviews on sites like Trustpilot or the Better Business Bureau.
3. Compare multiple quotes
Once you’ve narrowed down your options, compare quotes between pet insurance companies to find the lowest rate. Also consider factors like coverage limits, deductibles, and reimbursement rates.
Kentucky pet insurance FAQs
If you want more information about pet insurance in Kentucky, check out these answers to some of the most commonly asked questions.
How much is pet insurance in Kentucky?
The average cost of pet insurance in Kentucky is $54 per month. Pet insurance companies use various factors to calculate the cost of a policy, including your pet’s age and breed, the type of coverage you choose, the deductible amount, reimbursement rate, and your ZIP code.
Is pet insurance more expensive in Kentucky?
The average monthly cost of pet insurance coverage in Kentucky is $54, which is slightly lower than the national average of $67, according to data from Fletch, Insurify’s pet insurance partner. Pet insurance rates are also slightly lower in Kentucky than in neighboring states, such as Tennessee and Ohio.
Does pet insurance cover pre-existing conditions in Kentucky?
Probably not. Most pet insurance companies in Kentucky don’t cover pre-existing medical conditions. Some pet insurance companies offer pet insurance for a curable pre-existing condition if your pet has been symptom-free for a defined period of time.
What is the best pet insurance company in Kentucky?
The best pet insurance company for your pet will depend on your budget and your pet’s needs. Some of the top pet insurance companies in Kentucky include Figo, Embrace, and Pets Best.
