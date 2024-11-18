Best Pet Insurance in Kentucky (2024)

Best pet insurance companies in Kentucky

Pet insurance can help you pay for vet bills if your pet is injured or gets sick. When looking for pet insurance in Kentucky, consider price and other important factors including deductible amounts, annual coverage limits, and reimbursement rates.

The following table highlights some of the best pet insurance companies in Kentucky.

Insurance Company ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Dogs ▲ ▼ Sample Monthly Quote for Cats ▲ ▼ Deductible Options ▲ ▼ Annual Limit ▲ ▼ Reimbursement Options ▲ ▼ Figo $17 $7 $100, $250, $500, $750 $5,000, $10,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%, 100% Embrace $20 $14 $100, $250, $500, $700, $1,000 $5,000, $8,000, $10,000, $15,000, unlimited 70%, 80%, 90% Pets Best

$22 $14 $50, $100, $200, $250, $500, $1,000 $5,000 or unlimited 70%, 80%, 90%

Figo: Best for the budget

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $17

Sample monthly quote for cats: $7

Plans available: Accident and illness, add-on wellness coverage, optional vet exam fees

If you want pet insurance but you’re on a tight budget, Figo pet insurance offers affordable coverage for dogs and cats. To save even more, take advantage of a 5% multi-pet discount or a 5% military discount. Unlike some pet insurers, Figo doesn’t have an upper limit, so you can enroll any pet that’s 8 weeks or older.

Figo also offers a wellness “powerup,” which provides money back toward preventative care such as vaccines or dental care.

Pros May cover some curable pre-existing conditions

No upper age restrictions

Quick claims process Cons Six-month waiting period for orthopedic conditions

Doesn’t cover prescription food

Negative customer reviews about claim denials

Embrace: Best for unlimited coverage

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $20

Sample monthly quote for cats: $14

Plans available: Accident and illness, wellness coverage, optional exam fees and prescription drug coverage

Embrace pet insurance offers highly customizable plans, with annual reimbursement rates from $5,000 to unlimited. You can also choose from several annual deductible and reimbursement options. To save more on your monthly pet insurance premiums, take advantage of Embrace’s 10% multi-pet discount or 5% military discount.

Pros 10% multi-pet discount

24/7 pet helpline

Visit any licensed vet Cons No accident and illness coverage for pets 15 or older

Can’t customize accident-only plan for senior pets

Doesn’t cover nutritional supplements without wellness coverage

Pets Best: Best for senior pets

Sample monthly quote for dogs: $20

Sample monthly quote for cats: $14

Plans available: Accident only, accident and illness (Essential, Plus, Elite), and routine care coverage

Pets Best offers pet insurance for cats and dogs. With no upper age limits, you can insure your pet as long as it’s older than 7 weeks. You can take your pet to any licensed vet in the U.S. or Canada. It’s easy to submit a claim using the Pets Best mobile app.

If you purchase a policy with Pets Best and decide it’s not the right plan for your pet and haven’t made a claim, you have 30 days from your policy effective date to return it for a full refund.

Pros 5% multi-pet discount

No upper age restrictions

24/7 pet helpline Cons Six-month waiting period for cruciate ligament issues

Only two annual coverage options ($5,000 or unlimited)

No exotic pet coverage