The Best Car Insurance for Bad Drivers (2024)

Cheapest recent rates
Drivers using Insurify have found quotes as cheap as $34/mo for liability only and $46/mo for full coverage.
Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 100+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from March 13, 2024. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.
Speeding tickets, accidents, DUIs, and other moving violations can make it difficult to find affordable car insurance. For example, a speeding ticket pushes the monthly average cost of minimum-coverage car insurance from $103 to $146, according to Insurify data.
The more serious the violation, the more expensive your insurance will become. Some situations, like a DUI, can make it difficult to find coverage at all.
But some car insurance companies cater to drivers with problems on their driving records. Comparing rates from multiple companies can help you find the coverage you need at the lowest price available to you.
Quick Facts
On average, full-coverage insurance costs $210 per month for a driver with a clean record, $349 for someone with a DUI, and $307 for a driver with an at-fault accident.
If you have a bad record, comparing quotes from different insurance companies will help you find the best rates.
Taking a defensive driving course or looking for vehicle-based or policy discounts might decrease your insurance rates.
Best for drivers with one at-fault accident: GEICO
4.3
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$54/mo
Full Coverage
$119/mo
If you’ve been a GEICO customer for five years and accident-free during that time, you may be able to buy or earn accident forgiveness, depending on the state where you live.[1] The catch is you’ll have to add accident forgiveness before something happens — you can’t add it after an accident.
Even with a bad driving record, you may qualify for certain GEICO discounts by taking a defensive driving course, using seat belts, and having a car with built-in safety features. You might also qualify for a membership or employee discount if you belong to one of more than 500 organizations that GEICO partners with.
Pros
Good rates for good drivers, seniors, and young drivers
Accident forgiveness available
Cons
High rates for drivers with certain violations, like DUIs
No rideshare or new car replacement coverage available
Everything good except the price.
RAY - December 4, 2023
Verified
I have not had problems; prices just remain high with little to no customer service and little benefit from 26+ years of customer loyalty.
Elizabeth - December 3, 2023
Verified
I had been with them a few years until they started raising my rates every time I was up for renewal. I got a new quote from another company that was $50 less than GEICO for the same coverage. That's not how to show customer loyalty, and it's the reason GEICO lost me as a customer.
4.4
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$53/mo
Full Coverage
$115/mo
State Farm offers some of the lowest rates for drivers with a DUI or DWIon their record. If you’ve been convicted of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, or driving while intoxicated, maintaining a clean record going forward should be your top priority for decreasing future premiums. State Farm can help you practice good driving habits and earn a potential discount with its Drive Safe & Save app. The app monitors your driving and alerts you to dangerous behaviors, including turning corners too fast and hard braking.
A DUI can also lead to driver’s license suspension, and your state may require you to file an SR-22 document — as proof of financial responsibility — to get it reinstated. Your State Farm insurance agent should be able to help you with this process. State Farm ranked above average for overall customer satisfaction in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Claims Satisfaction Study.
Pros
High rates of customer satisfaction
Rideshare insurance available
Cons
No gap insurance offering
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
I am happy with their coverage. I just bought a new car, and my insurance quadrupled. YIKES.
4.3
JD Power
829
Liability Only
$89/mo
Full Coverage
$198/mo
If you’ve received a speeding ticket, Travelers offers one of your best options for affordable auto coverage. You might benefit from purchasing a Responsible Driver Plan from Travelers. These plans provide qualifying drivers with optional insurance coverage features like accident and minor violation forgiveness. But it’s not clear from the Travelers website what you need to do to qualify for this coverage, so you should talk to an agent to see if you might qualify.
You can also receive discounts for signing up for the company’s telematics program (IntelliDrive), receiving a quote before your current auto policy ends, paying your premium up front, and making consistent on-time payments.
Pros
Accident forgiveness available
Robust coverage selections and discount offerings
Cons
Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois
High number of negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau
Superior customer service.
Susan - November 25, 2023
Verified
They are the best.
David - November 15, 2023
Verified
I have no tickets and no accidents, yet my premiums keep going up every year.
The cheapest car insurance company for you depends on several factors, including whether you have an at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or driving under the influence (DUI) conviction on your driving record.
Below, you’ll find several insurers that offer low rates, along with their average monthly premiums for three main types of driving violations. COUNTRY Financial, NJM, and Auto-Owners offer some of the lowest average liability-only quotes for drivers with bad records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Friday, March 1 at 11:00 AM PST.
Insurance Company
At-Fault Accident
DUI/DWI
Speeding Ticket
COUNTRY Financial
28
33
25
Auto-Owners
48
59
46
USAA
56
71
53
NJM
58
50
57
Hugo
59
66
67
State Farm
63
82
59
GEICO
66
84
62
Allstate
76
96
71
Erie
83
71
80
Mile Auto
92
85
85
American Family
96
119
91
Root
98
85
94
Safeco
98
102
89
National General
100
122
91
Nationwide
105
130
98
Dairyland
107
129
102
Progressive
110
127
103
Travelers
112
138
106
Metromile
117
102
112
Elephant
123
152
114
CSAA
125
141
112
Direct Auto
127
146
118
Mercury
134
133
126
Farmers
135
171
126
Liberty Mutual
136
147
127
GAINSCO
141
184
129
Chubb
145
180
138
Commonwealth Casualty
145
144
125
State Auto
146
155
126
The General
153
180
143
Clearcover
154
135
116
Bristol West
157
200
153
AssuranceAmerica
159
178
155
Shelter
162
144
153
21st Century
162
191
155
The Hartford
196
170
187
Infinity
211
270
225
Amica
280
242
271
How to get car insurance with a bad driving record
Generally, people with poor driving records face higher car insurance costs. But you can take steps to find the most affordable coverage available to you.
Research non-standard insurers. If you’re having trouble finding coverage from a standard insurance company, you can look for ones that specialize in high-risk car insurance. For example, The General says it can cover different types of high-risk drivers, from those who have never been insured before to ones with accidents or moving violations.
Check your state’s assigned-risk insurance pool. States that have assigned-risk pools require every insurer operating in the state to participate. When you apply for coverage through the pool, the state will assign your policy to a participating insurer who must offer you coverage.[2] But not every state has an assigned-risk pool, and you’ll generally pay higher rates if you get coverage this way.
Consider pay-per-mile or telematics insurance. Usage-based insurance may be an option worth considering if you don’t drive many miles or are focused on improving your driving skills. Pay-per-mile coverage allows you to pay only for the miles you drive, while telematics policies usually reward good driving with lower rates.
How does a bad driving record affect car insurance?
If you have a bad driving record, you may have trouble finding an insurer that’s willing to cover your vehicle. And when you do find coverage, it’s almost certainly going to cost more than a driver with a good record would pay.
Insurers that cover higher-risk drivers take on a higher chance of having to pay out claims for those drivers, so they charge more.
Below, you’ll find national average monthly quotes for liability-only car insurance by driving history and the average increase after each type of incident. Drivers with a DUI or at-fault accident tend to pay the highest average rates.
Driving Record
Average Monthly Quote
% Increase
Clean
$103
0%
Speeding ticket
$146
42%
At-fault accident
$151
47%
DUI/DWI
$171
66%
How to get cheaper car insurance with a bad record
You’ll typically face higher car insurance costs if you have a bad record, but you can take some steps to get the best rate possible for your situation.
Bundle car and home insurance. Some insurers may look more favorably on your record if you have multiple policies with them. So you should consider insurers that can also provide homeowners coverage.
Take a defensive driving course. Depending on your state, you may be able to get points removed from your record if you go to driving school and pass a defensive driving course. Plus, brushing up on your defensive driving skills might help you drive more safely in the future.
Wait for offenses to leave your record. If a past ticket is due for removal from your record soon, you may be better off waiting until your record is clean before shopping for a new policy.
Talk to a broker or agent. If you have a complex driving history, you may want to talk to a professional who can help you explore your options and speak to an underwriting department on your behalf. Be completely honest with them about your record so they have accurate information to work with.
Compare quotes from multiple insurers. Comparison shopping is a good way to find the lowest rates available to you as a high-risk driver. You can use a comparison website to see quotes from multiple companies.
What is considered a bad driving record?
Specifics vary, but insurers generally view driving records as bad if they include major offenses or a pattern of repeated traffic violations. The severity of the infractions on your record also matters.
“Totaling a car is very different from knocking off a mirror,” says Ben Guttman, an insurance broker at North Central Insurance Agency. “Having a speeding ticket for 10 miles over the limit is very different from having a speeding ticket for 30 miles over the limit, where you’re bordering on reckless driving.”
These are the main types of offenses that appear on a driving record:
DUI or DWI: Driving under the influence or driving while intoxicated can lead to fines, license suspension, a prison sentence, and other consequences. You can receive a DUI conviction if you drive while impaired by drugs or alcohol. Even if you seem to be driving normally, you can receive a DUI conviction if the police pull you over and tests show that the concentration of drugs or alcohol in your body exceeds your state’s legal limit.[3]
At-fault accident: If your actions or negligence cause a crash, it appears on your record as an at-fault accident. Potential indications of fault include speeding, texting while driving, driving while intoxicated, failing to respect right of way, rear-ending another vehicle, and not keeping your car in working order. Multiple drivers can be responsible for the same accident if they each contributed to causing it.
Speeding ticket: This is the most common type of traffic violation. You can receive a speeding ticket if a police officer finds that you’re driving above the posted speed limit. You can also get a speeding ticket if you drive faster than an officer finds reasonable given the traffic or weather conditions on the road.[4]
Drivers with bad records FAQs
Learn more about buying insurance with a bad driving record below.
What are the best insurance companies for drivers with bad records?
Some of the best car insurance companies for drivers with bad records are GEICO, State Farm, and Travelers. These insurers offer some of the lowest rates for drivers with traffic violations.
What is the cheapest insurance company for a bad driving record?
COUNTRY Financial, NJM, and Auto-Owners are the three cheapest insurance companies for drivers with bad records. COUNTRY Financial offers liability-only policies that start as low as $24 per month. NJM and Auto-Owners have monthly liability rates of $55 and $45, respectively, for drivers with incidents on their motor vehicle records.
Do all insurance companies check your driving record?
Yes, all car insurance companies check your driving record when you apply because they need to know how risky it is to provide coverage for you.
Why is car insurance more expensive with a bad record?
Car insurance costs more for drivers with bad records because insurers charge higher premiums to higher-risk drivers. Auto insurance companies charge higher premiums to offset the risk of that driver’s behavior leading to claims.
How long will your record be bad after an accident, speeding ticket, or DUI?
How long offenses stay on your record varies by state. Accidents and speeding tickets typically remain on your record for up to five years. A DUI is a more serious violation, and it could stay on your record for 10 to 15 years or for your entire life, depending on where you live.
What should you do if an insurer denies coverage because of a bad record?
If an insurer denies coverage, you should check with other insurers to see if any of them will sell you a policy. If you can’t find insurance on the private market, your state might have an exchange that will cover you. This option will likely be very expensive.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
Sarah Brodsky
Sarah Brodsky is a freelance writer with 15 years of experience covering personal finance and economics. She enjoys delving into the details of insurance, credit, loans, and the labor market. She’s written for publications including Bankrate, CNET, and Investopedia, and she’s created content for brands like Credit Karma, KeyBank, and Thrivent. When she’s not writing, you might find her learning languages or baking pizza. She has an AB in economics from the University of Chicago, and she lives in St. Louis, MO. Connect with her on LinkedIn.