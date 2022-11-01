Although investment in Dallas’s popular rapid transit system continues to increase, a great majority of workers still drive solo to and from their jobs. This means more cars and more accidents on Dallas roadways. Making sure they are protected with affordable car insurance is at the top of the list for any driving Dallasite.

The Dallas-Fort Worth area is one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States—right up there with New York and LA. More than 95 percent of households there have at least one car on the road, which means getting around the streets safely depends heavily on making sure you have an auto insurance policy in place to protect you and your family.