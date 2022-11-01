4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Although investment in Dallas’s popular rapid transit system continues to increase, a great majority of workers still drive solo to and from their jobs. This means more cars and more accidents on Dallas roadways. Making sure they are protected with affordable car insurance is at the top of the list for any driving Dallasite.
The Dallas-Fort Worth area is one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States—right up there with New York and LA. More than 95 percent of households there have at least one car on the road, which means getting around the streets safely depends heavily on making sure you have an auto insurance policy in place to protect you and your family.
Car Insurance in Dallas, TX
The average cost of Texas car insurance will vary from city to city and between insurance companies. Insurify analyzed the latest insurance rates in Dallas, TX to find you the cheapest quotes in the area.
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Dallas is $260 per month, or $3120 annually.
Car insurance in Dallas is $45 more than the average cost of car insurance in Texas.
The cheapest car insurance provider in Dallas on average is Mile Auto, but you should always compare quotes to find your best personal rate.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Dallas, TX
The cost of car insurance can vary depending on the insurance provider. That’s because every insurance provider values information like your driving history and your credit score a little bit differently. Although the following car insurance companies offer the cheapest auto insurance premiums on average, it’s always important to compare quotes. Use Insurify to find your best rate today!
|Insurance Provider in Dallas
|Progressive
|$169 /mo
|State Farm
|$170 /mo
|Direct Auto
|$240 /mo
|Nationwide
|$254 /mo
|Mercury
|$268 /mo
Best Car Insurance in Dallas, TX
The Insurify Composite Score is calculated by analyzing multiple factors that indicate the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company. Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings, Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys, mobile app reviews, and user-generated company reviews. The following are the top rated companies that offer car insurance in Dallas. For the complete list, see Insurify's best car insurance companies .
|Best Companies
|Score
|Clearcover
|97
|$145 /mo
|Nationwide
|89
|$266 /mo
|American Family
|89
|$275 /mo
|Safeco
|86
|$220 /mo
|Liberty Mutual
|82
|$322 /mo
Average Car Insurance Cost
|Texas Cities
|Houston
|$222/mo
|San Antonio
|$225/mo
|Austin
|$203/mo
|Fort Worth
|$190/mo
|Dallas
|$258/mo
|Texas
|$220/mo
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Texas
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Texas roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Texas[1] are:
$30,000 per person for bodily injury
$60,000 per accident for bodily injury
As a major part of your liability insurance, bodily injury coverage covers medical bills for people other than the policyholder who are injured during an accident. Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who is responsible for the collision is also responsible for paying for any resulting expenses, either through their car insurance provider or out of pocket.
$25,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident.
Dallas Car Insurance Rates by Driver Age
Want lower car insurance rates in Dallas? While you can control some factors that go into informing your insurance rates, age isn’t one of them. Dallas drivers in their 60s enjoy the lowest insurance rates, at an average of $215 per month. Because more accidents tend to happen in your 70s, however, this age group will see insurance rates rise nearly $40 to an average of $253 per month. Drivers in their 20s also have higher monthly premiums because they too are at a greater claims risk. Dallas drivers in their 20s can expect to pay an average of $332 a month to be on the road.
|Driver's Age
|teens
|$630
|20s
|$333
|30s
|$257
|40s
|$250
|50s
|$273
|60s
|$216
|70s
|$254
|80s
|$253
Dallas Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
Though Dallas may be the perfect place to live, no one is perfect in the Big D. Driving mistakes happen, and when they do, they can greatly impact the amount you pay in insurance. Dallas drivers with no violations on their record can expect to pay an average of $269 a month in insurance. Make a driving mistake, and it only goes up from there. While speeding or rolling through a stop sign will increase your monthly insurance rates to an average of $315 and $318, respectively, having an at-fault accident on your driving record can translate to an average monthly insurance premium of $325.
|Driving History
|No Violation
|$270
|Speeding Ticket
|$316
|At-Fault Accident
|$326
|Failure to Stop for Red Light / Stop Sign
|$319
Dallas Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
Dallas drivers know that many things go into calculating how much they pay for insurance, including their credit score. Because auto insurance rates are based on a driver’s calculated risk, it makes sense that creditworthiness is considered too. In Dallas, drivers with an excellent credit score pay $286 (on average) monthly to insure their ride. While your credit score may only change your insurance premiums by a minimal amount, everything adds up. Want to improve your credit score? Keep paying your bills on time—including your car insurance premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Excellent
|$287
|Good
|$287
|Average
|$280
|Poor
|$275
Find local Dallas agents
TexCap Insurance12404 Park Central Dr,
Dallas, TX 75251-1800
Stogner & Associates Insurance5538 South Hampton Road,
Dallas, TX 75232
Insurance One Agency, LC14180 N. Dallas Parkway,
Dallas, TX 75254
Monarch Insurance Group17440 Dallas Parkway,
Dallas, TX 75287
Porter-Brandenburg Agency, Inc12160 Abrams Rd.,
Suite 107, Dallas, TX 75243
The Prevail Insurance Group100 Crescent Ct.,
Dallas, TX 75201
CoVerica5999 Summerside Dr Ste 200,
Dallas, TX 75252
SIG/ Powell Insurance Group12801 N Central Expressway,
Dallas, TX 75243
Swingle, Collins & Associates13760 Noel Rd,
Ste 600, Dallas, TX 75240
Benefit Resource Group6211 W. Northwest Hwy,
Dallas, TX 75225
Dallas, TX DMV Information
Here in Dallas, you’ll want to visit a local county tax office to deal with any odds and ends related to car registration. The county tax assessor-collector offices provide most vehicle title and registration services, including registration renewals (license plates and registration stickers), vehicle title transfers, change of address on motor vehicle records, non-fee license plates (such as purple heart and disabled veterans license plates), disabled parking placards, copies of registration receipts, and temporary registration. Locations include North Dallas, South Dallas, Garland, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, and Oak Cliff, and residents are urged to complete their transactions online whenever possible. Some simple registration transactions can even be completed at their more than 80 Neighborhood Registration Locations inside grocery stores like Kroger, Tom Thumb, and Fiesta Mart.
Public Transportation in Dallas, TX
Dallas Area Rapid Transit (DART) gets you around Dallas, Texas, and 12 surrounding cities with an extensive network of DART light-rail, Trinity Railway Express commuter rail, bus routes, and paratransit services. The system moves more than 220,000 passengers per day across a 700-square-mile service area. With numerous expansion and alignment projects in the works, Dallas’s forward-looking transit system is readying itself to accommodate the nearly four million new residents expected by 2045. Rideshare options in Dallas include familiar pick-up options like Uber and Lyft and Dallas-launched ride option Get Me. As always, you can schedule a taxi virtually anywhere across the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. Of note: Dallas is one of Uber’s three initial launch markets for Uber Air. Keep your eye on the skies!
How to get the best and cheapest car insurance in Dallas, TX
Though the constantly modernized public transit system is attractive to some, many are bent on getting around the metroplex on their own four wheels. This kind of independence is the same reason why drivers use Insurify to find their own best insurance rates among the hundreds of providers out there.
Most people just want to get around town on their own—even when driving in an area as large as Dallas. You can avoid the fares and fees associated with public transit, but you can’t get around making sure you have the kind of car insurance that will make you feel safe taking to the streets in your daily driver. That’s why Insurify is here—for drivers like you who want to get the best insurance coverage they can at the most affordable price.
FAQs - Dallas, TX Car Insurance
Although you can sometimes be covered for short trips into Mexico, Mexico doesn’t recognize American auto policies. Each Mexican state sets potential civil and criminal liability amounts a driver would be responsible for in case of a fatality. You should therefore buy a Mexican liability insurance policy to keep in step with Mexican law and avoid any large financial burdens that could arise from an accident. These types of policies can be bought in Texas from some agents and will ensure you peace of mind when traveling.
For the most part, if your son is going to school full-time and his primary address is still your house, you can keep him on your policy. Keeping children on your policy ensures that when they borrow the car while at home, they are covered and likewise if they were to drive someone else’s car while at school. If they take a car to college with them, it’s important to keep them on your policy as well—and it’s cheaper. You’ll still want to contact your insurer, however, to let them know where the car will be parked (also known as the “garaging address”). Sometimes rates can go up or down depending on that location.
Believe it or not, you could live across the street from someone with a different ZIP code and see a difference in your insurance bill. This model of geographic pricing means that insurers take into consideration the number of accidents and theft claims there are within a certain ZIP code and use that to calculate how much they will charge you for insurance. Although driving habits and driving record certainly are also a major part of that calculation as well, ZIP code is usually the first thing any car insurance comparison site will ask you.
Insurify Insights
How Dallas Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Dallas, Texas below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Dallas drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Texas in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Nissan Altima
Most Popular Car in Dallas
#137
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Texas
#161
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Texas
#108
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Texas
#34
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Texas
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Dallas drivers rank 155 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #155
- Percent of drivers in Dallas with an accident: 8.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Dallas drivers rank 108 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #108
- Percent of drivers in Dallas with a DUI: 1.3%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Texas, Dallas drivers rank 188 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #188
- Percent of drivers in Dallas with a reckless driving offense: 0.8%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Texas, Dallas drivers rank 195 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #195
- Percent of drivers in Dallas with a reckless driving violation: 0.8%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Texas, Dallas drivers rank 137 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #137
- Percent of drivers in Dallas with a speeding ticket: 8.2%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Dallas drivers rank 198 in clean driving records across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #198
- Percent of drivers in Dallas with clean record: 80.1%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Dallas drivers rank 54 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Texas.
- Rank within state: #54
- Percent of drivers in Dallas with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 1.27%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
