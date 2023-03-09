How to Get a Texas Drivers License: A Step-by-Step Guide

Texas driver’s license requirements

You must satisfy several requirements to receive a driver’s license in the Lone Star State. The first steps include proving your U.S. citizenship or lawful presence in the country, establishing Texas residency, and providing proof of your identity and Social Security number. You must also have a current Texas vehicle registration and proof of insurance coverage for each car you own.

Texas has age-based requirements, too. Drivers younger than 18 must complete a driver education course and go through the two phases of a graduated driver licensing program. And if you’re 18 to 24, you must take a six-hour adult driver education course.

Most applicants must pass a knowledge test and a driving skills test. The final step is to pay the required fees and meet any other state requirements. Then, you can get your Texas driver’s license and hit the road safely and legally.

Good to Know Texas teenagers have four options for driver education courses:[2] Traditional driver education taught by a certified training school

An online course taught by a certified driver training school

Training from their parents

A course offered in a public school

What documents do you need to get a driver’s license in Texas?

When you’re ready to apply for your driver’s license, you’ll need to bring the following documents with you to a driver’s license office location:

Completed application

Social Security card

Birth certificate, passport, or permanent resident identification card

Utility bill or another document for proof of residency

Driver’s license or school ID card for proof of identity

Motor vehicle registration and proof of insurance for your cars in Texas

Proof of driver education completion if under 18 and applying for your first driver’s license in Texas

How much does a driver’s license cost in Texas?

When getting or renewing your Texas driver’s license, you’ll encounter some fees. Your license type will determine how much you pay. If you’re younger than 18 and getting a learner license, the cost is $16. You’ll pay $33 if you’re older than 18 and getting a new license or renewing an existing one, but adding a motorcycle will cost you $16. And drivers 85 and older pay just $9 for their license, but it expires after two years rather than the standard eight years.[3]