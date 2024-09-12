Home>Car Insurance>Texas

Best Car Insurance for Senior Drivers in Texas (2024)

State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are three of the best car insurance companies for senior drivers in Texas.

Michelle Lambright Black
Written byMichelle Lambright Black
Michelle Lambright Black
Michelle Lambright Black

Michelle Lambright Black is a credit expert, freelance writer, and founder of CreditWriter.com. She has over 20 years of experience writing and speaking about credit and money, and focuses on helping families and small business owners make smart, informed decisions about their credit, money, and financial products (including insurance). Michelle's work has appeared in publications such as Yahoo! Finance, Reader's Digest, Parents, FICO, Forbes, Bankrate, The Seattle Times, MarketWatch, BuySide from Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and more. She's also a three-time finalist for the best personal finance freelancer award from the Plutus Foundation. When she isn't writing or speaking about credit and money, Michelle loves to travel with her family or read a good book. You can connect with Michelle on Instagram or Twitter

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated September 16, 2024

Save up to $852 by comparing quotes from the top 100+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

Senior drivers in Texas in their 60s pay an average of $93 per month for liability car insurance and $191 for full coverage. But older drivers in their 70s and 80s will likely face increased auto insurance premiums.

One of the best ways to find cheap coverage as a senior driver is to compare car insurance quotes online. Here’s what you need to know about car insurance for senior drivers in Texas.

Quick Facts

  • Senior drivers pay lower insurance rates compared to young drivers thanks to more driving experience.

  • Drivers 70 and older often see insurance premiums increase because the risk of having an accident rises again with age.

  • Many car insurance companies offer policy discounts for senior drivers that can help you manage the cost of your auto insurance premiums.[1]

Best car insurance companies for seniors in Texas

If you’re looking for car insurance in Texas, it’s a good idea to shop around and compare quotes from multiple car insurance companies to find the best deal available. Below, you can learn more about a few of the best car insurance companies for senior drivers in the Lone Star State to help make the research process easier.

State Farm: Best for low rates

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.2
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$67/mo

State Farm is a good option for senior citizens in Texas interested in finding the cheapest car insurance rates. The company offers several insurance endorsements and about a dozen discounts. Customers have the opportunity to bundle auto coverage with other insurance products, like homeowners or renters coverage.

Pros

  • Multiple available car insurance discounts

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Excellent)

Cons

  • Gap insurance not available

  • Accident forgiveness not available

Read more driver reviews of State Farm
Serge - September 16, 2024
Verified

Good

This well-known company offers better prices for homeowners, but not so much for cars.
Christine - September 16, 2024
Verified

I had to update my car insurance and was initially given a fair quote. However, I was double charged. I called twice and was told that it was a mistake. The agent told me that my monthly payment was way over the initial quote. It's been three weeks and I'm still waiting to hear back from the agent.

I had to update my car insurance and was initially given a fair quote. However, I was double charged. I called twice and was told that it was a mistake. The agent told me that my monthly payment was way over the initial quote. It's been three weeks and I'm still waiting to hear back from the agent.
Courtney - September 16, 2024
Verified

Insurance Companies Are Too Expensive! Need Cheaper Rates!

It's just too expensive! We, as ordinary people, are struggling. We need a break once in a while. It feels like we're making a car payment, and it shouldn't be like this. We're looking to insurance companies for cheaper rates. We have no accidents, so we need help!

USAA: Best for veterans, military members, and their families

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.6
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.4/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$66/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$119/mo

USAA offers low-cost car insurance for eligible senior citizens in Texas. To qualify for a car insurance policy from USAA, senior drivers must have a military connection — either as a current or former military member or an eligible family member. USAA’s rates are lower than the national average.

Pros

  • Variety of available discounts

  • Affordable car insurance rates for veterans, military members, and their families

Cons

  • Not all drivers are eligible for insurance coverage

  • No physical locations

Read more driver reviews of USAA
Jesse - September 16, 2024
Verified

What they promise is what you get!

I have never had a problem with USAA.
William - September 16, 2024
Verified

Shopping

They started with competitive prices, but there were too many increases without any claims.
Kay - September 16, 2024
Verified

Horrible

The person handling our case would not return calls, nor would his manager.

GEICO: Best for accident forgiveness

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
User Reviews
3.1
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.0/10
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$40/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$73/mo

GEICO is another solid car insurance company worth considering for senior drivers in the state of Texas and elsewhere. Unlike some other insurance companies, GEICO offers eligible Texas drivers the opportunity to earn or purchase accident forgiveness coverage — a benefit that could save you money if you or someone on your policy is in an at-fault accident.

Pros

  • Wide range of available discounts for senior drivers 

  • User-friendly mobile app and website

Cons

  • Guaranteed renewal program for older drivers not available in Texas

  • Rideshare and gap insurance not available

Read more driver reviews of GEICO
Marcus - September 16, 2024
Verified

Good

It's good, but I'm just looking for a lower price.
Alwyn - September 16, 2024
Verified

I Need to Come Back

Great.
Patricia - September 16, 2024
Verified

Geico Insurance

Insurance companies can sometimes feel like a scam. We pay years of insurance, get in one accident, and then they charge double. How does that make sense? No accidents and still paying high rates, then one accident and you're charged outrageous prices. There needs to be a change.

  • Insurify reviewed a variety of car insurance companies when choosing the best options for senior drivers in Texas. We considered factors like the best insurance rates for Texas seniors, availability of mature driver discounts, policyholder benefits, customer service reputation, and more.

    Quotes for State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Cost of car insurance for senior drivers

As you age, your insurance risks change, and insurers will adjust your car insurance costs according to your age group.[2] In general, drivers in their 60s pay the lowest insurance premiums by age, but drivers age 70 and older begin to see a slight increase in the price of their car insurance rates.

Compare average liability quotes by driver age for senior drivers in Texas.

Senior Driver Rates

Shop for Auto Insurance in Texas

Insurify partners with 100+ insurers for real quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Discounts for senior drivers

Depending on your age, driving record, and financial situation, Texas car insurance rates could become more difficult to manage for some senior drivers. Yet if you shop around, you may find that some insurers offer senior discounts that have the potential to save you money and help you find more competitive rates.

Below are some examples of car insurance discounts that might be available from different auto insurance companies.

  • Mature driver discount: A senior discount may be available to drivers older than 65. You might need to meet certain criteria to qualify, such as having a clean driving record or maintaining continuous insurance coverage.

  • Good driver discount: People without a recent speeding ticket on their driving record or who haven’t had any at-fault accidents for a certain period of time may be eligible for this type of discount from certain insurers.

  • Defensive driving course discount: Some insurance companies may offer senior drivers a discount for taking a defensive driving course. But mature drivers might have to repeat the course every few years to keep their lower rates.

  • Military member discount: Veterans, active-duty military members, and drivers facing emergency deployment may qualify for discounts on their car insurance rates from many different insurance companies.

  • AARP member discount: The AARP Auto Insurance Program from The Hartford offers senior drivers discounts on auto insurance.

  • Low-mileage driver discount: If you’re a senior who drives limited miles, you may be able to find an insurance company that offers lower premiums for low-mileage drivers.

Car insurance for seniors FAQS

As a senior driver in Texas, it’s important to search for the cheapest rates and the best insurance products for your specific coverage needs. The following information can help answer your remaining questions about car insurance for seniors.

  • Why do auto insurance rates increase for seniors?

    In general, seniors qualify for more affordable car insurance than younger drivers because mature drivers tend to have more experience behind the wheel. But drivers 70 and older have a higher risk of vehicle accidents. As a result, the average cost of car insurance rates for drivers tends to increase around this age as well.

    For more insight, you can speak to a licensed insurance agent.

  • Does the cost of car insurance go down when you retire?

    Retiring won’t specifically affect your auto insurance premium, but you can save money on car insurance when you retire in a few potential ways.

    For example, if you’re driving your vehicle less in retirement, you can search for an insurer that offers low-mileage car insurance. This type of insurance coverage might make sense for you if you don’t plan to put many miles on your vehicle after you stop working.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance for seniors?

    Senior drivers in Texas may find the cheapest car insurance for seniors with State Farm. The average State Farm monthly quote for senior drivers is $28 for liability-only coverage and $51 for full coverage.

    But it’s a good idea to compare rates from multiple insurance companies to make sure you find the best auto insurance and premiums for your budget. Your personal driving record, driving habits, coverage selections, deductible, car insurance discount options, and other factors can affect your premiums.

  • Does AARP have cheaper car insurance?

    Some senior citizen drivers might save money on auto insurance by using the AARP Auto Insurance Program through The Hartford. AARP members 50 and older may qualify for a discount of up to 10% on their insurance premiums using this program.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Sources

  1. Insurance Information Institiute. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
Michelle Lambright Black
Michelle Lambright Black

Michelle Lambright Black is a credit expert, freelance writer, and founder of CreditWriter.com. She has over 20 years of experience writing and speaking about credit and money, and focuses on helping families and small business owners make smart, informed decisions about their credit, money, and financial products (including insurance). Michelle's work has appeared in publications such as Yahoo! Finance, Reader's Digest, Parents, FICO, Forbes, Bankrate, The Seattle Times, MarketWatch, BuySide from Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and more. She's also a three-time finalist for the best personal finance freelancer award from the Plutus Foundation. When she isn't writing or speaking about credit and money, Michelle loves to travel with her family or read a good book. You can connect with Michelle on Instagram or Twitter

Learn More
linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersAuto and Life Insurance Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate