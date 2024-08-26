How Long Does an Insurance Company Have to Investigate an Auto Claim in Texas?

Time limits for auto insurance investigations in Texas

Texas law establishes time frames for each step of the insurance claims process. Keep in mind that these periods only apply when you’ve filed a claim with your insurance company. If you have to file a claim against another driver’s insurance company, the rules are different because you don’t have an insurance contract with the other driver’s insurer.

Here’s an overview of each time frame in the car insurance investigation process in Texas.[1] [2]

Initial acknowledgement period

The first step requires you to file an insurance claim with your insurer. In most cases, you have up to the statute of limitations, which is two years from the accident date, to do so. But it’s a good idea to file your claim as soon as possible.

Most insurance companies will let you file a claim online, by phone, or through their mobile app. Be sure to include all details related to the accident and attach evidence of the damage in the form of police reports, medical records, photos, and videos. You should also keep receipts for any expenses you incur as a result of the accident.

Investigation period

After you file an insurance claim, the insurance company typically has around 15 days to acknowledge receiving your claim. If it needs additional information for the claims adjuster, it’ll need to request it during this time.

Make yourself available so that you can answer the adjuster’s questions promptly. You might also want to get the claims adjuster’s contact information and document all your conversations with them.

Decision deadline

Once the insurance adjuster has everything they need, they have another 15 days to approve or deny your claim. Additionally, if the adjuster denies your claim, you should receive a written explanation with reasons for the denial.

Payment deadline

Upon approval, the insurance company must pay out your claim within five business days. Remember that your insurer will subtract your deductible from your payout. For example, if your car goes to an auto body shop, you’ll be responsible for paying your deductible, and then your insurer will pay out the rest of your approved claim.

If the insurer fails to compensate you within five days, it can face legal consequences.