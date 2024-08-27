What Age Does Insurance Go Down in Texas?

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
New Texas drivers, like teenagers, generally pay more for car insurance since insurers typically see inexperienced drivers as high-risk and prone to accidents. By age 20, rates start to come down, with age 25 being the sweet spot when most insurance companies give new drivers a break on price.[1]
You may continue to see rates decrease, depending on your driving record and other factors, in your 30s, 40s, 50s, and even in your 60s. But once you turn 70, insurance companies will likely start to bump up your rates again as accident risks increase.
A teen driver (or their parents) may need to budget a bit extra for car insurance premiums for their first few years behind the wheel. But the good news is that premiums typically drop as drivers get older.
Texas teens pay average rates of $203 per month for a liability-only policy, whereas drivers in their 20s pay $149 per month, on average.
Rates get even lower as you get older, with the lowest rates typically hitting in your 40s, 50s, and 60s.
Liability-Only Rates by Age Group
Why age affects rates
Learning to drive takes practice, and time behind the wheel is the only way to improve driving skills. Because teen drivers lack experience and maturity, they’re statistically more likely to get into a car accident than older drivers.
As each year passes, drivers gain experience and — typically starting at age 25 — may see car insurance premiums decrease over time. This is more likely if you maintain a clean driving record with no (or limited) traffic violations or accidents.
For example, teen drivers in Texas pay an average of $203 per month for liability coverage, while drivers in their 40s pay $101 per month. Drivers in their 60s spend even less on car insurance — $85 per month, on average, for a liability policy.
How gender affects rates
Age isn’t the only demographic that can affect auto insurance rates. Gender also plays a role, with male drivers generally spending more than their female counterparts.
Male drivers typically get into more accidents — often more serious ones than women and more often caused by driving under the influence. As a result, insurance companies see male drivers as high-risk and charge more. So if you’re a male driver, you’ll likely pay more for car insurance — especially if you’re a young driver.
Gender
▲▼
Average Quote: Liability Only
▲▼
Average Quote: Full Coverage
▲▼
Male teen driver
$206
$433
Female teen driver
$199
$418
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Where drivers live — down to their ZIP code — can affect the cost of car insurance. Local weather events, crime reports, and traffic patterns typically cause pricing variations.
Driving record
In general, it pays to be a good driver.The fewer traffic violations and accidents you have on your record, the less you’ll pay for car insurance.[2]
Vehicle type
Luxury cars are more expensive to replace or repair after an accident than standard vehicles. People who drive a make and model with a greater risk of theft, or which costs more to repair, typically pay higher rates.
Mileage
Car owners who drive a lot typically pay more for insurance than drivers who don’t since more time spent on the road leads to a greater risk of having an accident and filing a claim.
Discounts to consider
To spend less on car insurance, ask about any potential discounts you may qualify for. Most auto insurers offer a unique variety of discounts, but these are some fairly common ones you might come across:
Multi-policy: Bundling a couple insurance products with one company, such as auto and home, can result in a discount.
Good student: If you or your child is currently enrolled in school and earns top marks, you may be able to save a little money each month. Saving money is also a good motivator for any teenage driver who wants to improve their grades.
Defensive driving course: Take adefensive driving course to improve your skills, and your auto insurance company may reward you for it.
Anti-theft features: Install anti-theft features in your car to lower your risk of theft and save.
Multi-car: Households with multiple drivers often save when the same company ensures everyone. So, skip having your own policy and make it a family affair.
How to get cheaper car insurance in Texas
If you want to spend less on car insurance each month in Texas, try these tips to find cheaper insurance:[3]
Shop around
Before buying auto insurance, compare rates from a few different insurers. Ask for quotes from at least three different car insurance companies for a comparable amount of coverage to see which one can offer you the best price.
Ask for discounts
Ask about what kind of discounts you qualify for and which ones you may be eligible for down the road, like safe driving or good student discounts.
Be a safe driver
If your driving history illustrates that you practice safe habits on the road, like not speeding, your insurer will see you as low-risk, and you’ll likely qualify for lower rates.
Choose a higher deductible
A high deductible generally means lower rates. If you can pay more out of pocket in the event of a claim, you may be able to save on your premium.
When car insurance rates go down in Texas FAQs
If you want to better understand how your age affects Texas car insurance rates, check out the additional information below.
What age does car insurance go down in Texas?
Drivers typically see their car insurance premiums drop around age 25, but rates often increase again once drivers reach their 70s.
What age is car insurance the cheapest?
Texas drivers in their 60s typically spend the least amount on car insurance. The average cost of car insurance for this age group is $85 per month.
Will your insurance go down when you turn 25?
Most likely. Auto insurance rates typically drop once drivers reach age 25, as long their driving record is clean. But if your rate didn’t go down when you turned 25, check with your insurer or agent.
Does Texas have any specific laws that affect insurance rates based on age?
Texas has no specific laws on the books that ban auto insurance companies from basing premium prices on age-related factors. This practice is common among insurers nationwide, which tend to charge higher premiums for both teens and senior drivers due to higher risk factors.
Methodology
Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.
Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).
Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:
Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible
Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.
During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.