Car Insurance Quotes by Vehicle Type: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

Updated June 15, 2022
What’s more exciting than a new car? If you just bought one or are still on the lookout, you might be curious about car insurance rates you can expect to pay depending on the type of vehicle you drive. Auto insurance companies charge different rates for sedans, pickup trucks, luxury vehicles, SUVs, and classic cars.
Quick Facts
The cheapest type of vehicle to insure on average are SUVs, while classic and luxury vehicles are the most expensive.
Larger cars — pickup trucks and SUVs — are more expensive to insure for liability because of the damage they can cause to other vehicles.
How Vehicle Type Affects Car Insurance Rates
Does vehicle type affect car insurance rates?
Your vehicle type can affect your car insurance rates. For example, if your vehicle is expensive, it will likely be more expensive to insure, or if you drive a large vehicle, you’ll likely see high liability costs because your vehicle can cause significant damage in the case of an accident.
To understand how your vehicle will affect your cost of car insurance, you have to think like an insurance company. Imagine your vehicle. If it were in a crash, would it do a lot of damage? The vehicle make would have some bearing on this. Larger cars — pickup trucks and SUVs — are more expensive to insure for liability because they can do expensive damage to other vehicles.
How much is your car worth? Some vehicle models are far more expensive than others, and owners of these pricier cars are charged higher car insurance rates. This is especially relevant if you have comprehensive and collision coverage because your insurance policy repairs your own car when it sustains damage or gets totaled.
Overall, you’ll see that pickup trucks and sedans rank among the cheapest cars to buy coverage for. After that, SUVs are the most expensive to insure of all the daily-driver vehicles besides luxury cars and sports cars. For some classic cars, you can’t buy an auto insurance policy without proof that you have another car to drive as your daily-use vehicle.
Other Factors That Affect Car Insurance Rates
No matter what make or car model you buy, that car’s safety features will usually open up some discounts. With GEICO, you can get a discount just for wearing your seatbelt! Antilock brakes will also score you extra savings with car insurance companies, along with new anti-theft equipment.
But of course, there’s more to your car insurance rates than just the vehicle itself. Your driving record also plays a large role in your premiums. DUIs and speeding tickets that you’ve racked up in the last five years will hike up your auto insurance rates. And at-fault collisions will, too.
In most states — with some exceptions, including California and North Carolina — your credit score is used as a measurement of your financial responsibility. And if insurance companies think you’re likely to pay your bills on time, they will charge you less. If your credit score is getting you down, there are a number of things you can do to improve it fairly quickly.
Car insurance companies weigh all kinds of factors when they set your insurance premiums. This is why shopping around for the cheapest car insurance can be so rewarding: whatever your driving history, credit score, car model, and location, there’s an insurance provider with the right discounts for you.
Average Cost Car Insurance Quotes by Vehicle Type
Insurify collected auto insurance quotes from all the important car insurance companies out there. Here are the best car insurance rates sorted by vehicle type so you can see which companies charge the friendliest rates to your type of vehicle.
Cheapest Quotes for SUVs
You may find it surprising, but owners of SUVs pay some of the lowest annual premiums you’ll find. Sitting high off the road, they tend to have robust safety features for carrying families, and plenty of compact SUVs — for example, the Toyota RAV4 — are affordable enough that they don’t need super-high coverage limits for a full-coverage policy.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Quote for SUVs
|Metromile
|$81
|USH&C
|$94
|Farmers
|$100
Cheapest Quotes for Sedans
Small but mighty, sedans tend to be the most affordable cars on the road. Their car insurance premiums certainly aren’t high, but given that they can sustain damage from all the larger cars on the road, they tend to be less safe, so personal injury protection can be more expensive. If you’re worried about high rates, choosing a higher deductible might help.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Quote for Sedans
|Metromile
|$96
|Farmers
|$107
|USH&C
|$120
Cheapest Quotes for Pickup Trucks
Pickup trucks have among the lowest cost of car insurance on the market. If you’re driving a lower-cost pickup like a Nissan Frontier, they’ll be even lower. Average rates are still more expensive than a sedan since crashing a truck could result in more bodily injury liability claims. But with a clean driving record, finding cheap car insurance quotes for your pickup is easy.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Quote for Pickup Trucks
|Farmers
|$92
|Amigo USA
|$97
|USH&C
|$112
Cheapest Quotes for Classic Cars
With a need for coverage limits that are typically off the charts, even beyond the needs of the most expensive luxury cars, classic cars are distinguished by the fact that they don’t depreciate in value over time. Thus, specialty auto insurance policies are normally required. These will run up a larger bill, but anyone who drives a classic car knows it’s worth it.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Quote for Classic Cars
|Farmers
|$104
|Amigo USA
|$122
|USH&C
|$138
Cheapest Quotes for Luxury Vehicles
Luxury cars make for expensive auto insurance policies. That’s just the way it works! While minimum coverage that pays for damage to other drivers’ cars might mean your liability coverage could still be cheap, your comprehensive coverage and collision coverage have to cover the value of your car, so you’ll pay higher premiums to pay for those coverage limits.
|Insurance Company
|Cheapest Quote for Luxury Vehicles
|Farmers
|$107
|Kemper
|$152
|Amigo USA
|$153
Compare the Best and Cheapest Car Insurance Coverage
Everyone wants to work hard to lower their auto insurance premium. And the truth is that with a little effort, most drivers can improve on their current insurance policy and get a better deal! A small decrease in your monthly premium will look a lot different when you see your annual premium go down while assessing your yearly budget.
Frequently Asked Questions
A snazzy sports car is much more expensive to insure than a workaday sedan like the Honda Accord. The type of vehicle you drive has a small but significant influence on your car insurance rates. If you have an ultra-valuable car or a classic car, you’re going to pay a whole lot more for car insurance and may need to seek out a specialty insurance provider to provide coverage.
Classic cars, antiques, and rare sports cars are the most expensive cars to insure. While State Farm, GEICO, Allstate, and Nationwide are some large car insurance companies that provide this specialty insurance, there are other insurance providers that exist only to underwrite policies for classic cars.
The most convenient way to get the cheapest car insurance quotes is to shop around for insurance companies that best fit your needs. There's always one that matches your vehicle make, offers the insurance coverage you're looking for, and services your home state.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.