Car Insurance Quotes by Vehicle Type: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

How Vehicle Type Affects Car Insurance Rates

Does vehicle type affect car insurance rates? Your vehicle type can affect your car insurance rates. For example, if your vehicle is expensive, it will likely be more expensive to insure, or if you drive a large vehicle, you’ll likely see high liability costs because your vehicle can cause significant damage in the case of an accident.

To understand how your vehicle will affect your cost of car insurance, you have to think like an insurance company. Imagine your vehicle. If it were in a crash, would it do a lot of damage? The vehicle make would have some bearing on this. Larger cars — pickup trucks and SUVs — are more expensive to insure for liability because they can do expensive damage to other vehicles.

How much is your car worth? Some vehicle models are far more expensive than others, and owners of these pricier cars are charged higher car insurance rates. This is especially relevant if you have comprehensive and collision coverage because your insurance policy repairs your own car when it sustains damage or gets totaled.

Overall, you’ll see that pickup trucks and sedans rank among the cheapest cars to buy coverage for. After that, SUVs are the most expensive to insure of all the daily-driver vehicles besides luxury cars and sports cars. For some classic cars, you can’t buy an auto insurance policy without proof that you have another car to drive as your daily-use vehicle.

Other Factors That Affect Car Insurance Rates

No matter what make or car model you buy, that car’s safety features will usually open up some discounts. With GEICO, you can get a discount just for wearing your seatbelt! Antilock brakes will also score you extra savings with car insurance companies, along with new anti-theft equipment.

But of course, there’s more to your car insurance rates than just the vehicle itself. Your driving record also plays a large role in your premiums. DUIs and speeding tickets that you’ve racked up in the last five years will hike up your auto insurance rates. And at-fault collisions will, too.

In most states — with some exceptions, including California and North Carolina — your credit score is used as a measurement of your financial responsibility. And if insurance companies think you’re likely to pay your bills on time, they will charge you less. If your credit score is getting you down, there are a number of things you can do to improve it fairly quickly.

Car insurance companies weigh all kinds of factors when they set your insurance premiums. This is why shopping around for the cheapest car insurance can be so rewarding: whatever your driving history, credit score, car model, and location, there’s an insurance provider with the right discounts for you.

