Nationwide Car Insurance Coverage Options

You can get all the basics with Nationwide car insurance. You’ll need state minimum liability insurance—bodily injury liability plus property damage liability. You can also get personal injury protection (PIP), medical payments coverage, and uninsured and underinsured motorist protection. Some of these may be required, and some may be optional depending on your state.

If your car is financed, you’ll also need collision and comprehensive coverage. In addition to providing insurance for average customers, Nationwide offers rideshare coverage for Uber and Lyft drivers. Remember that only you can decide if a coverage option is worth the added cost. But rest assured that most of the options below will only add a few dollars a month to your premiums.

Total Loss Deductible Waiver

Most of the time, car insurance works like this: when your car is totaled as the result of a covered loss, you get an insurance payout minus the deductible. The typical deductible is $1,000, which is $1,000 less that you have for replacing your car. With the total loss deductible waiver, you get the entire payout. This is worth it if you maintain a high deductible.

Rental Reimbursement Coverage

With rental reimbursement coverage, Nationwide offers you some or all of the cost for getting a rental car when your car is in the shop after a collision. Since a rental car can cost hundreds a week, this is great coverage. You choose the daily coverage (cost to rent a car per day) and the coverage limit (total amount you can claim). The higher the limit, the higher the premium.

Accident Forgiveness

Accident forgiveness is a popular program available with several insurers. Its popularity is due to the fact that you can avoid a rate hike after you cause an accident. To qualify, you must not have any accidents in your recent driving history. It comes with an additional cost, but the added peace of mind alone is worth it for many. If you do cause an accident, this option pays for itself.

Vanishing Deductible

This option is fairly unique among car insurance companies. With the vanishing deductible option, you can reduce the cost of your deductible for every year you go without a car accident. You get $100 off per year, up to a $500 reduction, without a corresponding raise in your premiums. And this extends to your collision and comprehensive coverage deductibles, too.

Towing and Labor Coverage

Emergency roadside assistance is available through this coverage option. You get 24/7 service any time your vehicle is disabled. Jumpstarts, flat tire change, gas delivery, towing, winching, accident response, and lock-out services are available up to coverage limits set over the year, e.g., $100 for lock-out services. It doesn’t offer as much as AAA, but it costs less per month.

