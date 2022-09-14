How to turn a salvage title into a rebuilt title

To register, insure, and drive a salvage title vehicle in California, you’ll need to obtain a rebuilt title. Here’s how to do it:

1. Get the vehicle repaired

To turn a salvage title into a rebuilt title in California, you first need to get the vehicle repaired. This involves fixing all the damage so that the car is roadworthy and safe to drive. Eventually, you’ll provide the California DMV with documents like brake and light adjustment certificates.

2. Complete the required paperwork

Once the repairs are completed, you must complete the necessary paperwork. This typically includes filling out forms such as the Application for Salvage Certificate or Nonrepairable Vehicle Certificate (REG 488C). You’ll also need to provide proof of ownership and receipts for the parts used in the repairs.

3. Get the vehicle inspected

After you complete the paperwork, the vehicle needs to undergo a thorough inspection with the California Highway Patrol (CHP) or another authorized agency. During the inspection, the officer checks if the repairs meet safety standards and if the vehicle is roadworthy. If it passes the inspection, you’ll receive a Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) verification form.

4. Visit the DMV for a new title and registration

Lastly, you need to visit the DMV with the VIN verification form and other required documents to apply for a new title and registration. At the DMV, you’ll need to pay the necessary fees and provide all the inspection and repair documentation. Once approved, you’ll receive a rebuilt title, allowing you to legally register, insure, and drive the vehicle in California.