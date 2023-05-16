During college, Jacqueline DeMarco interned at a retirement plan advisory firm and was tasked with creating a presentation on the importance of financial wellness. During her research into how money can affect our health, relationships and career, Jacqueline realized just how important financial education is. Jacqueline is a contributor for Insurify and has worked with more than a dozen financial brands, including LendingTree, Capital One, Credit Karma, Fundera, Chime, Bankrate, Student Loan Hero, ValuePenguin, SoFi, and Northwestern Mutual, providing thoughtful content to give readers insight into complex topics that they likely didn’t learn in school.
Courtney Mikulski is a Senior Editor at Insurify with more than three years editing and producing personal finance content. She's experienced with insurance, credit cards, consumer lending, and banking products. Courtney works to provide easy-to-understand and actionable advice to readers looking for their next insurance provider. Her previous work with Bankrate, Reviews.com, and The Simple Dollar, helped readers make smarter financial decisions. When Courtney isn't working, you can find her hanging out with her cat or on a bike ride with her husband. She earned a bachelor's degree in journalism at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio.
Shawn Powers is the Vice President of Insurance Sales at Insurify. He’s been in insurance for over 25 years, working as an agent, a sales coach, and a sales director at both big and small insurers. Most recently, he spent 15 years as the Vice President of Sales and Operations at Answer Financial, an Allstate company.
Shawn is a licensed insurance agent in over 40 states. With his expertise, he strives to help customers make informed and educated decisions about their insurance policies.
If you need a temporary car insurance policy in California, it can be difficult to find coverage, as most insurance companies only offer policies that last six months or longer. Instead of struggling to locate temporary auto insurance, it may be more practical to pursue alternatives when you only need coverage for a brief time. For example, a typical liability-only policy in California costs around $132 per month, and it may be more cost-effective to purchase this type of policy and cancel it early. Alternatively, you can explore other solutions that meet your needs.
Let’s dive into how temporary car insurance works in California so you can weigh your options.
Quick Facts
Buying a nonowner policy or rental car insurance may be an appropriate solution if you need temporary car insurance.
Canceling a car insurance policy early can lead to a cancellation fee, but you no longer have to pay the expensive monthly premiums.
Your credit card may have rental insurance as a benefit, which can provide coverage when you rent a car.
Is temporary car insurance available in California?
You may find an insurance company in California that issues temporary or short-term car insurance coverage. However, your options are limited.
“Temporary car insurance is a rare form of coverage that can be very difficult to find because it is not offered by most standard auto insurers,” says Mark Friedlander, Insurance Information Institute director of corporate communications. He explains that temporary or short-term auto insurance policies are similar to traditional auto insurance, and the rating process is similar to how insurers price traditional auto insurance policies.
So, why do car insurance companies avoid issuing short-term policies? “The cost of underwriting risk for such a minimal time frame outweighs the benefits of selling this type of coverage,” Friedlander says. “That’s whysix-month and 12-month policies are typical auto insurance policy terms.”
Important Information
Hugo, an online insurance company based in California, is one of the only insurers that offer on-demand, temporary car insurance. Its unique model lets insured drivers turn their coverage on and off or buy car insurance for as little as three days at a time.
Getting nonowner car insurance in California
Nonowner car insurance is a type of insurance policy you buy when you plan to drive a car you don’t own. For example, you may need this when driving a family member or friend’s car or using a car-sharing service.
You can usually buy these policies in increments of six months or a year, but they tend to be less expensive than a normal car insurance policy. While those terms aren’t shorter than a standard car insurance policy’s, you can generally cancel the policy as soon as you don’t need the coverage anymore.
Canceling your policy early in California
Just because you buy a car insurance policy with a long policy term doesn’t mean you’re stuck with it. You can buy a car insurance policy and cancel it early if your needs change — for any reason. For example, you could buy a yearlong policy, but if you decide to stop driving your car or sell it, then you have the option of canceling your policy. You may have to pay a cancellation fee, but you won’t continue paying pricey monthly premiums.
However, it’s critical to note that driving without insurance is illegal. If you cancel your policy but continue driving, California could suspend your license and registration.[1] So you must purchase a new policy if you’ll be driving again.
Furthermore, how long you have continuous coverage could affect your future car insurance rates when you shop for policies again. Canceling your policy without buying a new one can cause your future rates to be higher.
Getting car insurance for a rental car in California
When you rent a car, you need to make sure it has insurance, no matter how short a time you drive it. Before you buy rental car insurance, it’s a good idea to check your existing car insurance policy to see if it includes rental car coverage. If so, you likely won’t need additional insurance from the rental company.
Additionally, you can see whether the credit card you use to pay for the rental includes rental car insurance as a card benefit. Many major cards offer this coverage, which can save you money. However, the coverage may be secondary to your own policy or have limits on the amount of coverage. The key here is to use a credit card that offers this benefit when you book the car; otherwise, coverage won’t apply.
If neither your auto insurance policy nor your credit card covers the rental, you can purchase insurance from the rental car company.[2]
Best car insurance companies for short-term car insurance in California
Drivers looking for a short-term car insurance policy in California may want to consider one of the insurers outlined in the following table. The average monthly quotes listed represent the average rates of a six-month, liability-only car insurance policy.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Insurify Quality Score
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Insurify uses an in-house, proprietary method to rate and review the best car insurance companies. The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 crucial criteria, including average premiums, customer satisfaction, discounts, third-party ratings, and more, to calculate a final score for a company.
Criteria are weighted by importance to the consumer — factors such as customer reviews and affordability influence the score more than availability and third-party ratings. With the IQ Score, Insurify is able to provide quantitative ratings for drivers to better compare car insurance companies and make informed decisions to meet their coverage needs.
Methodology
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed more than 40 million real-time auto insurance rates from our partner providers across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates. With this data, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how companies price their car insurance premiums. The data included on this page represents averages across all driver ages, genders, credit scores, and driver profiles for California drivers.
Car insurance for students in California
When a student goes to college, their car insurance needs can change. Two common scenarios may occur when a student goes to college in California. Either they are a student who just moved to California for college and intends to drive their car at college or they moved to college but will no longer drive the car that a parent’s policy previously insured.
For college students who have recently relocated to California and plan on driving their own car while attending school, modifying or purchasing a new car insurance policy may be necessary. In this scenario, the process involves some research and comparison shopping to find a policy that meets their specific needs and state-minimum coverage levels.
To modify an existing policy, the student or their parent should contact their current insurance company and inform them of the move. The insurance company will then update the policy and adjust the premium based on the student’s new location.
Keep In Mind
Certain factors, such as the student’s driving record, the make and model of their car, and the location of their college, could result in increased premiums.[3] As such, it may also be worth shopping around for quotes from other insurers to compare costs and benefits.
For parents whose child has moved away for college and will no longer drive their car, the process of modifying their car insurance policy will depend on whether their child is still a listed driver. If the child is no longer listed on the policy, the parents may be able to reduce their coverage to a minimum level or even cancel the policy altogether. However, if the child is still listed on the policy but won’t be driving the car, the parents may need to keep the policy as-is or consider removing the child from the policy entirely.
Temporary car insurance in California FAQs
If you live in or are visiting California and require temporary car insurance, Insurify answers some frequently asked questions on the topic below.
Can you get temporary insurance in California?
Temporary insurance is available in California. However, most car insurance policies in California last for a minimum of six months. If you need shorter coverage, you might want to consider the relatively new car insurance company Hugo, which allows customers to purchase policies for as little as three days.
Is temporary car insurance legit?
“Temporary car insurance is available throughout the U.S. but could be very difficult to find in California, as only a few insurers may offer coverage for less than a six-month term,” Friedlander explains. He urges consumers to be careful when buying this type of policy from smaller auto insurers, as companies that advertise very short-term policies often don’t provide drivers with adequate coverage.
Can you drive a car without insurance if you just bought it in California?
No. California has no 30-day grace period for buying car insurance for a new vehicle purchase, and driving a car without insurance is illegal. Furthermore, dealerships are unlikely to let you drive off the lot without car insurance.
However, your car insurance company may extend coverage from your previous or current vehicle to your new one for 30 days while you modify your coverage and add the car to your policy permanently.
How long can you be without car insurance in California?
You can’t legally lapse on car insurance coverage in California while continuing to drive. If law enforcement pulls you over and catches you driving without insurance, you risk license suspension or car impoundment.[4]
