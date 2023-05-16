Is temporary car insurance available in California?

You may find an insurance company in California that issues temporary or short-term car insurance coverage. However, your options are limited.

“Temporary car insurance is a rare form of coverage that can be very difficult to find because it is not offered by most standard auto insurers,” says Mark Friedlander, Insurance Information Institute director of corporate communications. He explains that temporary or short-term auto insurance policies are similar to traditional auto insurance, and the rating process is similar to how insurers price traditional auto insurance policies.

So, why do car insurance companies avoid issuing short-term policies? “The cost of underwriting risk for such a minimal time frame outweighs the benefits of selling this type of coverage,” Friedlander says. “That’s why six-month and 12-month policies are typical auto insurance policy terms.”

Hugo, an online insurance company based in California, is one of the only insurers that offer on-demand, temporary car insurance. Its unique model lets insured drivers turn their coverage on and off or buy car insurance for as little as three days at a time.



Getting nonowner car insurance in California

Nonowner car insurance is a type of insurance policy you buy when you plan to drive a car you don’t own. For example, you may need this when driving a family member or friend’s car or using a car-sharing service.

You can usually buy these policies in increments of six months or a year, but they tend to be less expensive than a normal car insurance policy. While those terms aren’t shorter than a standard car insurance policy’s, you can generally cancel the policy as soon as you don’t need the coverage anymore.

Canceling your policy early in California

Just because you buy a car insurance policy with a long policy term doesn’t mean you’re stuck with it. You can buy a car insurance policy and cancel it early if your needs change — for any reason. For example, you could buy a yearlong policy, but if you decide to stop driving your car or sell it, then you have the option of canceling your policy. You may have to pay a cancellation fee, but you won’t continue paying pricey monthly premiums.

However, it’s critical to note that driving without insurance is illegal. If you cancel your policy but continue driving, California could suspend your license and registration.[1] So you must purchase a new policy if you’ll be driving again.

Furthermore, how long you have continuous coverage could affect your future car insurance rates when you shop for policies again. Canceling your policy without buying a new one can cause your future rates to be higher.

Getting car insurance for a rental car in California

When you rent a car, you need to make sure it has insurance, no matter how short a time you drive it. Before you buy rental car insurance, it’s a good idea to check your existing car insurance policy to see if it includes rental car coverage. If so, you likely won’t need additional insurance from the rental company.

Additionally, you can see whether the credit card you use to pay for the rental includes rental car insurance as a card benefit. Many major cards offer this coverage, which can save you money. However, the coverage may be secondary to your own policy or have limits on the amount of coverage. The key here is to use a credit card that offers this benefit when you book the car; otherwise, coverage won’t apply.

If neither your auto insurance policy nor your credit card covers the rental, you can purchase insurance from the rental car company.[2]