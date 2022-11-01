4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
If you live in one of the 11 states where Mercury is available, you might be attracted to its comparatively low rates, with monthly premiums averaging at about $114. But before you buy, make sure you’re familiar with the company’s customer service ratings, which are also a bit below average. Here’s our unbiased review of Mercury car insurance.
Mercury in a Nutshell
The average cost of car insurance with Mercury is $114 per month.
Mercury is good for price-conscious drivers, especially those who need rideshare coverage.
Mercury isn't the best option for people who want to purchase their policy online or want dazzling customer service.
Mercury Industry Rankings and Scorecard
Mercury insurance is known for competitive prices, but it also has slightly lower customer satisfaction ratings than other auto insurance companies. Its NAIC rating of 3.63 indicates that Mercury has had more complaints than other insurers its size. The company’s financial ratings are solid, though.
Insurify Composite Score Methodology
The Insurify Composite Score is a proprietary rating calculated by a team of data scientists at Insurify, weighing multiple factors that reflect the quality, reliability, and health of an insurance company.
Inputs to the score include financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, and Fitch; J.D. Power ratings; Consumer Reports customer satisfaction surveys and customer complaints; mobile app reviews; and user-generated company reviews.
|Industry Ranking
|Mercury Rating
|Insurify Composite Score (ICS)
|81 out of 100
|J.D. Power
|787 out of 1,000
|A.M. Best
|A
|Fitch
|A
|Better Business Bureau
|A
|NAIC Complaint Index
|More complaints than average
Mercury Car Insurance Quotes by Driver History
Your insurance premium is influenced by many variables, including where you live, your age, the type of vehicle you drive, the deductible level you choose, and even your marital status. Of course, your driving history is also a big factor, and regardless of where you buy your car insurance policy, your premium will spike if you get a speeding ticket or DUI.
|Driver Profile
|Mercury Average Monthly Premium
|National Average
|Clean Record
|$104
|$77
|DUI
|$141
|$155
|At-Fault Accident
|$164
|$113
|Speeding Ticket
|$129
|$104
Mercury Car Insurance Quotes by State
Only drivers in 11 states have access to Mercury car insurance. Remember that location is one of many variables that impact car insurance rates.
|State
|Mercury Average Monthly Premium
|Arizona
|$85
|California
|$66
|Florida
|$198
|Georgia
|$113
|Illinois
|$50
|Nevada
|$124
|New Jersey
|$152
|New York
|$256
|Oklahoma
|$63
|Texas
|$94
|Virginia
|$59
Mercury Car Insurance Pros and Cons
This company’s car insurance is best for drivers looking for the best price, even if it means sacrificing a little on the customer service side. And while it doesn’t have a huge menu of optional coverages, its few offerings are somewhat uncommon. A major drawback is that Mercury has limited availability, so most of the country doesn’t have it as an option.
Pros
Affordable rates
Rideshare coverage and pay-per-mile options
Mechanical breakdown protection
Cons
Must purchase a policy over the phone (no online option)
Below-average customer service ratings
Mercury Car Insurance Discounts
Mercury insurance offers a variety of discounts, though not as many as its competitors, and availability varies across states. Be sure to double check for discounts you may be eligible for to save the most on your insurance policy.
Driver-Based Discounts
Policyholders can receive a good driver discount for staying accident-free, and young drivers may be eligible for a good student discount depending on their grade point average. If your car has an anti-theft device, you may get a discount for that.
Policy-Based Discounts
Mercury offers discounts for setting up autopay, e-signing your policy documents, and paying your full annual premium up front or in two installments (as opposed to monthly payments). Opting-in to these programs will save policyholders on their premiums.
Bundling Discounts
You may be eligible for a multi-car discount and/or a multi-policy discount if you bundle with your renters insurance or homeowners insurance. Additional products from Mercury might be available in your state, including business auto insurance, business insurance, and umbrella policies.
Mercury Auto Insurance Coverage Options
Mercury offers all the standard types of coverage, including liability, collision, comprehensive, bodily injury, personal injury protection, medical payments, and uninsured motorist. It doesn’t have as many add-on options as other car insurance companies, but the following options may be available to Mercury policyholders, depending on where they live.
Rideshare Insurance
Mercury offers extra coverage for people who drive for rideshare services like Uber or Lyft. Coverage costs as little as $0.90 a day. However, this protection is available in only nine of the 11 states where Mercury insurance is sold: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia.
Mechanical Breakdown Insurance
Not available from most insurance providers, mechanical protection covers major failures in your vehicle (like your transmission) beyond your original warranty. This coverage extends for seven years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, and also includes 24/7 roadside assistance, rental vehicle assistance, road hazard tire protection, and trip interruption coverage.
Rental Car Coverage
If your car is being repaired after an accident and you need something to drive, this coverage can help. You can choose coverage limits that will provide reimbursement from $30 to $100 a day.
Pay-Per-Mile Insurance
RealDrive is an option for people who don’t do a lot of driving. Your insurance rate is determined by how much you drive, with fewer miles resulting in a lower premium. Plus, you’ll receive a 5 percent discount when you sign up for this program.
Roadside Assistance
This coverage will come to the rescue if you need towing, a new tire, a jump for your battery, or a locksmith. When you add this coverage, you can choose a coverage amount of $75 to $1,000 per incident.
Mercury Car Insurance Reputation
Is Mercury car insurance good?
Mercury car insurance ranks generally well for claims and customer satisfaction, financial strength, and affordability. The average monthly cost for a policy with Mercury is $114.
Mercury is a pretty standard insurance company. Customers enjoy affordable rates, and the company has strong financial ratings, which means you can trust that it’s able to pay out its claims. On the downside, it performs worse than its peers in terms of customer service.
Mercury Customer Service
The company’s customer service ratings aren’t top-notch. To begin with, you have to purchase policies over the phone with an agent—no online option. The company also has more complaints than its peers, often related to claims processing.
Mercury Claims Filing Process
Until recently, Mercury had no online claims process and you had to call their 24-hour hotline at 1 (800) 503-3724. But the company finally got with the times and just launched an online claims platform.
Mercury: Is it right for you?
If you’re looking for competitive rates and aren’t fussy about customer service, Mercury auto insurance could be an option for you, especially if you need rideshare coverage, mechanical breakdown protection, or a pay-per-mile option. Start shopping by using Insurify’s price-comparison tool to get quotes from multiple insurers at once.
Frequently Asked Questions
The company is solid and known for its competitive rates, even if its customer service ratings aren’t the best. Mercury offers all the standard types of car insurance, from basic liability coverage to comprehensive protection, plus a few uncommon add-on options. But remember no auto insurance review can tell you what the best option is for your exact needs and budget.
The average monthly payment is around $114, but your rate could be drastically different. Premiums are determined by a multitude of factors, including the coverage you choose, your age, type of vehicle, credit score, marital status, and more.
The available discounts vary by state, but Mercury offers several ways to save, including discounts for bundled plans, multi-car plans, being a good student, remaining accident-free, e-signing your plan documents, installing anti-theft devices in your vehicle, paying your plan in full, signing up for autopay, and more. Speak to your agent for exact details.
Keep your credit score in shape and maintain a clean driving record. Consider purchasing a vehicle that’s on the cheaper end to insure. Ask about available discounts. And always shop around and compare prices! Save time by using the Insurify tool to get quotes from multiple insurance companies at once.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.