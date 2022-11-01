Mercury Auto Insurance Coverage Options

Mercury offers all the standard types of coverage, including liability, collision, comprehensive, bodily injury, personal injury protection, medical payments, and uninsured motorist. It doesn’t have as many add-on options as other car insurance companies, but the following options may be available to Mercury policyholders, depending on where they live.

Rideshare Insurance

Mercury offers extra coverage for people who drive for rideshare services like Uber or Lyft. Coverage costs as little as $0.90 a day. However, this protection is available in only nine of the 11 states where Mercury insurance is sold: Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia.

Mechanical Breakdown Insurance

Not available from most insurance providers, mechanical protection covers major failures in your vehicle (like your transmission) beyond your original warranty. This coverage extends for seven years or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first, and also includes 24/7 roadside assistance, rental vehicle assistance, road hazard tire protection, and trip interruption coverage.

Rental Car Coverage

If your car is being repaired after an accident and you need something to drive, this coverage can help. You can choose coverage limits that will provide reimbursement from $30 to $100 a day.

Pay-Per-Mile Insurance

RealDrive is an option for people who don’t do a lot of driving. Your insurance rate is determined by how much you drive, with fewer miles resulting in a lower premium. Plus, you’ll receive a 5 percent discount when you sign up for this program.

Roadside Assistance

This coverage will come to the rescue if you need towing, a new tire, a jump for your battery, or a locksmith. When you add this coverage, you can choose a coverage amount of $75 to $1,000 per incident.

