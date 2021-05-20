Best Condo Insurance Companies: Consumer Reviews, Quotes

The Best Condo Insurance Companies

Your condo association ’s master policy covers the building and common areas like hallways, elevators, electrical systems, and landscaping. Your condo insurance policy should complement the master policy and fill any gaps in coverage.

Finding a condo insurance company with the best coverage and customer service is only part of the equation. Policy premiums are also important.

It’s worthwhile to compare several competitor offerings before committing to a policy. That way, you can get the insurance coverage you need at a price you’re comfortable paying.

Liberty Mutual: Best Condo Insurance Company for Discount Savings

Liberty Mutual is one of the largest insurance companies in the world. It also presents a significant opportunity to save on premiums with condo insurance discounts.

Pros Cons Many types of coverage available

Discount options can lower costs

Robust website and mobile app Scored below average on customer satisfaction study

Discounts and coverage vary by state

Liberty Mutual Discounts

Online purchase discount

Bundle and save

Paperless policy discount

Your home is likely your most valuable asset. But you don’t have to drain your bank account to protect your investment. A condo insurance policy with Liberty Mutual can safeguard you from destruction and damage due to covered perils.

You could qualify for a discount of up to 12 percent. Coverage offerings and discounts can vary by state. Before signing on the dotted line, compare your quote with other companies to make sure you get the coverage you need.

Travelers: Best Condo Insurance for Most Experience

As one of the oldest companies in the insurance industry, Travelers has been around for more than 165 years. You can review and buy condo and homeowners insurance policies from Travelers online or in person with a local insurance agent.

Pros Cons Several discount options

Add-on coverage endorsements

Modern policy offerings Subpar customer service rating

Low mobile app rating by Android users

Travelers Discounts

Multi-policy discount

Green home discount

Loss-free discount

Protective device discount

Travelers introduced accident insurance in 1864, making it one of the oldest companies with the most experience.

It also brings condo insurance into the 21st century with its modern policy options. The company’s green home discount can cut up to five percent off your condo insurance premiums. It applies if your condo is certified as a “green home” by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED).

State Farm: Best Condo Insurance Company for Add-On Features

State Farm agents are available in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. It also has some of the most comprehensive add-on options available.

Pros Cons Several discount options

Add-on coverage endorsements

Modern policy offerings Can’t purchase a policy online

Below-average customer satisfaction rating

State Farm Discounts

Multiple policy discount

Home alert protection

Automatic sprinklers discount

Your condo insurance policy from State Farm includes all the things you’d expect. It covers the unit, personal property, additional living expenses for loss of use, personal liability, and medical payments to others.

But what you might not expect are the variety of add-on options. You can customize your policy to get the protection you need. Extra coverage for floods, earthquakes, full replacement, umbrella insurance, and more are available.

Amica Mutual: Best Condo Insurance Company for Customer Service

If you’re looking for a condo insurance company with excellent customer service, look no further than Amica.

Pros Cons Ranks top in customer satisfaction

Condo repair assistance program

Many policy add-on options Quote process can be time-consuming

Coverage offerings might not be available in every state

Amica Mutual Discounts

Loyalty discount

Multi-line discount

Claim-free discount

Auto-pay discount

E-discount

Safety discount

Condo insurance claims may not cover the cost to replace all of your personal property. But Amica offers additional personal property coverage to get more out of your policy. Choose from computer coverage, replacement cost, protection for valuable items like jewelry and fine art, and identity theft coverage.

In addition to the many add-on options, Amica Mutual prides itself on customer service. It has earned the highest customer satisfaction rating from J.D. Power for nine years in a row.

Allstate: Best Condo Insurance for Renting Out Your Home

Home-sharing is a popular way to earn money from your residence. Allstate ’s HostAdvantage option offers additional protection for your belongings if you decide to rent out your home.

Pros Cons Additional coverage for home-sharing

File and track a claim online

Above-average customer satisfaction Premiums can be higher than average

Allstate Discounts

Multi-policy discount

Welcome and loyalty discount

Protective device discount

Easy Pay Plan discount

Claim-free discount

Responsible payer discount

As the second-largest homeowners insurance company in the U.S., Allstate has grown to offer many coverage options and discounts. The HostAdvantage program is one example. It’s a unique feature that you won’t find from most condo insurers.

If disaster strikes, you can use the online portal to file and track a claim. The claims process is often frustrating, but this makes it easy to see the progress. The company also scores above average in customer satisfaction, so you’ll likely get some of the best customer service.

USAA: Best Condo Insurance for Military Members and Their Families

The United Services Automobile Association ( USAA ) has great coverage options. However, its insurance products are only available to military members, veterans, and their families.

Pros Cons Add-on coverage to increase your protection

Various discounts available

Competitive rates Limited local branches

Available only to military families

USAA Discounts

Bundling discount

Protective device credit

Claim-free discount

Military members, veterans, and eligible family members can buy USAA condo insurance policies. The company offers a bundling discount of up to 10 percent when you combine your condo and auto insurance.

Discounts might not be available in all areas, and the company has limited local branches available. But USAA scores high in customer satisfaction, according to J.D. Power.

Hippo: Best Condo Insurance for Tech-Savvy Condo Owners

Hippo was founded in 2015 to make insurance more accessible and more affordable. The streamlined website lets you get condo and home insurance from Hippo.

Pros Cons Fast online quote in 60 seconds

Modern policy options

Enhanced coverage to increase policy limits Not available in all states

No bundling discount

Lack of industry reputation

Hippo Discounts

Smart home discount

Claim-free discount

Gated community discount

Sprinkler discount

Home security discount

Even though it’s a new company, Hippo earned an A- from A.M. Best. The process to get a quote is simple and only takes 60 seconds.

However, condo insurance from Hippo isn’t available in every state. Check availability to make sure it’s an option for you.