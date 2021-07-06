Is a Condo Hazard Insurance Policy Right for You?

How Much Condo Insurance Is Necessary?

The answer to this question is ultimately up to what your COA’s master policy covers, what risks come with the area, and how much coverage you can afford.

Each COA is different and, with that, has different bylaws and master policy terms. It would help you immensely to familiarize yourself with your COA’s bylaws, as well as what their master policy will cover (as it relates to your individual unit ). As mentioned previously, if your COA’s master policy is all-inclusive, it wouldn’t make sense to purchase coverage for the appliances, fixtures, and flooring of your unit. On the other hand, if you know your COA will not cover those things, you should consider purchasing the appropriate coverage.

Also, if you own a unit in an area known to have certain inherent risks (such as a high rate of burglary, frequent floods, or high risk of wildfire), it would be to your benefit to purchase coverage relevant to those risks. Of course, it is possible that you own a unit in an area where there are no known environmental risks to your property. However, if this is the case, it might still make sense to expand your coverage in the event that lightning does strike.

Finally, spending a lot of money to get the most expansive coverage may not be possible for all unit owners. With this in mind, it would be helpful to search for policies that both provide the coverage you need and come with affordable insurance rates. As mentioned previously, try to make reasonable evaluations of what coverage your property actually needs. It wouldn’t make sense to pay for a policy that covers earthquakes if your unit is in an area that doesn’t experience them.