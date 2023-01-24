HO-3 Insurance Policy: What Is It and What Does It Cover?

What is HO-3 insurance?

Many homeowners choose HO-3 insurance because it provides dwelling and personal property coverage for several perils, such as fire, windstorms, and vandalism.[1] This insurance also covers other structures that are part of your residence but aren’t physically attached to your home, as well as liability coverage for the homeowner.

Liability coverage will help if a bodily injury or property damage claim or lawsuit is brought against you. If you’re unable to live in your home due to a covered incident, HO-3 also provides loss-of-use coverage to help you pay for temporary housing.

Your coverage limits can vary depending on the cost and location of your home and how much coverage you need. Once unexpected damage to your home or personal property strikes, you’ll need to file a claim with your home insurance company and pay your deductible. Upon approval of your claim, the insurer will cover the damage up to your coverage limit.

HO-3 insurance costs around $871 per year on average, but premiums vary depending on factors that affect the cost of homeowners insurance, such as geographic area, construction costs, and the degree of exposure to certain catastrophic events.[2]