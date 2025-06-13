Home>Homeowners Insurance>Florida

Best Sarasota Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

Nationwide, State Farm, and Chubb offer the best homeowners insurance policies in Sarasota, Florida.

Danny Smith
Written byDanny Smith
Photo of an Insurify author
Danny Smith

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 4+ years in content creation and marketing

As Insurify’s home and pet insurance editor, Danny also specializes in auto insurance. His goal is to help consumers navigate the complex world of insurance buying.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logo
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated

Save up to $1,025 by comparing quotes from the top 120+ insurance companies

Excellent
Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.

The average cost of home insurance in Sarasota, Florida, is $6,826 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible.

Sarasota’s high average rate is likely in part due to the area’s high risk of coastal flooding. Roughly 71% of buildings in the city are at risk for flooding, according to ClimateCheck.[1] Many Sarasota homeowners should consider purchasing an additional flood insurance policy.

Here’s what you should know about finding home insurance in Sarasota.

Quick Facts

  • Homeowners pay a bit more for coverage if they select a lower deductible. A home insurance policy in Sarasota with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $500 deductible is $6,868 per year.

  • Security First, American Integrity, and Florida Peninsula offer the cheapest home insurance in Sarasota, on average.

  • The average annual cost of home insurance in Sarasota is significantly cheaper than the Florida state average of $10,675.

Best home insurance companies in Sarasota

Sarasota homeowners have plenty of great home insurance companies to choose from. The best home insurance company for you will depend on numerous factors, including your budget, home size, and coverage needs.

Start your search below with three of the best insurers in Sarasota.

Best company for discounts: Nationwide

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
8.7/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
815
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$367/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$609/mo

Nationwide is one of the best home insurance companies for homeowners looking for discounts. The company offers nine home insurance discounts. Nationwide also has numerous quality coverages and earns strong financial ratings. It’s a good choice even if you’re not hunting for discounts.

Pros

  • Average rates lower than the city average

  • Bundling discounts available

Cons

  • Can’t purchase policies online

  • Low Trustpilot rating

Best company for customer service: State Farm

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
9.3/10
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$634/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$948/mo

State Farm is one of the best home insurance companies in Sarasota for homeowners who prioritize customer service. The company received an above-average customer satisfaction ranking in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study.[2] State Farm also has local agents across the country, including some in Sarasota, so homeowners can get customized service.

Pros

  • Strong local agent network

  • AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)

Cons

  • Flood insurance not available

  • Few discounts available

Best company for flood insurance: Chubb

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-ten scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
6.5/10
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from A++ (exceptional) to D (poor).
A++
$300,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $300,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$1,015/mo
$500,000 Dwelling
A standard HO-3 home insurance policy typically includes dwelling, personal property, and liability coverage. The average rate displayed here reflects a policy with the following coverage limits: $500,000 dwelling; $25,000 personal property; $300,000 personal liability; $30,000 loss of use; and a $1,000 deductible for medical payments to others.
$1,642/mo

Chubb is one of the best home insurance companies in Sarasota for homeowners who want a private flood insurance policy. The insurer offers flood policies with up to $15 million in property coverage, which is significantly higher than policies offered by the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP). Chubb is a great option for Sarasota homeowners with high-value homes in flood zones.

Pros

  • Offers free home appraisals

  • Various discounts available

Cons

  • Quotes not available online

  • Not the most affordable option

  • Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Sarasota to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.

Cheapest home insurance companies in Sarasota

Security First Insurance is the cheapest home insurance company in Sarasota, with an average annual cost of $2,214 for a $300,000 dwelling policy.

Take a look at the table below to see the cheapest home insurance companies in Sarasota.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Security First Insurance$2,214
American Integrity Insurance of Florida$2,426
Florida Peninsula Insurance$3,219
ASI$3,450
People’s Trust$4,025
Armed Forces Insurance Exchange$4,221
Bankers Insurance Group$4,364
Heritage Insurance Holdings$4,519
Chubb$4,960
HCI Group$5,539
State Farm$5,470
Nationwide$5,594
Tower Hill Group$5,844
Allstate$8,136
Universal P&C$13,473
Florida Farm Bureau Group$15,450
Citizens Property$23,140

Shop for Home Insurance in Sarasota

Insurify partners with 100+ insurers for real quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How much is home insurance in Sarasota?

The average cost of home insurance in Sarasota is $6,826 per year for a $300,000 dwelling policy with a $1,000 deductible. This is much higher than the national average rate of $2,584 per year for the same policy but much lower than the Florida state average of $10,675.

For a policy with a $500 deductible, the average cost of coverage is $6,868 annually. One of the biggest contributing factors to this high cost is likely Sarasota’s propensity for flooding. Flood damage can be extremely costly, so insurers have to account for this increased risk.

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in Florida

Your chosen dwelling coverage level will have a direct effect on how much your policy costs. The higher your coverage level is, the higher your premiums will be, as your home insurance company is on the hook for additional damages.

Below, you can compare average annual premiums in Florida by dwelling coverage amount.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$4,142
$200,000$7,848
$300,000$10,675
$400,000$14,140
$500,000$17,473

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your home insurance deductible is how much you have to pay out of pocket in the event of a claim. Only after you pay your deductible will your home insurance policy kick in.

Your home insurance deductible amount has a direct effect on your home insurance premiums. The higher your deductible is, the lower your premium will be, and vice versa. Compare average annual premiums by deductible amount below.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$6,868
$1,000$6,826

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in Florida

The cost of your home insurance policy largely depends on where you live. Homeowners pay different rates for the same policy by state, city, and ZIP code. Prices vary by location due to different weather risks, flood likelihood, vandalism frequencies, crime rates, and more.

Here are the average annual premiums in several Florida cities.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Cape Coral$8,961
Fort Lauderdale$17,112
Hialeah$18,365
Hollywood$14,464
Jacksonville$4,245
Key West$22,715
Miami$17,208
Naples$9,319
Orlando$5,960
Pensacola$5,577
Port Saint Lucie$13,157
Tallahassee$3,307
Tampa$6,440
Sarasota$6,826
The Villages$4,499
West Palm Beach$14,388

Find Sarasota Home Insurance

Get personalized home insurance quotes in minutes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

What to know about owning a home in Sarasota

Owning a home in Sarasota comes with some challenges and considerations: 

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4ec24627d2/flood-coverage.svg

    Floods

    Sarasota homeowners should consider the risk of flooding, as the city sits right on the coast. About 71% of the buildings in the city are at risk of flooding, according to ClimateCheck.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/68ed522f01/windstorm-and-hail.svg

    Hurricanes

    Sarasota is also at high risk of hurricanes and smaller tropical storms. These storms often have extremely high winds, hail, and rain, all of which can cause major damage to a home. Sarasota County has a high natural disaster score of 55%, having experienced 33 disasters over the past 20 years, according to Augurisk.[3]

Sarasota homeowners should strongly consider purchasing higher coverage limits to offset these risks. Homeowners should specifically purchase flood insurance. In some cases, mortgage lenders may require homeowners to purchase the coverage. Some home insurance companies offer private flood policies, but you can also secure a policy through the NFIP for a more reasonable price.

Sarasota home insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for home insurance in Sarasota, the following information can help answer your remaining questions about getting coverage.

  • The average annual cost of home insurance in Sarasota is $6,826 for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible. For a policy with a $500 deductible, the average cost of coverage is a bit higher, at $6,868 annually. In many parts of Sarasota, you’ll likely need to carry flood insurance, too, which will increase your costs.

  • Security First Insurance has the cheapest homeowners insurance in Sarasota, with an average annual premium of $2,214 for a $300,000 dwelling policy. American Integrity Insurance of Florida and Florida Peninsula Insurance are two other affordable insurers in Sarasota.

  • The 80% rule in homeowners insurance states that your home insurance coverage should cover at least 80% of your home’s replacement cost. This helps to ensure that you have sufficient coverage and that you’re not on the hook for additional costs not covered by your home insurance company’s payout.

  • Homeowners insurance for a policy with $500,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible in Florida is $17,473 per year, on average.

  • Universal Insurance Holdings insures the most homes in Florida, according to the Insurance Information Institute.[4]

Sources

  1. ClimateCheck. "Climate Change Hazard Ratings for Sarasota, FL."
  2. J.D. Power. "Rampant Home Insurance Increases Strain Customer Satisfaction—and Drive Policy Shopping, J.D. Power Finds."
  3. Augurisk. "Sarasota County, Florida."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Top 10 Writers of Homeowners Insurance in Florida."
Danny Smith
Danny Smith

Danny is a Brooklyn-based writer with a producer’s license for property and casualty insurance. A former editor at Insurify, he specializes in auto, home, and pet insurance. He works to translate his insurance expertise into digestible, easy-to-understand content for drivers, homeowners, and pet owners alike.

Danny has been a contributor at Insurify since March 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersSenior Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate