No Dumb Questions Podcast

Insurance is confusing, but it doesn't have to be! Get the insider scoop from Sara and Julia and learn how to get the cheapest coverage.

If you've ever looked at your insurance bill and wondered why it was so high, you're in good company. Sara and Julia are regular people who read and write about insurance every day at Insurify. They've had to learn everything there is to know about insurance from the ground up, so they're here to help (and save you a couple of years of reading about insurance).

Insurance is confusing, and it can be daunting to learn how to save. So, if you've ever wondered how to compare quotes, how to get the cheapest insurance, or what full coverage even means, look no further. 

Join us every week for honest and open discussions about your insurance questions, plus learn how to save on your premiums. Because really, no one has time to waste money on bad insurance. 

Episodes

How do I get cheap car insurance?

Cheap car insurance is fairly easy to secure as long as you know how. Join Sara and Julia as they discuss the best way to get cheap coverage!
January 18, 2026
How do I get cheap full-coverage insurance?

Full coverage doesn't have to expensive! Join Sara and Julia to learn how to get the cheapest full-coverage insurance without sacrificing coverage.
February 12, 2026

Meet the podcast team

Julia Taliesin
Economic Analyst, Insurance
Julia is an economic analyst and insurance correspondent at Insurify. Since joining Insurify in 2024, she’s researched and written 100+ articles on various insurance topics, including auto, home, renters, pet, and life insurance. She’s been quoted by publishers like Newsweek and the LA Times on topics ranging from the effects of climate change on home insurance rates to the costs of EV ownership. She began her career as a local journalist, covering local government, business, and public health in the Boston area. She published multiple investigative stories, researching and analyzing public records to report on municipal finances and budget allocation, zoning and building development, and personnel. Julia holds a Bachelor’s degree in communications from Simmons University, with a focus in journalism. Outside of work, Julia enjoys salsa dancing, singing in cover bands, and baking delicious treats.
Learn more
Sydnie Harrell
Brand Marketing Associate
Sydnie Harrell is a Brand Marketing Associate at Insurify. With several years of experience in content creation, she is passionate about bringing brands to life through engaging storytelling and innovative digital campaigns. Prior to joining Insurify, Sydnie worked at Texas A&M University as a copywriter for the Office of the Provost and managed email newsletter campaigns for the Department of Communication and Journalism.Sydnie holds a Master of Arts in Communication with a focus in Communication and Media Sciences from Texas A&M University. She also holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication, summa cum laude, and a certificate in Communication, Diversity, and Social Justice, both from Texas A&M. During her studies, Sydnie conducted research on branding, crisis communications, and social media. She also served as a graduate teaching assistant for media editing and writing courses and was president of Texas A&M’s Her Campus Media chapter.
Learn more
