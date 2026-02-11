If you've ever looked at your insurance bill and wondered why it was so high, you're in good company. Sara and Julia are regular people who read and write about insurance every day at Insurify. They've had to learn everything there is to know about insurance from the ground up, so they're here to help (and save you a couple of years of reading about insurance).

Insurance is confusing, and it can be daunting to learn how to save. So, if you've ever wondered how to compare quotes, how to get the cheapest insurance, or what full coverage even means, look no further.

Join us every week for honest and open discussions about your insurance questions, plus learn how to save on your premiums. Because really, no one has time to waste money on bad insurance.