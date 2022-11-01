Cheap Auto Insurance Quotes in Spring Hill, FL, for 2022

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated November 1, 2022
Quick Facts
The average cost of car insurance in Spring Hill is $244 per month or $2,928 annually.
Car insurance in Spring Hill is $87 less than the average cost of insurance in Florida.
The cheapest top car insurance provider in Spring Hill on average is National General.
Car Insurance in Spring Hill, FL
Even though Spring Hill has auto insurance rates that are, on average, lower than the average costs for Florida, there are still several personal factors that can make your insurance go up, such as age and driving record. To find the best rate for your individual needs, you should always compare car insurance quotes.
Quotes by Top Companies
Cheapest Car Insurance in Spring Hill, FL
What is the cheapest car insurance in Spring Hill?
National General is the cheapest top car insurance provider on average in Spring Hill, with rates starting at $186 per month. It still makes sense to compare car insurance rates, as everyone’s situation is unique.
Insurance premiums vary across the state of Florida, but even within one city, monthly insurance costs can differ greatly between providers. Comparing auto insurance providers in your city and what they can offer you is the best way to find the most affordable insurance policy.
|Insurance Company
|Average Monthly Quote
|National General
|$186
|Progressive
|$187
|Travelers
|$223
|Bristol West
|$257
|Dairyland
|$278
|Liberty Mutual
|$316
|Hugo
|$63
|AssuranceAmerica Economy
|$143
|Direct Auto
|$185
|GAINSCO
|$227
|AssuranceAmerica
|$233
|Mercury
|$287
|Infinity
|$290
|Safeco
|$295
|Pronto
|$297
|The General
|$333
|Midvale Home & Auto
|$342
Minimum Car Insurance Requirements in Florida
All motor vehicles operated or parked on Florida roadways are required to be insured. Proof of insurance must be carried in your car at all times and must be available when:
Requested by law enforcement
Renewing vehicle registration
The vehicle is involved in a car accident
The minimum liability insurance requirements for private passenger vehicles in Florida[1] are:
$10,000 per accident for property damage
If it’s determined that an insured driver is at fault for an accident, this coverage pays for repairs to the property of the other involved parties. Additionally, property damage coverage can cover legal costs if the insured driver is involved in a lawsuit following the accident. Florida is a no-fault state, meaning both parties’ insurance providers will pay for expenses, regardless of which party caused the accident.
$10,000 per accident for PIP
Personal injury protection coverage, also referred to as PIP coverage, will cover the policyholder for medical payments they incur in the event of an accident. Depending on your plan, you may also receive non-medical benefits, compensating you for lost wages, household expenses, and even funeral costs.
Spring Hill Car Insurance Rates by Driving and Accident History
The chart below shows how infractions on your driving record can increase your car insurance premiums[2]. Just one car accident on your record could raise your costs significantly. DUIs raise car insurance costs the most out of any infraction, resulting in years of increased premiums.
|Driver History
|Average Monthly Cost
|Clean Record
|$250
|Speeding Ticket
|$335
|At-Fault Accident
|$365
|DUI
|$498
High-Risk Car Insurance Florida
Spring Hill Car Insurance Rates by Credit Tier
As the chart below shows, your monthly car insurance premiums can be affected by your credit score, sometimes by as much as $100 or more per month[3]. Excellent and good credit will keep your costs down, while poor or just average credit will end up costing you more in insurance premiums.
|Credit Tier
|Average Monthly Cost
|Excellent
|$216
|Good
|$256
|Average
|$281
|Poor
|$436
How to Get the Cheapest Car Insurance in Spring Hill
Several factors affect the price of car insurance in Spring Hill, including the city’s weather, traffic, crime rates, and accident statistics. Details about you and your car impact your insurance costs as well. Insurify has researched millions of insurance applications to simplify the process of weighing these factors and lets you compare quotes from providers in your area side-by-side.
In addition to comparing quotes, drivers can find cheap car insurance by seeking out any available discounts they might qualify for. One of the most common types of discounts is bundling auto insurance with home insurance or renters insurance.
Frequently Asked Questions
The best way to find the cheapest car insurance available is to compare what insurance companies in your city can offer you. You’ll also need to factor in some personal variables, including your age and driving record. Insurify simplifies this process by collecting quotes from the top providers in your area all in one place.
Auto insurance companies often weigh personal details differently when determining the cost of insurance coverage. Depending on the auto insurance provider, cheap insurance within one city could vary up to hundreds of dollars. On average, car insurance in Spring Hill costs anywhere between $63 and $342.
Compared to the entire state of Florida, Spring Hill car insurance premiums are lower on average. However, several personal factors can drive up your insurance costs, such as driving infractions on your record or bad credit.
Insurify Insights
How Spring Hill Drivers Measure Up
While most drivers know that car insurance quotes are determined in part by your personal driving history, many may be unaware that rates are also impacted by the average risk of the drivers around you as well. Check out Insurify's latest analysis of driving records in Spring Hill, Florida below:
Methodology
Drawing from an internal database of over 4 million car insurance applications, the research team at Insurify analyzes patterns in car ownership and driver behavior - including how Spring Hill drivers measure up to their fellow motorists across Florida in areas including speeding, DUIs, and more.
Insurify Insights publishes data-driven articles, trend analyses, and national rankings each week on all factors related to cars and those who drive them.
Hyundai Elantra
Most Popular Car in Spring Hill
#94
City with the Most Speeding Tickets Rank in Florida
#73
City with the Most Moving Violations Rank in Florida
#84
City with the Most DUIs Rank in Florida
#106
City with the Most Suspended Licenses in Florida
While car accidents are a sadly unavoidable feature of time spent on the road, rates of accidents do vary from city to city and from state to state. Spring Hill drivers rank 69 in the number of car accidents per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #69
- Percent of drivers in Spring Hill with an accident: 9.2%
While driving while intoxicated is never acceptable, it’s a more common offense than many assume. Spring Hill drivers rank 84 in the number of DUI’s per driver across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #84
- Percent of drivers in Spring Hill with a DUI: 0.7%
Reckless driving refers to a specific traffic violation: when drivers willfully act dangerously in spite of the risks they’re imposing on both themselves and others. Among all cities in Florida, Spring Hill drivers rank 60 in the number of reckless driving offenses per driver.
- Rank within state: #60
- Percent of drivers in Spring Hill with a reckless driving offense: 2%
The Insurify team classifies rude drivers as those who commit the following driving offenses: failure to yield or failure to stop, improper backing, passing where prohibited, tailgating, street racing, or hit-and-runs. Among all cities in Florida, Spring Hill drivers rank 48 in rude driving infractions.
- Rank within state: #48
- Percent of drivers in Spring Hill with a reckless driving violation: 2.3%
Exceeding the speed limit can endanger others and leave a permanent stain on your driving record. When compared to other cities in Florida, Spring Hill drivers rank 94 in the number of speeding infractions per driver.
- Rank within state: #94
- Percent of drivers in Spring Hill with a speeding ticket: 7%
Having a squeaky-clean driving record is an accomplishment to be proud of. Some cities have safer drivers than others; Spring Hill drivers rank 154 in clean driving records across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #154
- Percent of drivers in Spring Hill with clean record: 78.6%
As auto manufacturers increasingly turn towards producing greener car models, more and more motorists are embracing hybrids and EV’s. Spring Hill drivers rank 149 in hybrid and electric vehicle ownership across all cities in Florida.
- Rank within state: #149
- Percent of drivers in Spring Hill with a hybrid/electric vehicle: 0.54%
Insurify Insights
Insurify's team of data scientists and content specialists presents Insurify Insights, a series of automotive, home, and health studies focusing on the topics that impact us all. through expert analysis of over 4 million car insurance applications and an array of top data sources, the Insurify Insights team produces new data-driven articles, trend analyses, regional superlatives, and national rankings every week. See Insurify Insights as featured in Forbes, Fox News, USA Today, NPR, and more.
Data scientists at Insurify analyzed over 40 million auto insurance rates across the United States to compile the car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations displayed on this page. The car insurance data includes coverage analysis and details on drivers' vehicles, driving records, and demographic information. With these insights, Insurify is able to offer drivers insight into how their car insurance premiums are priced by companies.
