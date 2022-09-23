DUI Car Insurance in Florida (2025)

Drivers in Florida with a DUI pay an average of $279 per month for car insurance.

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Excellent
State farm LogoProgressive LogoAllstate LogoLiberty Mutual LogoFarmers LogoThe General Logo120+ more

Cheapest recent rates in Florida for drivers with a DUI

Drivers using Insurify have found quotes as cheap as $74/mo for liability only and $137/mo for full coverage in Florida.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from Florida within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 13, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 120+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 13, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

*Quotes generated for Insurify users from Florida within the last 10 days. Last updated on May 13, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.

Rates shown are real-time Insurify user quotes from 120+ insurance companies and Quadrant Information Services data. Insurify’s algorithm excludes anomalous quotes and anonymizes personal details, then displays refined quotes by price, date, and insurer popularity up to 10 days ago from May 13, 2025. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer’s unique driver profile.
Lindsay VanSomeren
Written byLindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

  • 8 years in insurance and personal finance writing

  • Former data scientist for U.S. Geological Survey

Lindsay is a freelance personal finance writer currently pursuing her Series 65 license. She enjoys helping readers learn money management skills that improve their lives.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logomedia logomedia logo
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie Powers
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Updated

Why you can trust Insurify: Comparing accurate insurance quotes should never put you at risk of spam. We earn an agent commission only if you buy a policy based on our quotes. Our editorial team follows a rigorous set of editorial standards and operates independently from our insurance partners. Learn more.
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

Florida drivers with a DUI conviction pay an average rate of $224 per month for minimum coverage and $334 per month for full coverage.

If you have a past DUI in Florida, you’ll pay much higher car insurance rates than drivers with a clean record because you’re statistically more likely to cause a car accident. Insurance companies charge more to compensate for the higher risk they take on when insuring you.

You may also have to meet extra insurance requirements under Florida state law if you have a DUI on your record.[1]

Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance in Florida with a DUI on your record.

Quick Facts

  • State Farm offers the cheapest DUI insurance in Florida, with an average rate of $107 per month.

  • Florida drivers with a DUI conviction need an FR-44 insurance policy that comes with much higher liability coverage limits.[1]

  • You’ll need to maintain FR-44 coverage for three years after your license reinstatement.[2]

Cheapest car insurance quotes after a DUI in Florida

Car insurance companies determine premiums in different ways, so it’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple insurers. In Florida, State Farm offers the lowest insurance rate for drivers with a DUI, according to Insurify data.

Below, you can compare the liability quotes from the cheapest insurance companies for Florida drivers with a past DUI.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: Thursday, May 1 at 12:00 PM PDT
Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
sort ascsort desc
State Farm$107
Mile Auto$174
Allstate$186
Travelers$220
Direct Auto$239
Mercury$242
Progressive$278
Root$280
Infinity$301
Foremost$317
Bristol West$346
GAINSCO$366
Dairyland$388
National General$402
The General$419
AssuranceAmerica$521
Hugo$573
Liberty Mutual$656
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers and quote estimates from Quadrant Information Services. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Find Florida Car Insurance

Liability rates start at $107 per month for drivers with a DUI

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

How a DUI affects car insurance rates in Florida

Having a DUI conviction will typically cause a significant increase in the cost of car insurance. This is especially true in Florida, where you’ll need to purchase much higher liability coverage after a DUI conviction.

Here’s how much liability car insurance costs for Florida drivers with a DUI and with a clean record.

Average Liability-Only Rates for Florida Drivers

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

How to get car insurance with a DUI in Florida

Securing car insurance is a key part of reinstating your driving privileges after a license suspension. Here’s what you need to do to get auto coverage:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/95fa30ac35/insurify-icons-auto-orange-96x96_005-insurance.svg

    Check your requirements

    Judges typically set different requirements depending on the history and severity of your DUI convictions. Your court order should list any specific requirements — like drug abuse treatment or fines — that you’ll need to clear up first.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/fa11c1fe75/comparison-website.svg

    Get multiple quotes

    Florida DUI insurance can be very expensive, and some insurance companies don’t insure high-risk drivers.[4] It’s especially important to check with as many insurance companies as you can.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/150x150/1d8803fded/credit-and-loan-96x96-blue_019-calendar.svg

    Buy an insurance policy

    Decide on the best insurance company for your coverage needs. You may be able to make monthly, semi-annual, or annual payments depending on your insurance company.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/4d03c561b5/declaration-page.svg

    Submit your FR-44

    Ask your insurance company to submit an FR-44 form to the state of Florida so that you can eventually get your driver’s license reinstated. You’ll need an FR-44 even if you don’t have a car. You can still get FR-44 insurance through a non-owner insurance policy, which allows you to drive other vehicles.

DUI laws in Florida

Florida law for drunk driving convictions depends on the severity of your charge and how many DUIs you’ve had before, but all drivers with a DUI face mandatory license suspension.

First-time offenders who don’t cause injury or death face a license suspension for a minimum of 180 days. Drivers will also face a fine ranging from $500 to $5,000, depending on the circumstances and any prior offenses. Drivers with more than one DUI offense will have higher penalties.

After your first conviction, a judge can also decide to imprison you for up to nine months and impound your car for a minimum of 10 days. The length of these periods increases if you’ve had a previous DUI or caused injury or death.

To get your license back, you’ll need to take a DUI education course and pass certain exams, pay various fees, and file an FR-44 form to show you have insurance meeting the state’s financial responsibility laws. You may need to install an ignition interlock device or participate in a drug abuse treatment program, depending on the judge’s specific orders.

A DUI conviction in Florida stays on your driving record for 75 years, but it shouldn’t significantly affect your car insurance costs for more than three to five years.

Compare Florida Car Insurance Quotes

Insurify partners with top insurers for real quotes

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate

Minimum car insurance requirements in Florida

Florida drivers without a DUI conviction need the following amount of insurance coverage:

  • Personal injury protection (PIP): $10,000

  • Property damage liability (PDL): $10,000

If you have a DUI conviction, you’ll need to buy much more liability coverage, along with filing an FR-44 with the state as proof of financial responsibility in case you cause an injury or death:

  • Bodily injury liability: $100,000 per person and up to $300,000 per accident

  • Property damage liability: $50,000 per accident

DUI car insurance in Florida FAQs

Getting car insurance after a DUI can be tough, especially in Florida. The following information can help answer your remaining questions.

  • What is the cheapest car insurance company in Florida after a DUI?

    State Farm offers the cheapest insurance policies in the state of Florida for people convicted of drunk driving, according to Insurify data. It charges an average rate of $107 per month.

  • How long will a DUI affect your car insurance premium?

    As long as an insurance company can see that you have a DUI on your driving record, it can potentially affect your insurance rate. In Florida, a DUI conviction remains on your driving record for 75 years. But the most significant effects on your insurance premium will occur for the first three to five years after your DUI conviction.

  • How much is DUI insurance in Florida?

    Florida drivers with a DUI pay an average rate of $224 per month for liability coverage and $334 for full-coverage insurance, Insurify data shows. That’s much higher than what drivers without a DUI conviction pay.

  • How long do you need SR-22 insurance after a DUI in Florida?

    Florida doesn’t use SR-22s. Instead, it uses FR-44s, which require you to buy higher liability coverage limits. You’ll need to maintain FR-44 insurance for three years after you reinstate your driver’s license.

  • How much does FR-44 insurance cost?

    In Florida, the average rate for FR-44 coverage is $172 per month for liability coverage and $268 for full-coverage insurance. That’s much higher than the average cost of coverage for Florida drivers with a clean record — $150 per month for liability and $224 for full coverage — due to the higher risk and the need for additional coverage.

Methodology

Insurify data scientists analyzed more than 90 million quotes served to car insurance applicants in Insurify’s proprietary database to calculate the premium averages displayed on this page. These premiums are real quotes that come directly from Insurify’s 50+ partner insurance companies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. Quote averages represent the median price for a quote across the given coverage level, driver subset, and geographic area.

Unless otherwise specified, quoted rates reflect the average cost for drivers between 20 and 70 years old with a clean driving record and average or better credit (a credit score of 600 or higher).

Liability-only premium averages correspond to policies with the following coverage limits:

  • Bodily injury limits between state-minimum rates and $50,000 per person, $100,000 per accident
  • Property damage limits between $10,000 and $50,000
  • No additional coverage
Full-coverage premium averages correspond to the same bodily injury and property damage limits in addition to:
  • Comprehensive coverage with a $1,000 deductible
  • Collision coverage with a $1,000 deductible

Quotes for Allstate, Farmers, GEICO, State Farm, and USAA are estimates based on Quadrant Information Services’ database of auto insurance rates.

Related articles

Cheap Car Insurance Quotes in Florida Starting at $69

Cheap Car Insurance Quotes in Florida Starting at $69

May 13, 2025
Cheapest Full-Coverage Car Insurance in Florida

Cheapest Full-Coverage Car Insurance in Florida

May 1, 2025
Car Insurance Discounts for Florida Drivers

Car Insurance Discounts for Florida Drivers

May 1, 2025
Find a Car Insurance Broker in Florida

Find a Car Insurance Broker in Florida

May 1, 2025
Can I Drive in Florida With a Foreign License?

Can I Drive in Florida With a Foreign License?

February 10, 2025
Best Car Insurance in Florida for Teen Drivers

Best Car Insurance in Florida for Teen Drivers

May 12, 2025
Best Car Insurance in Florida for Senior Drivers

Best Car Insurance in Florida for Senior Drivers

May 12, 2025
Best Insurance for Antique and Classic Cars in Florida

Best Insurance for Antique and Classic Cars in Florida

May 12, 2025
Why Is Car Insurance So Expensive in Florida?

Why Is Car Insurance So Expensive in Florida?

April 24, 2025
Uninsured Motorist Coverage in Florida

Uninsured Motorist Coverage in Florida

March 11, 2025
Non-Owner Car Insurance in Florida

Non-Owner Car Insurance in Florida

May 12, 2025
How to Get a Florida Driver’s License

How to Get a Florida Driver’s License

February 26, 2025
Best Car Insurance in Florida

Best Car Insurance in Florida

May 12, 2025
Temporary Car Insurance in Florida

Temporary Car Insurance in Florida

May 13, 2025
Cheap SR-22 and FR-44 Insurance in Florida

Cheap SR-22 and FR-44 Insurance in Florida

May 13, 2025
Rideshare Insurance in Florida

Rideshare Insurance in Florida

May 13, 2025
Car Insurance Requirements in Florida

Car Insurance Requirements in Florida

May 13, 2025
High-Risk Car Insurance in Florida Starting at $79

High-Risk Car Insurance in Florida Starting at $79

May 13, 2025
Compare Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Florida

Compare Cheap Gap Insurance Companies in Florida

May 13, 2025
Average Car Insurance Cost in Florida

Average Car Insurance Cost in Florida

April 24, 2025
Florida Car Insurance for Bad Credit Drivers

Florida Car Insurance for Bad Credit Drivers

May 13, 2025
Cheap Car Insurance in West Palm Beach, FL, From $87

Cheap Car Insurance in West Palm Beach, FL, From $87

May 13, 2025
Cheapest Car Insurance in Winter Haven, FL,

Cheapest Car Insurance in Winter Haven, FL,

May 13, 2025
Cheap Car Insurance in Tampa, Florida, From $94

Cheap Car Insurance in Tampa, Florida, From $94

May 13, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Tallahassee, FL, From $60

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Tallahassee, FL, From $60

May 13, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Spring Hill, FL, From $69

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Spring Hill, FL, From $69

May 13, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Sarasota, FL, From $53

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Sarasota, FL, From $53

May 13, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Saint Petersburg, FL, From $75

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Saint Petersburg, FL, From $75

May 13, 2025
Cheapest Car Insurance in Riverview, Florida

Cheapest Car Insurance in Riverview, Florida

May 13, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Pensacola, FL, From $61

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Pensacola, FL, From $61

May 13, 2025
Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Pompano Beach, FL

Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Pompano Beach, FL

May 13, 2025
Cheap Car Insurance in Panama City, FL, Starting at $54

Cheap Car Insurance in Panama City, FL, Starting at $54

May 13, 2025
Cheap Car Insurance in Palm Bay, FL, Starting at $59

Cheap Car Insurance in Palm Bay, FL, Starting at $59

May 13, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Orlando, FL, From $73

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Orlando, FL, From $73

May 13, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Ocala, FL, From $60

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Ocala, FL, From $60

May 13, 2025
Cheap Car Insurance in Naples, FL, Starting at $61

Cheap Car Insurance in Naples, FL, Starting at $61

May 13, 2025
Cheap Car Insurance in Miami, FL, Starting at $96

Cheap Car Insurance in Miami, FL, Starting at $96

May 13, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Lakeland, FL, From $63

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Lakeland, FL, From $63

May 13, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Melbourne, FL, From $56

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Melbourne, FL, From $56

May 13, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Jupiter, FL, From $65

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Jupiter, FL, From $65

May 13, 2025
Cheap Car Insurance in Jacksonville, FL, Starting at $68

Cheap Car Insurance in Jacksonville, FL, Starting at $68

May 13, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Gainesville, FL, From $54

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Gainesville, FL, From $54

May 13, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Fort Myers, FL, From $64

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Fort Myers, FL, From $64

May 13, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Fort Lauderdale, FL, From $87

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Fort Lauderdale, FL, From $87

May 13, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Daytona Beach, FL, From $64

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Daytona Beach, FL, From $64

May 13, 2025
Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Davenport, FL,

Cheapest Car Insurance Quotes in Davenport, FL,

May 13, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Clearwater, FL, From $68

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Clearwater, FL, From $68

May 13, 2025
Cheap Car Insurance in Cape Coral, FL, Starting at $64

Cheap Car Insurance in Cape Coral, FL, Starting at $64

May 13, 2025
Best Cheap Car Insurance in Apopka, FL, From $70

Best Cheap Car Insurance in Apopka, FL, From $70

May 13, 2025

Sources

  1. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "DUI Frequently Asked Questions."
  2. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Impaired Driving."
  3. Florida Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida DUI and Administrative Suspension Laws."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "What if I can't find auto coverage?."
Lindsay VanSomeren
Lindsay VanSomeren

Lindsay VanSomeren is a freelance personal finance writer living in Suquamish, WA. Her work has appeared with FICO, Credit Karma, The Balance, and more. She enjoys helping people learn how to manage their money better so they can live the life they want.

Lindsay has been a contributor at Insurify since October 2022.

Learn More
linkedin
Katie Powers
Edited byKatie PowersSenior Editor
Photo of an Insurify author
Katie PowersSenior Editor

  • Licensed auto and home insurance agent

  • 3+ years experience in insurance and personal finance editing

  • NPN: 20564519

Katie uses her knowledge and expertise as a licensed property and casualty agent in Massachusetts to help readers understand the complexities of insurance shopping.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Compare Car Insurance Quotes Instantly

Secure. Free. Easy-to-use.
Based on 3,806+ reviews
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualAllstate