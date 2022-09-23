DUI laws in Florida

Florida law for drunk driving convictions depends on the severity of your charge and how many DUIs you’ve had before, but all drivers with a DUI face mandatory license suspension.

First-time offenders who don’t cause injury or death face a license suspension for a minimum of 180 days. Drivers will also face a fine ranging from $500 to $5,000, depending on the circumstances and any prior offenses. Drivers with more than one DUI offense will have higher penalties.

After your first conviction, a judge can also decide to imprison you for up to nine months and impound your car for a minimum of 10 days. The length of these periods increases if you’ve had a previous DUI or caused injury or death.

To get your license back, you’ll need to take a DUI education course and pass certain exams, pay various fees, and file an FR-44 form to show you have insurance meeting the state’s financial responsibility laws. You may need to install an ignition interlock device or participate in a drug abuse treatment program, depending on the judge’s specific orders.

A DUI conviction in Florida stays on your driving record for 75 years, but it shouldn’t significantly affect your car insurance costs for more than three to five years.

Minimum car insurance requirements in Florida

Florida drivers without a DUI conviction need the following amount of insurance coverage:

Personal injury protection (PIP): $10,000

Property damage liability (PDL): $10,000

If you have a DUI conviction, you’ll need to buy much more liability coverage, along with filing an FR-44 with the state as proof of financial responsibility in case you cause an injury or death: