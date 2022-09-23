8 years in insurance and personal finance writing
Table of contents
Florida drivers with a DUI conviction pay an average rate of $224 per month for minimum coverage and $334 per month for full coverage.
If you have a past DUI in Florida, you’ll pay much higher car insurance rates than drivers with a clean record because you’re statistically more likely to cause a car accident. Insurance companies charge more to compensate for the higher risk they take on when insuring you.
You may also have to meet extra insurance requirements under Florida state law if you have a DUI on your record.[1]
Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance in Florida with a DUI on your record.
State Farm offers the cheapest DUI insurance in Florida, with an average rate of $107 per month.
Florida drivers with a DUI conviction need an FR-44 insurance policy that comes with much higher liability coverage limits.[1]
You’ll need to maintain FR-44 coverage for three years after your license reinstatement.[2]
Cheapest car insurance quotes after a DUI in Florida
Car insurance companies determine premiums in different ways, so it’s a good idea to compare quotes from multiple insurers. In Florida, State Farm offers the lowest insurance rate for drivers with a DUI, according to Insurify data.
Below, you can compare the liability quotes from the cheapest insurance companies for Florida drivers with a past DUI.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
|State Farm
|$107
|Mile Auto
|$174
|Allstate
|$186
|Travelers
|$220
|Direct Auto
|$239
|Mercury
|$242
|Progressive
|$278
|Root
|$280
|Infinity
|$301
|Foremost
|$317
|Bristol West
|$346
|GAINSCO
|$366
|Dairyland
|$388
|National General
|$402
|The General
|$419
|AssuranceAmerica
|$521
|Hugo
|$573
|Liberty Mutual
|$656
How a DUI affects car insurance rates in Florida
Having a DUI conviction will typically cause a significant increase in the cost of car insurance. This is especially true in Florida, where you’ll need to purchase much higher liability coverage after a DUI conviction.
Here’s how much liability car insurance costs for Florida drivers with a DUI and with a clean record.
Average Liability-Only Rates for Florida Drivers
How to get car insurance with a DUI in Florida
Securing car insurance is a key part of reinstating your driving privileges after a license suspension. Here’s what you need to do to get auto coverage:
Check your requirements
Judges typically set different requirements depending on the history and severity of your DUI convictions. Your court order should list any specific requirements — like drug abuse treatment or fines — that you’ll need to clear up first.[3]
Get multiple quotes
Florida DUI insurance can be very expensive, and some insurance companies don’t insure high-risk drivers.[4] It’s especially important to check with as many insurance companies as you can.
Buy an insurance policy
Decide on the best insurance company for your coverage needs. You may be able to make monthly, semi-annual, or annual payments depending on your insurance company.
Submit your FR-44
Ask your insurance company to submit an FR-44 form to the state of Florida so that you can eventually get your driver’s license reinstated. You’ll need an FR-44 even if you don’t have a car. You can still get FR-44 insurance through a non-owner insurance policy, which allows you to drive other vehicles.
DUI laws in Florida
Florida law for drunk driving convictions depends on the severity of your charge and how many DUIs you’ve had before, but all drivers with a DUI face mandatory license suspension.
First-time offenders who don’t cause injury or death face a license suspension for a minimum of 180 days. Drivers will also face a fine ranging from $500 to $5,000, depending on the circumstances and any prior offenses. Drivers with more than one DUI offense will have higher penalties.
After your first conviction, a judge can also decide to imprison you for up to nine months and impound your car for a minimum of 10 days. The length of these periods increases if you’ve had a previous DUI or caused injury or death.
To get your license back, you’ll need to take a DUI education course and pass certain exams, pay various fees, and file an FR-44 form to show you have insurance meeting the state’s financial responsibility laws. You may need to install an ignition interlock device or participate in a drug abuse treatment program, depending on the judge’s specific orders.
A DUI conviction in Florida stays on your driving record for 75 years, but it shouldn’t significantly affect your car insurance costs for more than three to five years.
Minimum car insurance requirements in Florida
Florida drivers without a DUI conviction need the following amount of insurance coverage:
Personal injury protection (PIP): $10,000
Property damage liability (PDL): $10,000
If you have a DUI conviction, you’ll need to buy much more liability coverage, along with filing an FR-44 with the state as proof of financial responsibility in case you cause an injury or death:
Bodily injury liability: $100,000 per person and up to $300,000 per accident
Property damage liability: $50,000 per accident
DUI car insurance in Florida FAQs
Getting car insurance after a DUI can be tough, especially in Florida. The following information can help answer your remaining questions.
What is the cheapest car insurance company in Florida after a DUI?
State Farm offers the cheapest insurance policies in the state of Florida for people convicted of drunk driving, according to Insurify data. It charges an average rate of $107 per month.
How long will a DUI affect your car insurance premium?
As long as an insurance company can see that you have a DUI on your driving record, it can potentially affect your insurance rate. In Florida, a DUI conviction remains on your driving record for 75 years. But the most significant effects on your insurance premium will occur for the first three to five years after your DUI conviction.
How much is DUI insurance in Florida?
Florida drivers with a DUI pay an average rate of $224 per month for liability coverage and $334 for full-coverage insurance, Insurify data shows. That’s much higher than what drivers without a DUI conviction pay.
How long do you need SR-22 insurance after a DUI in Florida?
Florida doesn’t use SR-22s. Instead, it uses FR-44s, which require you to buy higher liability coverage limits. You’ll need to maintain FR-44 insurance for three years after you reinstate your driver’s license.
How much does FR-44 insurance cost?
In Florida, the average rate for FR-44 coverage is $172 per month for liability coverage and $268 for full-coverage insurance. That’s much higher than the average cost of coverage for Florida drivers with a clean record — $150 per month for liability and $224 for full coverage — due to the higher risk and the need for additional coverage.
